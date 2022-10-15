Vieira makes one change, with Mitchell replacing Olise as Schlupp moves to midfield.

Both sides probe for openings in a cagey first period.

Guaita saves well from Barnes and then Daka.

Eze fires just wide from 25-yards out.

HT: Leicester 0-0 Palace

Edouard comes close to giving Palace the lead, denied by Ward.

Guaita is called into action from Maddison’s creative effort.

FT: Leicester 0-0 Palace

Preparing to take on Leicester this season is a difficult task: their tough run of results saw them bottom of the table before kick-off, and yet as the team emerged you were reminded of their bountiful individual quality.

In the early stages this uncertainty was palpable, as Palace pushed and probed in possession but were reminded on the break of the hosts’ ability to cause danger.

Vicente Guaita was the busier of the two ‘keepers in the first-half, commanding his penalty area well from set-pieces and saving smartly from first Harvey Barnes – Leicester’s standout player – and then Patson Daka.

Palace’s best opportunity came from Ebere Eze’s rasping drive from 30-yards out.

After the break the game opened up, and Odsonne Edouard very nearly put the visitors ahead. He did immensely well to find space to dig out a shot on the edge of a tightly-packed penalty area, and only a desperate dive from Danny Ward kept the scores level.

For their part, Leicester were finding joy through James Maddison and twice he tested Guaita from close-range.

Neither side wanted a draw, but the longer the second-half went on the harder it became to break each other down and chances were few and far between.

The game finished goalless, and Palace return to south London with a point and a hard-earned clean sheet.

Stay tuned for all the reaction from the King Power.