      Crystal Palace vs Derby County

      Palace 0 Derby 1

      Palace0
      Derby1
      Martin32'
      Sun 05 Jan 14:01(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      • Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        01:23
        Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        01:23
        Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        Interviews
      • Press Conference | Post Derby
        Press Conference | Post Derby
        06:25
        Press Conference | Post Derby
        06:25
        Press Conference | Post Derby
        Press Conferences
      • Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        03:19
        Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        03:19
        Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        Interviews
      • Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        10:14
        Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        10:14
        Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        Press Conferences
      0106
      Upcoming palace games

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Derby County 1.
      90'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Malone(46)
      Scott Malone (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
      90'+4'

      post

      Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Chris Martin following a fast break.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Kelle Roos (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross following a corner.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Derby County
      Louie
      Sibley(40)
      off
      Martyn
      Waghorn(9)
      on
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.
      85'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Martin.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Lawrence.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Sam
      Woods(35)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Derby County
      Tom
      Huddlestone(44)
      off
      Max
      Bird(41)
      on
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Brandon
      Pierrick(40)
      off
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Derby County
      Morgan Whittaker
      Morgan
      Whittaker(49)
      off
      Duane
      Holmes(23)
      on
      65'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Huddlestone(44)
      Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      Red Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
      63'

      free kick won

      Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      free kick won

      Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      55'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      free kick won

      Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
      50'

      free kick won

      Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Derby County 1.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Martin.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      39'

      free kick won

      Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      32'

      Derby County Goal

      Derby County
      Goal!
      Derby County
      Chris
      Martin(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Derby County 1. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chris Martin.
      11'

      free kick won

      Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      5'

      free kick won

      Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      3'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      1'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      1'

      offside

      Offside, Derby County. Jayden Bogle tries a through ball, but Morgan Whittaker is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      63'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon39'
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon39'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      35
      Sam Woods
      substitution icon76'
      37
      Nya Kirby
      38
      Gio McGregor
      41
      James Daly

      Starting lineup

      21
      Kelle Roos
      GK
      46
      Scott Malone
      DF
      90'+6'
      37
      Jayden Bogle
      DF
      3
      Craig Forsyth
      DF
      33
      Curtis Davies
      DF
      49
      Morgan Whittaker
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      44
      Tom Huddlestone
      MF
      64'
      substitution icon75'
      10
      Tom Lawrence
      MF
      32
      Wayne Rooney
      MF
      40
      Louie Sibley
      MF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      19
      Chris Martin
      S
      32'

      Substitutes

      2
      Andre Wisdom
      9
      Martyn Waghorn
      substitution icon90'+1'
      11
      Florian Jozefzoon
      23
      Duane Holmes
      substitution icon72'
      38
      Jason Knight
      41
      Max Bird
      substitution icon75'
      47
      Henrich Ravas
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Derby County
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      11
      6
      Shots on target
      2
      3
      Corners
      9
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      13
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      CHA
      0-1
      WBA
      MID
      1-1
      TOT
      CRE
      1-3
      BAR
      CHE
      2-0
      FOR
      QPR
      5-1
      SWA
      SHU
      2-1
      AFC
      B ROV
      2-2
      COV
      BURT
      2-4
      NOR
      LIV
      1-0
      EVE
      GIL
      0-2
      WHU

      Latest videos

      • Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        01:23
        Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        01:23
        Brandon Pierrick | Post Derby
        Interviews
      • Press Conference | Post Derby
        Press Conference | Post Derby
        06:25
        Press Conference | Post Derby
        06:25
        Press Conference | Post Derby
        Press Conferences
      • Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        03:19
        Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        03:19
        Roy Hodgson | Post Derby
        Interviews
      • Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        10:14
        Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        10:14
        Phillip Cocu | Post Derby
        Press Conferences
      0106
      Upcoming palace games

