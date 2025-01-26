Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Brentford

      Palace Brentford

      Palace
      Crystal Palace
      Brentford
      Brentford
      Sun 26 Jan 14:00

      Premier League Selhurst Park

      Crystal Palace vs Brentford
      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Live
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      10
      8
      1
      1
      19
      6
      +13
      25
      2
      MCIManchester City
      10
      7
      2
      1
      21
      11
      +10
      23
      3
      FORNottingham Forest
      10
      5
      4
      1
      14
      7
      +7
      19
      4
      CHEChelsea
      10
      5
      3
      2
      20
      12
      +8
      18
      5
      ARSArsenal
      10
      5
      3
      2
      17
      11
      +6
      18
      6
      AVLAston Villa
      10
      5
      3
      2
      17
      15
      +2
      18
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      10
      5
      1
      4
      22
      11
      +11
      16
      8
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      10
      4
      4
      2
      17
      14
      +3
      16
      9
      FULFulham
      10
      4
      3
      3
      14
      13
      +1
      15
      10
      BOUBournemouth
      10
      4
      3
      3
      13
      12
      +1
      15
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      10
      4
      3
      3
      10
      10
      0
      15
      12
      BREBrentford
      10
      4
      1
      5
      19
      20
      -1
      13
      13
      MUNManchester United
      10
      3
      3
      4
      9
      12
      -3
      12
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      10
      3
      2
      5
      13
      19
      -6
      11
      15
      LEILeicester City
      10
      2
      4
      4
      14
      18
      -4
      10
      16
      EVEEverton
      10
      2
      3
      5
      10
      17
      -7
      9
      17
      CRYCrystal Palace
      10
      1
      4
      5
      8
      13
      -5
      7
      18
      IPSIpswich Town
      10
      0
      5
      5
      10
      21
      -11
      5
      19
      SOUSouthampton
      10
      1
      1
      8
      7
      19
      -12
      4
      20
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      10
      0
      3
      7
      14
      27
      -13
      3

