      Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

      Doncaster 0 Palace 2

      Doncaster0
      Palace2
      Schlupp8'
      Meyer45'+2'
      Sun 17 Feb 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupThe Keepmoat Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      89'

      Substitution

      Doncaster Rovers
      Alfie
      May(19)
      off
      Rieves
      Boocock(40)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      84'

      free kick won

      Danny Andrew (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Whiteman(8)
      Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
      76'

      free kick won

      Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matty Blair.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
      70'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      65'

      free kick won

      Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      Substitution

      Doncaster Rovers
      James
      Coppinger(26)
      off
      Kieran
      Sadlier(22)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Doncaster Rovers
      Ali Crawford(11)
      off
      Tommy
      Rowe(10)
      on
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
      62'

      free kick won

      Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a headed pass.
      56'

      free kick won

      Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      52'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Paul Downing following a corner.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 2. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
      44'

      free kick won

      Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matty Blair.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Coppinger.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Downing.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
      32'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer following a set piece situation.
      29'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Coppinger.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
      13'

      free kick won

      John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a fast break.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      4'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

