      Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

      Man City 4 Palace 2

      Man City4
      Bernardo Silva53'
      Haaland62' 70' 81'
      Palace2
      Stones4' (OG)
      Andersen21'
      Sat 27 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      89'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      off
      Cole
      Palmer(80)
      on
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Foden(47)
      Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
      84'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Erling
      Haaland(9)
      off
      Sergio
      Gómez(21)
      on
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Chris Richards is caught offside.
      83'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Erling
      Haaland(9)
      Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Rodri is caught offside.
      75'

      free kick won

      Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.
      70'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Erling
      Haaland(9)
      Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stones following a corner.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva following a corner.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      68'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Erling
      Haaland(9)
      Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
      61'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Riyad
      Mahrez(26)
      off
      Julián
      Álvarez(19)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      João Cancelo(7)
      off
      Ilkay
      Gündogan(8)
      on
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      57'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      56'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Bernardo Silva(20)
      Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      42'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
      34'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      30'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      26'

      free kick won

      Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Foden with a through ball.
      21'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen
      Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Cancelo.
      17'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
      4'

      Manchester City Own Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      John
      Stones(5)
      Own Goal by John Stones, Manchester City. Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon57'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      21'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      88'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon74'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon67'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon74'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon74'
      86'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon67'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon57'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      78
      Kaden Rodney

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      7
      João Cancelo
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      3
      Rúben Dias
      DF
      5
      John Stones
      DF
      4'
      2
      Kyle Walker
      DF
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      MF
      53'
      47
      Phil Foden
      MF
      86'
      16
      Rodri
      MF
      9
      Erling Haaland
      S
      62'
      70'
      81'
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      substitution icon61'
      18
      Stefan Ortega
      19
      Julián Álvarez
      substitution icon61'
      21
      Sergio Gómez
      substitution icon84'
      80
      Cole Palmer
      substitution icon89'
      81
      Claudio Gomes
      82
      Rico Lewis
      96
      Ben Knight
      97
      Josh Wilson-Esbrand
      Manchester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      74%
      26%
      Total shots
      18
      2
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      6
      1
      Passes completed
      702
      196
      Free kicks
      7
      14
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3140
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      2
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      56
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      2
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      SOU
      0-1
      MUN
      LIV
      9-0
      BOU
      CHE
      2-1
      LEI
      BHA
      1-0
      LEE
      BRE
      1-1
      EVE
      ARS
      2-1
      FUL

