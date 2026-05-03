Bournemouth 3 Palace 0
Bournemouth3
Lerma10' (OG)
Kroupi32'
Rayan77'
Palace0
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Bournemouth 3, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+4'
free kick won
Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Álex Jiménez (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
90'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Enes Ünal is caught offside.
89'
post
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a through ball.
86'
Substitution
Marcus
Tavernier(16)off
Ben
Gannon-Doak(11)on
86'
Substitution
Rayan(37)off
Amine
Adli(21)on
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
81'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
Substitution
Evanilson(9)off
Enes
Ünal(26)on
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Senesi.
77'
Bournemouth Goal
Goal!
Rayan(37)
Goal! Bournemouth 3, Crystal Palace 0. Rayan (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Brooks with a through ball following a fast break.
76'
Substitution
Chadi
Riad(34)off
Chris
Richards(26)on
75'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
75'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace).
72'
free kick won
David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
70'
Substitution
Junior
Kroupi(22)off
David
Brooks(7)on
69'
Substitution
Tyler
Adams(12)off
Ryan
Christie(10)on
66'
free kick won
Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
62'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. James Hill is caught offside.
61'
free kick won
Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evanilson.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr with a cross.
54'
free kick won
Álex Jiménez (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
free kick won
Evanilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Rayan (Bournemouth) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Adrien Truffert with a cross.
47'
free kick won
Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth). Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
46'
free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Daniel
Muñoz(2)off
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)on
45'
Substitution
Yéremy
Pino(10)off
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)on
45'
Substitution
Daichi
Kamada(18)off
Adam
Wharton(20)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
45'+1'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Rayan (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Hill.
39'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Scott (Bournemouth) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
38'
Yellow Card
Lacroix(5)
Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Alex Scott (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
Bournemouth Goal
Goal!
Junior
Kroupi(22)
Goal! Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 0. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
29'
penalty won
Penalty Bournemouth. Marcos Senesi draws a foul in the penalty area.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Tyler Adams with a through ball.
26'
free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'
free kick won
Evanilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Chadi Riad.
21'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Chadi Riad.
20'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Chadi Riad.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Rayan (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Jiménez with a cross.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Evanilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Scott with a through ball.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
10'
Crystal Palace Own Goal
Goal!
Jefferson
Lerma(8)
Own Goal by Jefferson Lerma, Crystal Palace. Bournemouth 1, Crystal Palace 0.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Evanilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Scott with a cross following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rayan (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
9'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
6'
Yellow Card
Canvot(23)
Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
6'
free kick won
Evanilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Rayan is caught offside.
3'
free kick won
Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Djordje Petrovic
GK
23
James Hill
DF
5
Marcos Senesi
DF
3
Adrien Truffert
DF
20
Álex Jiménez
DF
8
Alex Scott
MF
16
Marcus Tavernier
MF
86'
22
Junior Kroupi
MF
32'
70'
12
Tyler Adams
MF
69'
37
Rayan
MF
77'
86'
9
Evanilson
S
80'
Substitutes
7
David Brooks
70'
10
Ryan Christie
69'
11
Ben Gannon-Doak
86'
15
Adam Smith
18
Bafodé Diakité
21
Amine Adli
86'
26
Enes Ünal
80'
27
Alex Tóth
29
Christos Mandas
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Total shots
16
7
Shots on target
5
1
Corners
7
1
Passes completed
320
314
Free kicks
11
10
Offsides
3
0
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
4855Maxence Lacroix
Duels won
10Justin Devenny
Crosses
3Justin Devenny
Touches
70Maxence Lacroix
Tackles
7Justin Devenny
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
36
23
8
5
67
26
+41
77
2
MCIManchester City
35
22
8
5
72
32
+40
74
3
MUNManchester United
36
18
11
7
63
48
+15
65
4
LIVLiverpool
36
17
8
11
60
48
+12
59
5
AVLAston Villa
36
17
8
11
50
46
+4
59
6
BOUBournemouth
36
13
16
7
56
52
+4
55
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
36
14
11
11
52
42
+10
53
8
BREBrentford
36
14
9
13
52
49
+3
51
9
CHEChelsea
36
13
10
13
55
49
+6
49
10
EVEEverton
36
13
10
13
46
46
0
49
11
FULFulham
36
14
6
16
44
50
-6
48
12
SUNSunderland
36
12
12
12
37
46
-9
48
13
NEWNewcastle United
36
13
7
16
50
52
-2
46
14
CRYCrystal Palace
35
11
11
13
38
44
-6
44
15
FORNottingham Forest
36
11
10
15
45
47
-2
43
16
LEELeeds United
35
10
13
12
47
52
-5
43
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
35
9
10
16
45
54
-9
37
18
WHUWest Ham United
36
9
10
17
42
61
-19
37
19
BURBurnley
36
4
9
23
37
73
-36
21
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
36
3
9
24
25
66
-41
18
MUN
3-2
LIV
AVL
1-2
TOT