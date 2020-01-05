Crystal Palace vs Derby County

Watch free highlights of Palace's Derby clash
Palace 0 Derby 1
Palace0
Derby1
Martin32'
Pierrick explains Development players' mindset amidst injury crisis
Hodgson updates on Zaha injury and addresses wider squad concerns
Report: 10-man Palace out of the FA Cup
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Derby clash now
Cahill starts v Derby, Zaha not in squad and 5 Development prospects named
- 01:23
- 06:25
- 03:19
- 10:15Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby | 10 Minute Highlights10:15Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby | 10 Minute HighlightsMatch Action
- 10:14
- 08:35
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Derby County 1.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Malone(46)
Scott Malone (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
90'+4'
post
Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Chris Martin following a fast break.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
90'+2'
free kick won
Kelle Roos (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross following a corner.
90'+1'
Substitution
Louie
Sibley(40)off
Martyn
Waghorn(9)on
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.
85'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Martin.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Lawrence.
76'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Sam
Woods(35)on
75'
Substitution
Tom
Huddlestone(44)off
Max
Bird(41)on
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
73'
Substitution
Brandon
Pierrick(40)off
James
Tomkins(5)on
72'
Substitution
Morgan
Whittaker(49)off
Duane
Holmes(23)on
65'
VAR
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
64'
Yellow Card
Huddlestone(44)
Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
63'
Red Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
63'
free kick won
Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
free kick won
Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
free kick won
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
55'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
50'
free kick won
Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Derby County 1.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
45'+2'
free kick won
Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Martin.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
39'
free kick won
Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
James
McArthur(18)on
37'
corner
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
32'
Derby County Goal
Goal!
Chris
Martin(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Derby County 1. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
31'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chris Martin.
11'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
5'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
3'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
1'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
offside
Offside, Derby County. Jayden Bogle tries a through ball, but Morgan Whittaker is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
39'
Substitutes
35
Sam Woods
76'
38
Gio McGregor
Starting lineup
21
Kelle Roos
GK
46
Scott Malone
DF
90'+6'
37
Jayden Bogle
DF
3
Craig Forsyth
DF
33
Curtis Davies
DF
49
Morgan Whittaker
MF
72'
44
Tom Huddlestone
MF
64'
75'
10
Tom Lawrence
MF
32
Wayne Rooney
MF
40
Louie Sibley
MF
90'+1'
19
Chris Martin
S
32'
Substitutes
2
Andre Wisdom
9
Martyn Waghorn
90'+1'
11
Florian Jozefzoon
23
Duane Holmes
72'
38
Jason Knight
41
Max Bird
75'
47
Henrich Ravas
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Total shots
11
6
Shots on target
2
3
Corners
9
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
8
Offsides
0
0
CHA
0-1
WBA
MID
1-1
TOT
CRE
1-3
BAR
CHE
2-0
FOR
QPR
5-1
SWA
SHU
2-1
AFC
B ROV
2-2
COV
BURT
2-4
NOR
LIV
1-0
EVE
GIL
0-2
WHU
