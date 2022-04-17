Skip navigation
      Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

      Chelsea 2 Palace 0

      Chelsea2
      Loftus-Cheek65'
      Mount76'
      Palace0
      Sun 17 Apr 15:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupWembley Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'

      post

      Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Timo Werner.
      90'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Andreas
      Christensen(4)
      off
      Thiago Silva(6)
      on
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
      77'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Mason
      Mount(19)
      off
      Hakim
      Ziyech(22)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Jorginho(5)
      off
      N'Golo
      Kanté(7)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Kai
      Havertz(29)
      off
      Romelu
      Lukaku(9)
      on
      76'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Mason
      Mount(19)
      Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      66'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(12)
      Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
      61'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      54'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Havertz(29)
      Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
      37'

      free kick won

      Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Mateo
      Kovacic(8)
      off
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(12)
      on
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
      18'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James McArthur.
      11'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      substitution icon85'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      2
      Joel Ward
      MF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon55'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon85'
      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon55'
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon72'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      16
      Édouard Mendy
      GK
      4
      Andreas Christensen
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      DF
      24
      Reece James
      DF
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      MF
      8
      Mateo Kovacic
      MF
      substitution icon26'
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      MF
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      29
      Kai Havertz
      S
      38'
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Mason Mount
      S
      76'
      substitution icon77'
      11
      Timo Werner
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      6
      Thiago Silva
      substitution icon82'
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      substitution icon77'
      9
      Romelu Lukaku
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Christian Pulisic
      12
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      substitution icon26'
      65'
      17
      Saúl Ñíguez
      22
      Hakim Ziyech
      substitution icon77'
      31
      Malang Sarr
      Chelsea

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      67%
      33%
      Total shots
      12
      6
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      5
      2
      Passes completed
      561
      238
      Free kicks
      6
      15
      Offsides
      0
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3957
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      8
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      65
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      4
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi

