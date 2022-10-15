Skip navigation
      Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

      Leicester 0 Palace 0

      Leicester0
      Palace0
      Sat 15 Oct 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      • Vieira makes one change, with Mitchell replacing Olise as Schlupp moves to midfield.
      • Both sides probe for openings in a cagey first period.
      • Guaita saves well from Barnes and then Daka.
      • Eze fires just wide from 25-yards out.
      • HT: Leicester 0-0 Palace
      • Edouard comes close to giving Palace the lead, denied by Ward.
      • Guaita is called into action from Maddison’s creative effort.
      • FT: Leicester 0-0 Palace

      Preparing to take on Leicester this season is a difficult task: their tough run of results saw them bottom of the table before kick-off, and yet as the team emerged you were reminded of their bountiful individual quality.

      In the early stages this uncertainty was palpable, as Palace pushed and probed in possession but were reminded on the break of the hosts’ ability to cause danger.

      Vicente Guaita was the busier of the two ‘keepers in the first-half, commanding his penalty area well from set-pieces and saving smartly from first Harvey Barnes – Leicester’s standout player – and then Patson Daka.

      Palace’s best opportunity came from Ebere Eze’s rasping drive from 30-yards out.

      After the break the game opened up, and Odsonne Edouard very nearly put the visitors ahead. He did immensely well to find space to dig out a shot on the edge of a tightly-packed penalty area, and only a desperate dive from Danny Ward kept the scores level.

      For their part, Leicester were finding joy through James Maddison and twice he tested Guaita from close-range.

      Neither side wanted a draw, but the longer the second-half went on the harder it became to break each other down and chances were few and far between.

      The game finished goalless, and Palace return to south London with a point and a hard-earned clean sheet.

      Stay tuned for all the reaction from the King Power.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Maddison(10)
      James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      89'

      free kick won

      Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
      85'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Harvey
      Barnes(7)
      off
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      82'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Youri
      Tielemans(8)
      off
      Dennis
      Praet(26)
      on
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Vardy(9)
      Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      78'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      68'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Boubakary
      Soumaré(42)
      off
      Nampalys
      Mendy(24)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Patson
      Daka(20)
      off
      Jamie
      Vardy(9)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Ward.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      59'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Boubakary Soumaré.
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      55'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      42'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      39'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      32'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patson Daka with a through ball.
      15'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.
      11'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      11'

      free kick won

      Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      10'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré following a set piece situation.
      5'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      11'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon56'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      45'+2'
      substitution icon56'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon65'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon77'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon56'
      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon65'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon77'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon56'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon

      Starting lineup

      1
      Danny Ward
      GK
      18
      Daniel Amartey
      DF
      2
      James Justin
      DF
      3
      Wout Faes
      DF
      27
      Timothy Castagne
      DF
      8
      Youri Tielemans
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      22
      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
      MF
      42
      Boubakary Soumaré
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      90'+4'
      7
      Harvey Barnes
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      20
      Patson Daka
      S
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      substitution icon65'
      81'
      11
      Marc Albrighton
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Ayoze Pérez
      24
      Nampalys Mendy
      substitution icon65'
      26
      Dennis Praet
      substitution icon82'
      31
      Daniel Iversen
      33
      Luke Thomas
      Leicester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      53%
      47%
      Total shots
      14
      8
      Shots on target
      5
      1
      Corners
      9
      2
      Passes completed
      493
      426
      Free kicks
      12
      16
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7388
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      96
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      WOL
      1-0
      FOR
      FUL
      2-2
      BOU
      TOT
      2-0
      EVE

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

