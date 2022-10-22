Skip navigation
      Everton vs Crystal Palace

      Everton 3 Palace 0

      Everton3
      Calvert-Lewin11'
      Gordon63'
      McNeil84'
      Palace0
      Sat 22 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGoodison Park

      Full-Time
      ACCESS ALL OVER | Everton (A)

      Highlights

      Palace TV

      Highlights

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Everton (A)

      10:58

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      Vieira makes two changes, with Milivojevic and Ayew replacing Doucouré and Schlupp.

      Everton take an early lead through Calvert-Lewin.

      Guaita saves well from Gordon’s long-range effort.

      Eze creates an opening in the penalty area but his shot is blocked.

      HT: Everton 1-0 Palace

      Olise pokes towards goal from six-yards out but Coady gets his body in the way.

      Gordon doubles Everton’s advantage, reacting fastest to Guaita’s parry.

      McNeil taps home a third after Iwobi’s exquisite assist.

      FT: Everton 3-0 Palace

      Everton started the brighter of the two sides and dominated possession in the opening exchanges, as Palace struggled to maintain any kind of control of the ball.

      It earned the hosts the lead early on, as Calvert-Lewin won the ball back in midfield and exchanged passes with Iwobi; his first touch was excellent and took him past Marc Guéhi where he could pick out the bottom corner.

      Palace were pegged back and Vicente Guaita reacted well to prevent Gordon making it two shortly after.

      The visitors’ best chance came through Ebere Eze, looking for his third goal in four games, as he danced into the penalty area and looked to pick out the top corner but the defender blocked away.

      Palace started the second-half more brightly and created two early opportunities: first a Zaha penalty appeal was turned down, before Michael Olise’s goalbound effort was blocked by Conor Coady.

      They failed to capitalise on the momentum, however, and they were punished when Gordon tapped home from Guaita’s parry – the offside flag was initially raised but replays showed him to be well onside.

      Everton added a third late on, and it was the pick of the bunch. Alex Iwobi, slipped in behind, produced a nonchalant backheel flick to outfox Guaita and find Dwight McNeil, who had the easiest finish possible to prod into an empty net.

      It sealed all three points for an impressive Everton and an afternoon to forget for Patrick Vieira’s side, whose attentions turn to Southampton at Selhurst Park.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Garner(37)
      James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Idrissa
      Gueye(27)
      off
      Tom
      Davies(26)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Anthony
      Gordon(10)
      off
      Abdoulaye
      Doucouré(16)
      on
      84'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dwight
      McNeil(7)
      Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      84'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Conor Coady (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      off
      Neal Maupay
      Neal
      Maupay(20)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Amadou
      Onana(8)
      off
      James
      Garner(37)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      73'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      73'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Demarai
      Gray(11)
      off
      Dwight
      McNeil(7)
      on
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Amadou Onana (Everton).
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Gray(11)
      Demarai Gray (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Tarkowski(2)
      James Tarkowski (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace (Anthony Gordon).
      63'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Anthony
      Gordon(10)
      Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 0. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amadou Onana.
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      46'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      32'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Conor Coady (Everton).
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
      30'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      14'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      11'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      68'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      68'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon62'
      80'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon62'
      68'
      19
      Will Hughes
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon75'
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      55
      Killian Phillips

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      2
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      68'
      30
      Conor Coady
      DF
      19
      Vitalii Mykolenko
      DF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      MF
      27
      Idrissa Gueye
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Demarai Gray
      MF
      70'
      substitution icon73'
      10
      Anthony Gordon
      MF
      63'
      substitution icon86'
      8
      Amadou Onana
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      11'
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      4
      Mason Holgate
      5
      Michael Keane
      7
      Dwight McNeil
      substitution icon73'
      84'
      15
      Asmir Begovic
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      substitution icon86'
      20
      Neal Maupay
      substitution icon78'
      26
      Tom Davies
      substitution icon86'
      33
      Salomón Rondón
      37
      James Garner
      substitution icon78'
      90'+2'
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      9
      9
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      313
      387
      Free kicks
      13
      16
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7582
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      91
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      FOR
      1-0
      LIV
      MCI
      3-1
      BHA
      CHE
      1-1
      MUN

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Everton (A)

      Highlights

      Palace TV

      Highlights

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Everton (A)

      10:58

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      68'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      68'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon62'
      80'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon62'
      68'
      19
      Will Hughes
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon75'
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      55
      Killian Phillips

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      2
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      68'
      30
      Conor Coady
      DF
      19
      Vitalii Mykolenko
      DF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      MF
      27
      Idrissa Gueye
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Demarai Gray
      MF
      70'
      substitution icon73'
      10
      Anthony Gordon
      MF
      63'
      substitution icon86'
      8
      Amadou Onana
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      11'
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      4
      Mason Holgate
      5
      Michael Keane
      7
      Dwight McNeil
      substitution icon73'
      84'
      15
      Asmir Begovic
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      substitution icon86'
      20
      Neal Maupay
      substitution icon78'
      26
      Tom Davies
      substitution icon86'
      33
      Salomón Rondón
      37
      James Garner
      substitution icon78'
      90'+2'
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      9
      9
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      313
      387
      Free kicks
      13
      16
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7582
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      91
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      FOR
      1-0
      LIV
      MCI
      3-1
      BHA
      CHE
      1-1
      MUN
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      Vieira makes two changes, with Milivojevic and Ayew replacing Doucouré and Schlupp.

      Everton take an early lead through Calvert-Lewin.

      Guaita saves well from Gordon’s long-range effort.

      Eze creates an opening in the penalty area but his shot is blocked.

      HT: Everton 1-0 Palace

      Olise pokes towards goal from six-yards out but Coady gets his body in the way.

      Gordon doubles Everton’s advantage, reacting fastest to Guaita’s parry.

      McNeil taps home a third after Iwobi’s exquisite assist.

      FT: Everton 3-0 Palace

      Everton started the brighter of the two sides and dominated possession in the opening exchanges, as Palace struggled to maintain any kind of control of the ball.

      It earned the hosts the lead early on, as Calvert-Lewin won the ball back in midfield and exchanged passes with Iwobi; his first touch was excellent and took him past Marc Guéhi where he could pick out the bottom corner.

      Palace were pegged back and Vicente Guaita reacted well to prevent Gordon making it two shortly after.

      The visitors’ best chance came through Ebere Eze, looking for his third goal in four games, as he danced into the penalty area and looked to pick out the top corner but the defender blocked away.

      Palace started the second-half more brightly and created two early opportunities: first a Zaha penalty appeal was turned down, before Michael Olise’s goalbound effort was blocked by Conor Coady.

      They failed to capitalise on the momentum, however, and they were punished when Gordon tapped home from Guaita’s parry – the offside flag was initially raised but replays showed him to be well onside.

      Everton added a third late on, and it was the pick of the bunch. Alex Iwobi, slipped in behind, produced a nonchalant backheel flick to outfox Guaita and find Dwight McNeil, who had the easiest finish possible to prod into an empty net.

      It sealed all three points for an impressive Everton and an afternoon to forget for Patrick Vieira’s side, whose attentions turn to Southampton at Selhurst Park.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Garner(37)
      James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Idrissa
      Gueye(27)
      off
      Tom
      Davies(26)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Anthony
      Gordon(10)
      off
      Abdoulaye
      Doucouré(16)
      on
      84'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dwight
      McNeil(7)
      Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      84'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Conor Coady (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      off
      Neal Maupay
      Neal
      Maupay(20)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Amadou
      Onana(8)
      off
      James
      Garner(37)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      73'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      73'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Demarai
      Gray(11)
      off
      Dwight
      McNeil(7)
      on
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Amadou Onana (Everton).
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Gray(11)
      Demarai Gray (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Tarkowski(2)
      James Tarkowski (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace (Anthony Gordon).
      63'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Anthony
      Gordon(10)
      Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 0. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amadou Onana.
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      46'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      32'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Conor Coady (Everton).
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
      30'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      14'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      11'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.