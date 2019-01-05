Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town

      Palace 1 Grimsby 0

      Palace1
      Ayew86'
      Grimsby0
      Sat 05 Jan 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      • Post Grimsby | Hodgson
        Post Grimsby | Hodgson
        02:58
        Post Grimsby | Hodgson
        02:58
        Post Grimsby | Hodgson
        Interviews
      • Press Conference | Post Grimsby
        Press Conference | Post Grimsby
        09:45
        Press Conference | Post Grimsby
        09:45
        Press Conference | Post Grimsby
        Press Conferences
      • Martin Kelly | Post Grimsby
        Martin Kelly | Post Grimsby
        02:33
        Martin Kelly | Post Grimsby
        02:33
        Martin Kelly | Post Grimsby
        Interviews
      • Scott Dann | Post Grimsby
        Scott Dann | Post Grimsby
        02:00
        Scott Dann | Post Grimsby
        02:00
        Scott Dann | Post Grimsby
        Interviews
      • Grimsby Town | Match Highlights
        Grimsby Town | Match Highlights
        08:07
        Grimsby Town | Match Highlights
        08:07
        Grimsby Town | Match Highlights
        Match Action
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Grimsby Town 0.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
      89'

      free kick won

      Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Grimsby Town
      Martyn
      Woolford(16)
      off
      Jordan
      Cook(11)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Grimsby Town 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a set piece situation.
      86'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Hessenthaler with a headed pass.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
      82'

      free kick won

      Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      free kick won

      Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      75'

      Substitution

      Grimsby Town
      Wes
      Thomas(39)
      off
      Charles
      Vernam(18)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a set piece situation.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Rose(8)
      Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      on
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
      62'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Alexander
      Sørloth(9)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      60'

      post

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      56'

      free kick won

      Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      48'

      offside

      Offside, Grimsby Town. Martyn Woolford tries a through ball, but Wes Thomas is caught offside.
      47'

      free kick won

      Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Grimsby Town 0.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Hendrie(27)
      Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Woolford.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      44'

      free kick won

      Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      36'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Pape
      Souaré(27)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      30'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      28'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross following a corner.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McKeown.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McKeown.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mitch Rose.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
      9'

      offside

      Offside, Grimsby Town. Jake Hessenthaler tries a through ball, but Mitch Rose is caught offside.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      3'

      Red Card

      Fox(19)
      Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town) is shown the red card.
      3'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      2'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
      2'

      VAR

      VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.
      2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Pape Souaré
      DF
      substitution icon36'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      S
      substitution icon61'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon36'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon68'
      86'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon61'
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      35
      Sam Woods

      Starting lineup

      1
      James McKeown
      GK
      27
      Luke Hendrie
      DF
      45'+1'
      19
      Andrew Fox
      DF
      3'
      8
      Mitch Rose
      DF
      74'
      2
      Reece Hall-Johnson
      DF
      15
      Harry Clifton
      MF
      22
      Elliot Embleton
      MF
      7
      Jake Hessenthaler
      MF
      39
      Wes Thomas
      S
      substitution icon75'
      16
      Martyn Woolford
      S
      substitution icon89'
      17
      Harry Cardwell
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Sebastian Ring
      4
      John Welsh
      11
      Jordan Cook
      substitution icon89'
      18
      Charles Vernam
      substitution icon75'
      23
      Sam Russell
      30
      Ben Pringle
      31
      Matthew Pollock
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Grimsby Town
      Possession
      76%
      24%
      Total shots
      34
      4
      Shots on target
      7
      2
      Corners
      7
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      0-0
      1-3
      1-1
      2-0
      1-0
      1-0
      2-0
      5-0
      2-0
      2-1
      2-3
      1-0
      1-0
      1-0
      0-3
      5-2
      2-2
      1-1
      1-0
      0-3
      0-1

