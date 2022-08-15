Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Tsimikas(21)
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Guaita(13)
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
90'
free kick won
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Yellow Card
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
88'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Michael
Olise(7)
on
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
85'
offside
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
83'
free kick won
Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
Substitution
Harvey
Elliott(19)
off
Fábio Carvalho(28)
on
79'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
79'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Chris
Richards(26)
on
79'
Substitution
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
off
Will
Hughes(19)
on
78'
post
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré with a cross.
75'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
72'
free kick won
Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
68'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
63'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Phillips(47)
off
Joe
Gomez(2)
on
63'
Substitution
James
Milner(7)
off
Jordan
Henderson(14)
on
63'
Substitution
Andrew
Robertson(26)
off
Konstantinos
Tsimikas(21)
on
61'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Luis
Díaz(23)
Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Milner.
57'
Yellow Card
Andersen(16)
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
57'
Red Card
Núñez(27)
Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
47'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'
post
Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
44'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré with a through ball.
40'
Yellow Card
Díaz(23)
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
32'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Liverpool 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a through ball.
28'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
26'
free kick won
Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
free kick won
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
18'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a through ball.
10'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
