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      Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

      Bournemouth 3 Palace 0

      Bournemouth3
      Lerma10' (OG)
      Kroupi32'
      Rayan77'
      Palace0
      Sun 03 May 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVitality Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Bournemouth 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Álex Jiménez (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Enes Ünal is caught offside.
      89'

      post

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a through ball.
      86'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Marcus
      Tavernier(16)
      off
      Ben
      Gannon-Doak(11)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Rayan(37)
      off
      Amine
      Adli(21)
      on
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      81'

      free kick won

      Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Evanilson(9)
      off
      Enes
      Ünal(26)
      on
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Senesi.
      77'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Rayan(37)
      Goal! Bournemouth 3, Crystal Palace 0. Rayan (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Brooks with a through ball following a fast break.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Chadi Riad
      Chadi
      Riad(34)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      75'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      75'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace).
      72'

      free kick won

      David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      70'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Junior
      Kroupi(22)
      off
      David
      Brooks(7)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Tyler Adams
      Tyler
      Adams(12)
      off
      Ryan
      Christie(10)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      Jørgen
      Strand Larsen(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. James Hill is caught offside.
      61'

      free kick won

      Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evanilson.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr with a cross.
      54'

      free kick won

      Álex Jiménez (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Evanilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rayan (Bournemouth) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Adrien Truffert with a cross.
      47'

      free kick won

      Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth). Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      46'

      free kick won

      Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daniel Muñoz
      Daniel
      Muñoz(2)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yéremy Pino
      Yéremy
      Pino(10)
      off
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi
      Kamada(18)
      off
      Adam Wharton
      Adam
      Wharton(20)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rayan (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Hill.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Scott (Bournemouth) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Lacroix(5)
      Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Alex Scott (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Junior
      Kroupi(22)
      Goal! Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 0. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      29'

      penalty won

      Penalty Bournemouth. Marcos Senesi draws a foul in the penalty area.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Tyler Adams with a through ball.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      free kick won

      Evanilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Chadi Riad.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Chadi Riad.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Chadi Riad.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rayan (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Jiménez with a cross.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Evanilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Scott with a through ball.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      10'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      Jefferson Lerma
      Own Goal by Jefferson Lerma, Crystal Palace. Bournemouth 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Evanilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Scott with a cross following a corner.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rayan (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      6'

      Yellow Card

      Canvot(23)
      Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      6'

      free kick won

      Evanilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Rayan is caught offside.
      3'

      free kick won

      Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      34
      Chadi Riad
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      23
      Jaydee Canvot
      DF
      6'
      5
      Maxence Lacroix
      DF
      38'
      2
      Daniel Muñoz
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Daichi Kamada
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      55
      Justin Devenny
      MF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      10'
      22
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      S
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Yéremy Pino
      S
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Brennan Johnson
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Ismaïla Sarr
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon65'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      20
      Adam Wharton
      substitution icon45'
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon76'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      44
      Walter Benítez
      59
      Rio Cardines

      Starting lineup

      1
      Djordje Petrovic
      GK
      23
      James Hill
      DF
      5
      Marcos Senesi
      DF
      3
      Adrien Truffert
      DF
      20
      Álex Jiménez
      DF
      8
      Alex Scott
      MF
      16
      Marcus Tavernier
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      22
      Junior Kroupi
      MF
      32'
      substitution icon70'
      12
      Tyler Adams
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      37
      Rayan
      MF
      77'
      substitution icon86'
      9
      Evanilson
      S
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      7
      David Brooks
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Ryan Christie
      substitution icon69'
      11
      Ben Gannon-Doak
      substitution icon86'
      15
      Adam Smith
      18
      Bafodé Diakité
      21
      Amine Adli
      substitution icon86'
      26
      Enes Ünal
      substitution icon80'
      27
      Alex Tóth
      29
      Christos Mandas
      Bournemouth

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      16
      7
      Shots on target
      5
      1
      Corners
      7
      1
      Passes completed
      320
      314
      Free kicks
      11
      10
      Offsides
      3
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4855
      Maxence Lacroix
      Maxence Lacroix
      Duels won
      10
      Justin Devenny
      Justin Devenny
      Crosses
      3
      Justin Devenny
      Justin Devenny
      Touches
      70
      Maxence Lacroix
      Maxence Lacroix
      Tackles
      7
      Justin Devenny
      Justin Devenny
      Live
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      ARSArsenal
      36
      23
      8
      5
      67
      26
      +41
      77
      2
      MCIManchester City
      35
      22
      8
      5
      72
      32
      +40
      74
      3
      MUNManchester United
      36
      18
      11
      7
      63
      48
      +15
      65
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      36
      17
      8
      11
      60
      48
      +12
      59
      5
      AVLAston Villa
      36
      17
      8
      11
      50
      46
      +4
      59
      6
      BOUBournemouth
      36
      13
      16
      7
      56
      52
      +4
      55
      7
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      36
      14
      11
      11
      52
      42
      +10
      53
      8
      BREBrentford
      36
      14
      9
      13
      52
      49
      +3
      51
      9
      CHEChelsea
      36
      13
      10
      13
      55
      49
      +6
      49
      10
      EVEEverton
      36
      13
      10
      13
      46
      46
      0
      49
      11
      FULFulham
      36
      14
      6
      16
      44
      50
      -6
      48
      12
      SUNSunderland
      36
      12
      12
      12
      37
      46
      -9
      48
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      36
      13
      7
      16
      50
      52
      -2
      46
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      35
      11
      11
      13
      38
      44
      -6
      44
      15
      FORNottingham Forest
      36
      11
      10
      15
      45
      47
      -2
      43
      16
      LEELeeds United
      35
      10
      13
      12
      47
      52
      -5
      43
      17
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      35
      9
      10
      16
      45
      54
      -9
      37
      18
      WHUWest Ham United
      36
      9
      10
      17
      42
      61
      -19
      37
      19
      BURBurnley
      36
      4
      9
      23
      37
      73
      -36
      21
      20
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      36
      3
      9
      24
      25
      66
      -41
      18
      MUN
      3-2
      LIV
      AVL
      1-2
      TOT