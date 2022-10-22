Everton 3 Palace 0
- 12:40Extended Highlights: Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace12:40Extended Highlights: Everton 3-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 92:47The Full 90: Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+92:47The Full 90: Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 03:56Patrick Vieira speaks to the press after away defeat on Merseyside
- 02:24Patrick Vieira assesses the performance in defeat to Everton02:24Patrick Vieira assesses the performance in defeat to EvertonInterviews
- 01:46Malcolm Ebiowei on Goodison appearance and his development01:46Malcolm Ebiowei on Goodison appearance and his developmentInterviews
- 99:07The Full 90: Everton v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+99:07The Full 90: Everton v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 11:27Extended Highlights Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+11:27Extended Highlights Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 68:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Palace TV+68:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Palace TV+First-team
- 15:59Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton | Palace TV+15:59Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton | Palace TV+First-team
- 00:002 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton00:002 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 EvertonMatch Action
- 06:44Post-match FA Cup Press Conference: Everton (H)06:44Post-match FA Cup Press Conference: Everton (H)Press Conferences
- 02:00Matheus França speaks after first start for Palace02:00Matheus França speaks after first start for PalaceInterviews
- 01:32Ebs gives his thoughts on the 0-0 draw with Everton01:32Ebs gives his thoughts on the 0-0 draw with EvertonInterviews
Match Summary
Summary:
Vieira makes two changes, with Milivojevic and Ayew replacing Doucouré and Schlupp.
Everton take an early lead through Calvert-Lewin.
Guaita saves well from Gordon’s long-range effort.
Eze creates an opening in the penalty area but his shot is blocked.
HT: Everton 1-0 Palace
Olise pokes towards goal from six-yards out but Coady gets his body in the way.
Gordon doubles Everton’s advantage, reacting fastest to Guaita’s parry.
McNeil taps home a third after Iwobi’s exquisite assist.
FT: Everton 3-0 Palace
Everton started the brighter of the two sides and dominated possession in the opening exchanges, as Palace struggled to maintain any kind of control of the ball.
It earned the hosts the lead early on, as Calvert-Lewin won the ball back in midfield and exchanged passes with Iwobi; his first touch was excellent and took him past Marc Guéhi where he could pick out the bottom corner.
Palace were pegged back and Vicente Guaita reacted well to prevent Gordon making it two shortly after.
The visitors’ best chance came through Ebere Eze, looking for his third goal in four games, as he danced into the penalty area and looked to pick out the top corner but the defender blocked away.
Palace started the second-half more brightly and created two early opportunities: first a Zaha penalty appeal was turned down, before Michael Olise’s goalbound effort was blocked by Conor Coady.
They failed to capitalise on the momentum, however, and they were punished when Gordon tapped home from Guaita’s parry – the offside flag was initially raised but replays showed him to be well onside.
Everton added a third late on, and it was the pick of the bunch. Alex Iwobi, slipped in behind, produced a nonchalant backheel flick to outfox Guaita and find Dwight McNeil, who had the easiest finish possible to prod into an empty net.
It sealed all three points for an impressive Everton and an afternoon to forget for Patrick Vieira’s side, whose attentions turn to Southampton at Selhurst Park.
Match Blog
Full-Time
miss
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
Everton Goal
free kick won
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
free kick won
Substitution
miss
end delay
Substitution
start delay
Yellow Card
free kick won
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
free kick won
VAR
Everton Goal
attempt saved
Substitution
Substitution
miss
free kick won
offside
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
attempt blocked
corner
attempt blocked
attempt blocked
corner
corner
free kick won
First-Half Ends
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
offside
free kick won
free kick won
miss
corner
corner
end delay
start delay
attempt blocked
free kick won
offside
end delay
start delay
start delay
free kick won
attempt saved
corner
free kick won
free kick won
attempt saved
corner
attempt saved
attempt blocked
free kick won
miss
Everton Goal
attempt saved
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
