Guaita nominated for Premier League Save of the Month
Newcastle Utd 0 Palace 0
Newcastle Utd0
Palace0
- 11:38
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
28
5
5
94
33
+61
89
2
ARSArsenal
38
26
6
6
88
43
+45
84
3
MUNManchester United
38
23
6
9
58
43
+15
75
4
NEWNewcastle United
38
19
14
5
68
33
+35
71
5
LIVLiverpool
38
19
10
9
75
47
+28
67
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
18
8
12
72
53
+19
62
7
AVLAston Villa
38
18
7
13
51
46
+5
61
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
6
14
70
63
+7
60
9
BREBrentford
38
15
14
9
58
46
+12
59
10
FULFulham
38
15
7
16
55
53
+2
52
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
12
15
40
49
-9
45
12
CHEChelsea
38
11
11
16
38
47
-9
44
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
11
8
19
31
58
-27
41
14
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
42
55
-13
40
15
BOUBournemouth
38
11
6
21
37
71
-34
39
16
FORNottingham Forest
38
9
11
18
38
68
-30
38
17
EVEEverton
38
8
12
18
34
57
-23
36
18
LEILeicester City
38
9
7
22
51
68
-17
34
19
LEELeeds United
38
7
10
21
48
78
-30
31
20
SOUSouthampton
38
6
7
25
36
73
-37
25
Match Summary
- Newcastle start brightly but Palace keep them quiet
- Wilfried Zaha lands the first shot on target by striking first time at Nick Pope
- Vicente Guaita stands firm to deny Alexander Isak from yards out
- Jean-Philippe Mateta carves out a chance within the box and Pope leaps to his side to block it
- Newcastle launch a near-15-minute salvo on Palace’s goal, but the visitors defend admirably to enter half-time level
- Half-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
- The hosts are briefly ahead until a VAR review sees their effort chalked off for a foul on Guaita
- Patrick Vieira makes three substitutions in response, bringing on Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne
- Odsonne Edouard forces a shot on goal through a crowd of legs but Pope blocks well with his legs
- Guaita makes another spectacular stop as he gets low to his right to deny Willock
- Full-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(28)
Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+6'
free kick won
Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joelinton.
90'+2'
Substitution
Alexander
Isak(14)off
Chris
Wood(20)on
90'+1'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson with a cross.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
free kick won
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
85'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
84'
free kick won
Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
81'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joelinton.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a corner.
79'
Substitution
Matt
Targett(13)off
Dan
Burn(33)on
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
78'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
76'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
70'
Substitution
Miguel
Almirón(24)off
Jacob
Murphy(23)on
70'
Substitution
Ryan
Fraser(21)off
Elliot
Anderson(32)on
68'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
68'
free kick won
Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Yellow Card
Fraser(21)
Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
64'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
63'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)on
63'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
62'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Michael
Olise(7)on
62'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Longstaff following a corner.
58'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
57'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
56'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace.
51'
deleted after review
Own Goal by Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace. Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
51'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
47'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
44'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
42'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
40'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
39'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Sean Longstaff tries a through ball, but Joe Willock is caught offside.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
37'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
36'
free kick won
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
35'
free kick won
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
34'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.
34'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
33'
free kick won
Joe Willock (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
15'
Yellow Card
Longstaff(36)
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
11'
free kick won
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Joelinton tries a through ball, but Alexander Isak is caught offside.
6'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
56'
Starting lineup
22
Nick Pope
GK
13
Matt Targett
DF
79'
2
Kieran Trippier
DF
4
Sven Botman
DF
5
Fabian Schär
DF
28
Joe Willock
MF
7
Joelinton
MF
36
Sean Longstaff
MF
15'
21
Ryan Fraser
S
67'
70'
14
Alexander Isak
S
90'+2'
24
Miguel Almirón
S
70'
Substitutes
6
Jamaal Lascelles
11
Matt Ritchie
12
Jamal Lewis
19
Javier Manquillo
20
Chris Wood
90'+2'
23
Jacob Murphy
70'
26
Karl Darlow
32
Elliot Anderson
70'
33
Dan Burn
79'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Total shots
23
19
Shots on target
6
9
Corners
13
5
Passes completed
283
282
Free kicks
12
18
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
EVE
0-0
LIV
WOL
1-0
SOU
TOT
2-1
FUL
FOR
2-3
BOU
CHE
2-1
WHU
BRE
5-2
LEE
AVL
1-1
MCI
