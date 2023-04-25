Skip navigation
      Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

      Wolves 2 Palace 0

      Wolves2
      Andersen3' (OG)
      Rúben Neves90'+4'
      Palace0
      Tue 25 Apr 18:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueMolineux Stadium

      Full-Time
      The Full 90: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      Full Match Replays

      Palace TV

      Full Match Replays

      The Full 90: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      01:39:09

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Rúben Neves(8)
      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      90'+4'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Rúben Neves(8)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      João Gomes(35)
      João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Johnstone(21)
      Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      penalty won

      Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto draws a foul in the penalty area.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Matheus Nunes(27)
      off
      Pedro Neto(7)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Diego Costa(29)
      off
      Nathan Collins
      Nathan
      Collins(4)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Toti Gomes(24)
      Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toti Gomes.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      79'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Hugo
      Bueno(64)
      off
      Toti Gomes(24)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Hwang Hee-Chan(11)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      José Sá(1)
      José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      75'

      free kick won

      José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Diego Costa(29)
      Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Diego Costa.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Sá.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      72'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Matheus Cunha(12)
      off
      João Gomes(35)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      62'

      free kick won

      Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      free kick won

      Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      58'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
      57'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      53'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
      49'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      45'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno is caught offside.
      36'

      Yellow Card

      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      33'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      29'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      23'

      free kick won

      Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hwang Hee-Chan.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan is caught offside.
      13'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      12'

      free kick won

      Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      3'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen
      Own Goal by Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      90'+2'
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3'
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      13'
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      36'
      substitution icon65'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon89'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon65'
      70'
      18
      James McArthur
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon65'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      José Sá
      GK
      76'
      64
      Hugo Bueno
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      15
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      23
      Maximilian Kilman
      DF
      22
      Nélson Semedo
      DF
      5
      Mario Lemina
      MF
      8
      Rúben Neves
      MF
      90'+4'
      90'+4'
      27
      Matheus Nunes
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      11
      Hwang Hee-Chan
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      12
      Matheus Cunha
      S
      substitution icon68'
      29
      Diego Costa
      S
      75'
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      4
      Nathan Collins
      substitution icon89'
      7
      Pedro Neto
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Daniel Podence
      21
      Pablo Sarabia
      24
      Toti Gomes
      substitution icon79'
      84'
      25
      Dan Bentley
      28
      João Moutinho
      35
      João Gomes
      substitution icon68'
      90'+2'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon79'
      Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      41%
      59%
      Total shots
      9
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      6
      11
      Passes completed
      236
      364
      Free kicks
      14
      13
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7179
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      18
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      87
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      2
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      AVL
      1-0
      FUL
      LEE
      1-1
      LEI

      The Full 90: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      Full Match Replays

      Palace TV

      Full Match Replays

      The Full 90: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      01:39:09

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      90'+2'
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3'
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      13'
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      36'
      substitution icon65'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon89'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon65'
      70'
      18
      James McArthur
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon65'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      José Sá
      GK
      76'
      64
      Hugo Bueno
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      15
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      23
      Maximilian Kilman
      DF
      22
      Nélson Semedo
      DF
      5
      Mario Lemina
      MF
      8
      Rúben Neves
      MF
      90'+4'
      90'+4'
      27
      Matheus Nunes
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      11
      Hwang Hee-Chan
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      12
      Matheus Cunha
      S
      substitution icon68'
      29
      Diego Costa
      S
      75'
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      4
      Nathan Collins
      substitution icon89'
      7
      Pedro Neto
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Daniel Podence
      21
      Pablo Sarabia
      24
      Toti Gomes
      substitution icon79'
      84'
      25
      Dan Bentley
      28
      João Moutinho
      35
      João Gomes
      substitution icon68'
      90'+2'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon79'
      Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      41%
      59%
      Total shots
      9
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      6
      11
      Passes completed
      236
      364
      Free kicks
      14
      13
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7179
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      18
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      87
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      2
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      AVL
      1-0
      FUL
      LEE
      1-1
      LEI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Rúben Neves(8)
      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      90'+4'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Rúben Neves(8)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      João Gomes(35)
      João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Johnstone(21)
      Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      penalty won

      Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto draws a foul in the penalty area.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Matheus Nunes(27)
      off
      Pedro Neto(7)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Diego Costa(29)
      off
      Nathan Collins
      Nathan
      Collins(4)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Toti Gomes(24)
      Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toti Gomes.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      79'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Hugo
      Bueno(64)
      off
      Toti Gomes(24)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Hwang Hee-Chan(11)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      José Sá(1)
      José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      75'

      free kick won

      José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Diego Costa(29)
      Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Diego Costa.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Sá.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      72'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Matheus Cunha(12)
      off
      João Gomes(35)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      62'

      free kick won

      Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      free kick won

      Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      58'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
      57'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      53'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
      49'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      45'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno is caught offside.
      36'

      Yellow Card

      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      33'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      29'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      23'

      free kick won

      Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hwang Hee-Chan.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan is caught offside.
      13'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      12'

      free kick won

      Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      3'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen
      Own Goal by Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.