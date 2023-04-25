Richards on preferred position and Wolves defeat
Wolves 2 Palace 0
Wolves2
Andersen3' (OG)
Rúben Neves90'+4'
Palace0
- 02:05
Latest videos
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
28
5
5
94
33
+61
89
2
ARSArsenal
38
26
6
6
88
43
+45
84
3
MUNManchester United
38
23
6
9
58
43
+15
75
4
NEWNewcastle United
38
19
14
5
68
33
+35
71
5
LIVLiverpool
38
19
10
9
75
47
+28
67
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
18
8
12
72
53
+19
62
7
AVLAston Villa
38
18
7
13
51
46
+5
61
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
6
14
70
63
+7
60
9
BREBrentford
38
15
14
9
58
46
+12
59
10
FULFulham
38
15
7
16
55
53
+2
52
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
12
15
40
49
-9
45
12
CHEChelsea
38
11
11
16
38
47
-9
44
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
11
8
19
31
58
-27
41
14
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
42
55
-13
40
15
BOUBournemouth
38
11
6
21
37
71
-34
39
16
FORNottingham Forest
38
9
11
18
38
68
-30
38
17
EVEEverton
38
8
12
18
34
57
-23
36
18
LEILeicester City
38
9
7
22
51
68
-17
34
19
LEELeeds United
38
7
10
21
48
78
-30
31
20
SOUSouthampton
38
6
7
25
36
73
-37
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Rúben Neves(8)
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
90'+4'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal
Goal!
Rúben Neves(8)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
João Gomes(35)
João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Johnstone(21)
Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'
penalty won
Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
89'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
89'
Substitution
Matheus Nunes(27)off
Pedro Neto(7)on
89'
Substitution
Diego Costa(29)off
Nathan
Collins(4)on
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
84'
Yellow Card
Toti Gomes(24)
Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toti Gomes.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
79'
Substitution
Hugo
Bueno(64)off
Toti Gomes(24)on
79'
Substitution
Hwang Hee-Chan(11)off
Adama
Traoré(37)on
78'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Yellow Card
José Sá(1)
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
75'
free kick won
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
75'
Yellow Card
Diego Costa(29)
Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Diego Costa.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Sá.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
72'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Matheus Cunha(12)off
João Gomes(35)on
66'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
65'
Substitution
Albert
Sambi Lokonga(8)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
62'
free kick won
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
free kick won
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
58'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
57'
free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Richards.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
49'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
46'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Joachim
Andersen(16)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross following a corner.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
45'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
44'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross.
38'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
37'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno is caught offside.
36'
Yellow Card
Sambi Lokonga(8)
Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
36'
free kick won
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
33'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
29'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
25'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
23'
free kick won
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hwang Hee-Chan.
19'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan is caught offside.
13'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'
free kick won
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
3'
Crystal Palace Own Goal
Goal!
Joachim
Andersen(16)
Own Goal by Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
2'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
21
Sam Johnstone
GK
90'+2'
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
3'
45'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
13'
65'
8
Albert Sambi Lokonga
MF
36'
65'
Starting lineup
1
José Sá
GK
76'
64
Hugo Bueno
DF
79'
15
Craig Dawson
DF
23
Maximilian Kilman
DF
22
Nélson Semedo
DF
5
Mario Lemina
MF
8
Rúben Neves
MF
90'+4'
90'+4'
27
Matheus Nunes
MF
89'
11
Hwang Hee-Chan
MF
79'
12
Matheus Cunha
S
68'
29
Diego Costa
S
75'
89'
Substitutes
4
Nathan Collins
89'
7
Pedro Neto
89'
10
Daniel Podence
21
Pablo Sarabia
24
Toti Gomes
79'
84'
25
Dan Bentley
28
João Moutinho
35
João Gomes
68'
90'+2'
37
Adama Traoré
79'
Team stats
Possession
41%
59%
Total shots
9
14
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
6
11
Passes completed
236
364
Free kicks
14
13
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
AVL
1-0
FUL
LEE
1-1
LEI
Latest videos
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Rúben Neves(8)
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
90'+4'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal
Goal!
Rúben Neves(8)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
João Gomes(35)
João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Johnstone(21)
Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'
penalty won
Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
89'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
89'
Substitution
Matheus Nunes(27)off
Pedro Neto(7)on
89'
Substitution
Diego Costa(29)off
Nathan
Collins(4)on
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
84'
Yellow Card
Toti Gomes(24)
Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toti Gomes.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
79'
Substitution
Hugo
Bueno(64)off
Toti Gomes(24)on
79'
Substitution
Hwang Hee-Chan(11)off
Adama
Traoré(37)on
78'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Yellow Card
José Sá(1)
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
75'
free kick won
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
75'
Yellow Card
Diego Costa(29)
Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Diego Costa.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Sá.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
72'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Matheus Cunha(12)off
João Gomes(35)on
66'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
65'
Substitution
Albert
Sambi Lokonga(8)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
62'
free kick won
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
free kick won
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
58'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
57'
free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Richards.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
49'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
46'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Joachim
Andersen(16)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross following a corner.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
45'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
44'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross.
38'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
37'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno is caught offside.
36'
Yellow Card
Sambi Lokonga(8)
Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
36'
free kick won
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
33'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
29'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
25'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
23'
free kick won
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hwang Hee-Chan.
19'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan is caught offside.
13'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'
free kick won
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
3'
Crystal Palace Own Goal
Goal!
Joachim
Andersen(16)
Own Goal by Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
2'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.