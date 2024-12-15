Palace’s festive Premier League schedule confirmed
Brighton Palace
Brighton
Palace
Latest videosView all videos
- 10:05Extended Highlights: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 101:56The Full 90: Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 02:33Match action: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal Palace02:33Match action: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 05:06
- 02:09
- 14:43
- 13:34Extended Highlights Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion | PalaceTV+
- 02:222 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion02:222 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove AlbionMatch Action
- 98:51The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Brighton | Palace TV+98:51The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Brighton | Palace TV+First-team
- 00:00Post-match press conference: Brighton (h)00:00Post-match press conference: Brighton (h)Press Conferences
- 03:44Roy Hodgson's thoughts on a point against rivals03:44Roy Hodgson's thoughts on a point against rivalsInterviews
- 02:10Joachim Andersen speaks after draw with Brighton02:10Joachim Andersen speaks after draw with BrightonInterviews
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
10
8
1
1
19
6
+13
25
2
MCIManchester City
10
7
2
1
21
11
+10
23
3
FORNottingham Forest
10
5
4
1
14
7
+7
19
4
CHEChelsea
10
5
3
2
20
12
+8
18
5
ARSArsenal
10
5
3
2
17
11
+6
18
6
AVLAston Villa
10
5
3
2
17
15
+2
18
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
10
5
1
4
22
11
+11
16
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
10
4
4
2
17
14
+3
16
9
FULFulham
10
4
3
3
14
13
+1
15
10
BOUBournemouth
10
4
3
3
13
12
+1
15
11
NEWNewcastle United
10
4
3
3
10
10
0
15
12
BREBrentford
10
4
1
5
19
20
-1
13
13
MUNManchester United
10
3
3
4
9
12
-3
12
14
WHUWest Ham United
10
3
2
5
13
19
-6
11
15
LEILeicester City
10
2
4
4
14
18
-4
10
16
EVEEverton
10
2
3
5
10
17
-7
9
17
CRYCrystal Palace
10
1
4
5
8
13
-5
7
18
IPSIpswich Town
10
0
5
5
10
21
-11
5
19
SOUSouthampton
10
1
1
8
7
19
-12
4
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
10
0
3
7
14
27
-13
3
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Palace’s festive Premier League schedule confirmed
Latest videosView all videos
- 10:05Extended Highlights: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 101:56The Full 90: Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 02:33Match action: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal Palace02:33Match action: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 05:06
- 02:09
- 14:43
- 13:34Extended Highlights Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion | PalaceTV+
- 02:222 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion02:222 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove AlbionMatch Action
- 98:51The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Brighton | Palace TV+98:51The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Brighton | Palace TV+First-team
- 00:00Post-match press conference: Brighton (h)00:00Post-match press conference: Brighton (h)Press Conferences
- 03:44Roy Hodgson's thoughts on a point against rivals03:44Roy Hodgson's thoughts on a point against rivalsInterviews
- 02:10Joachim Andersen speaks after draw with Brighton02:10Joachim Andersen speaks after draw with BrightonInterviews
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
10
8
1
1
19
6
+13
25
2
MCIManchester City
10
7
2
1
21
11
+10
23
3
FORNottingham Forest
10
5
4
1
14
7
+7
19
4
CHEChelsea
10
5
3
2
20
12
+8
18
5
ARSArsenal
10
5
3
2
17
11
+6
18
6
AVLAston Villa
10
5
3
2
17
15
+2
18
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
10
5
1
4
22
11
+11
16
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
10
4
4
2
17
14
+3
16
9
FULFulham
10
4
3
3
14
13
+1
15
10
BOUBournemouth
10
4
3
3
13
12
+1
15
11
NEWNewcastle United
10
4
3
3
10
10
0
15
12
BREBrentford
10
4
1
5
19
20
-1
13
13
MUNManchester United
10
3
3
4
9
12
-3
12
14
WHUWest Ham United
10
3
2
5
13
19
-6
11
15
LEILeicester City
10
2
4
4
14
18
-4
10
16
EVEEverton
10
2
3
5
10
17
-7
9
17
CRYCrystal Palace
10
1
4
5
8
13
-5
7
18
IPSIpswich Town
10
0
5
5
10
21
-11
5
19
SOUSouthampton
10
1
1
8
7
19
-12
4
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
10
0
3
7
14
27
-13
3