      Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

      Liverpool 1 Palace 1

      Liverpool1
      Díaz61'
      Palace1
      Zaha32'
      Mon 15 Aug 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueAnfield

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Tsimikas(21)
      Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Guaita(13)
      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      90'

      free kick won

      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      88'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
      83'

      free kick won

      Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Harvey
      Elliott(19)
      off
      Fábio Carvalho(28)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      78'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré with a cross.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      72'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Nathaniel
      Phillips(47)
      off
      Joe
      Gomez(2)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      James
      Milner(7)
      off
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Andrew
      Robertson(26)
      off
      Konstantinos
      Tsimikas(21)
      on
      61'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Luis
      Díaz(23)
      Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Milner.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      57'

      Red Card

      Núñez(27)
      Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      47'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      post

      Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré with a through ball.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Díaz(23)
      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      32'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Liverpool 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a through ball.
      28'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
      26'

      free kick won

      Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a through ball.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      90'+1'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      57'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      68'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      32'

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon79'
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon88'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon79'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon63'
      88'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon79'
      48
      Luke Plange

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alisson
      GK
      47
      Nathaniel Phillips
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Harvey Elliott
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      7
      James Milner
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      3
      Fabinho
      MF
      27
      Darwin Núñez
      S
      57'
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      S
      23
      Luis Díaz
      S
      40'
      61'

      2
      Joe Gomez
      substitution icon63'
      8
      Naby Keïta
      13
      Adrián
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      substitution icon63'
      21
      Konstantinos Tsimikas
      substitution icon63'
      90'+2'
      28
      Fábio Carvalho
      substitution icon79'
      42
      Bobby Clark
      43
      Stefan Bajcetic
      72
      Sepp van den Berg
      Liverpool

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      73%
      27%
      Total shots
      24
      7
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      645
      189
      Free kicks
      7
      7
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2431
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      2
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Touches
      53
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Tackles
      5
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Tsimikas(21)
      Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Guaita(13)
      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      90'

      free kick won

      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      88'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
      83'

      free kick won

      Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Harvey
      Elliott(19)
      off
      Fábio Carvalho(28)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      78'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré with a cross.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      72'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Nathaniel
      Phillips(47)
      off
      Joe
      Gomez(2)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      James
      Milner(7)
      off
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Andrew
      Robertson(26)
      off
      Konstantinos
      Tsimikas(21)
      on
      61'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Luis
      Díaz(23)
      Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Milner.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      57'

      Red Card

      Núñez(27)
      Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      47'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      post

      Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré with a through ball.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Díaz(23)
      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      32'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Liverpool 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a through ball.
      28'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
      26'

      free kick won

      Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a through ball.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.