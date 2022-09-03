Skip navigation
      Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

      Newcastle Utd 0 Palace 0

      Newcastle Utd0
      Palace0
      Sat 03 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. James' Park

      Full-Time
      The manager reflects on defeat

      Interviews

      Palace TV

      Interviews

      The manager reflects on defeat

      04:48

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      • Newcastle start brightly but Palace keep them quiet
      • Wilfried Zaha lands the first shot on target by striking first time at Nick Pope
      • Vicente Guaita stands firm to deny Alexander Isak from yards out
      • Jean-Philippe Mateta carves out a chance within the box and Pope leaps to his side to block it
      • Newcastle launch a near-15-minute salvo on Palace’s goal, but the visitors defend admirably to enter half-time level
      • Half-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
      • The hosts are briefly ahead until a VAR review sees their effort chalked off for a foul on Guaita
      • Patrick Vieira makes three substitutions in response, bringing on Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne
      • Odsonne Edouard forces a shot on goal through a crowd of legs but Pope blocks well with his legs
      • Guaita makes another spectacular stop as he gets low to his right to deny Willock
      • Full-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joelinton.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Alexander
      Isak(14)
      off
      Chris
      Wood(20)
      on
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson with a cross.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      87'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      84'

      free kick won

      Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joelinton.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a corner.
      79'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Matt
      Targett(13)
      off
      Dan
      Burn(33)
      on
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      78'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      70'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Miguel
      Almirón(24)
      off
      Jacob
      Murphy(23)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Ryan
      Fraser(21)
      off
      Elliot
      Anderson(32)
      on
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      68'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Fraser(21)
      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      64'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Longstaff following a corner.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      56'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace.
      51'

      deleted after review

      Own Goal by Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace. Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      51'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      47'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
      42'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Sean Longstaff tries a through ball, but Joe Willock is caught offside.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      36'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
      35'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      33'

      free kick won

      Joe Willock (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Longstaff(36)
      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      11'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Joelinton tries a through ball, but Alexander Isak is caught offside.
      6'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      5'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      56'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      90'+6'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon62'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Will Hughes
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon63'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      22
      Nick Pope
      GK
      13
      Matt Targett
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      2
      Kieran Trippier
      DF
      4
      Sven Botman
      DF
      5
      Fabian Schär
      DF
      28
      Joe Willock
      MF
      7
      Joelinton
      MF
      36
      Sean Longstaff
      MF
      15'
      21
      Ryan Fraser
      S
      67'
      substitution icon70'
      14
      Alexander Isak
      S
      substitution icon90'+2'
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      S
      substitution icon70'

      Substitutes

      6
      Jamaal Lascelles
      11
      Matt Ritchie
      12
      Jamal Lewis
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      20
      Chris Wood
      substitution icon90'+2'
      23
      Jacob Murphy
      substitution icon70'
      26
      Karl Darlow
      32
      Elliot Anderson
      substitution icon70'
      33
      Dan Burn
      substitution icon79'
      Newcastle United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      23
      19
      Shots on target
      6
      9
      Corners
      13
      5
      Passes completed
      283
      282
      Free kicks
      12
      18
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5357
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      15
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      7
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      86
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      5
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      EVE
      0-0
      LIV
      WOL
      1-0
      SOU
      TOT
      2-1
      FUL
      FOR
      2-3
      BOU
      CHE
      2-1
      WHU
      BRE
      5-2
      LEE
      AVL
      1-1
      MCI

      The manager reflects on defeat

      Interviews

      Palace TV

      Interviews

      The manager reflects on defeat

      04:48

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      56'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      90'+6'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon62'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Will Hughes
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon63'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      22
      Nick Pope
      GK
      13
      Matt Targett
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      2
      Kieran Trippier
      DF
      4
      Sven Botman
      DF
      5
      Fabian Schär
      DF
      28
      Joe Willock
      MF
      7
      Joelinton
      MF
      36
      Sean Longstaff
      MF
      15'
      21
      Ryan Fraser
      S
      67'
      substitution icon70'
      14
      Alexander Isak
      S
      substitution icon90'+2'
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      S
      substitution icon70'

      Substitutes

      6
      Jamaal Lascelles
      11
      Matt Ritchie
      12
      Jamal Lewis
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      20
      Chris Wood
      substitution icon90'+2'
      23
      Jacob Murphy
      substitution icon70'
      26
      Karl Darlow
      32
      Elliot Anderson
      substitution icon70'
      33
      Dan Burn
      substitution icon79'
      Newcastle United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      23
      19
      Shots on target
      6
      9
      Corners
      13
      5
      Passes completed
      283
      282
      Free kicks
      12
      18
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5357
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      15
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      7
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      86
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      5
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      EVE
      0-0
      LIV
      WOL
      1-0
      SOU
      TOT
      2-1
      FUL
      FOR
      2-3
      BOU
      CHE
      2-1
      WHU
      BRE
      5-2
      LEE
      AVL
      1-1
      MCI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      • Newcastle start brightly but Palace keep them quiet
      • Wilfried Zaha lands the first shot on target by striking first time at Nick Pope
      • Vicente Guaita stands firm to deny Alexander Isak from yards out
      • Jean-Philippe Mateta carves out a chance within the box and Pope leaps to his side to block it
      • Newcastle launch a near-15-minute salvo on Palace’s goal, but the visitors defend admirably to enter half-time level
      • Half-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
      • The hosts are briefly ahead until a VAR review sees their effort chalked off for a foul on Guaita
      • Patrick Vieira makes three substitutions in response, bringing on Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne
      • Odsonne Edouard forces a shot on goal through a crowd of legs but Pope blocks well with his legs
      • Guaita makes another spectacular stop as he gets low to his right to deny Willock
      • Full-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joelinton.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Alexander
      Isak(14)
      off
      Chris
      Wood(20)
      on
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson with a cross.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      87'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      84'

      free kick won

      Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joelinton.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a corner.
      79'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Matt
      Targett(13)
      off
      Dan
      Burn(33)
      on
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      78'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      70'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Miguel
      Almirón(24)
      off
      Jacob
      Murphy(23)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Ryan
      Fraser(21)
      off
      Elliot
      Anderson(32)
      on
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      68'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Fraser(21)
      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      64'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Longstaff following a corner.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      56'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace.
      51'

      deleted after review

      Own Goal by Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace. Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      51'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      47'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
      42'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Sean Longstaff tries a through ball, but Joe Willock is caught offside.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      36'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
      35'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      33'

      free kick won

      Joe Willock (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Longstaff(36)
      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      11'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Joelinton tries a through ball, but Alexander Isak is caught offside.
      6'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      5'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.