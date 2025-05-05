Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Palace Forest
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
34
25
7
2
80
32
+48
82
2
ARSArsenal
34
18
13
3
63
29
+34
67
3
NEWNewcastle United
34
19
5
10
65
44
+21
62
4
MCIManchester City
34
18
7
9
66
43
+23
61
5
CHEChelsea
34
17
9
8
59
40
+19
60
6
FORNottingham Forest
33
18
6
9
53
39
+14
60
7
AVLAston Villa
34
16
9
9
54
49
+5
57
8
FULFulham
34
14
9
11
50
46
+4
51
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
34
13
12
9
56
55
+1
51
10
BOUBournemouth
34
13
11
10
53
41
+12
50
11
BREBrentford
33
13
7
13
56
50
+6
46
12
CRYCrystal Palace
34
11
12
11
43
47
-4
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
34
12
5
17
51
61
-10
41
14
MUNManchester United
34
10
9
15
39
47
-8
39
15
EVEEverton
34
8
14
12
34
41
-7
38
16
TOTTottenham Hotspur
34
11
4
19
62
56
+6
37
17
WHUWest Ham United
34
9
9
16
39
58
-19
36
18
IPSIpswich Town
34
4
9
21
33
74
-41
21
19
LEILeicester City
34
4
6
24
27
76
-49
18
20
SOUSouthampton
34
2
5
27
25
80
-55
11
