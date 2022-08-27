Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
89'
Substitution
Kevin
De Bruyne(17)
off
Cole
Palmer(80)
on
88'
Yellow Card
Guéhi(6)
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
Yellow Card
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
Yellow Card
Foden(47)
Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
84'
Substitution
Erling
Haaland(9)
off
Sergio
Gómez(21)
on
83'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Chris Richards is caught offside.
83'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Erling
Haaland(9)
Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
79'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
77'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Rodri is caught offside.
75'
free kick won
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
74'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
off
Michael
Olise(7)
on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.
70'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Erling
Haaland(9)
Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stones following a corner.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva following a corner.
70'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Will Hughes.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
68'
free kick won
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Will
Hughes(19)
on
66'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Erling
Haaland(9)
Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
61'
Substitution
Riyad
Mahrez(26)
off
Julián
Álvarez(19)
on
61'
Substitution
João Cancelo(7)
off
Ilkay
Gündogan(8)
on
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
57'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Chris
Richards(26)
on
56'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Bernardo Silva(20)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.
47'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
44'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
42'
free kick won
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
34'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
30'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
26'
free kick won
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Foden with a through ball.
21'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Joachim
Andersen(16)
Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Cancelo.
17'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
12'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
12'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
4'
Manchester City Own Goal
Goal!
John
Stones(5)
Own Goal by John Stones, Manchester City. Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
3'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
