Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Everton

      Palace 4 Everton 0

      Palace4
      Guéhi25'
      Mateta41'
      Zaha79'
      Hughes88'
      Everton0
      Sun 20 Mar 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      Will Hughes
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      80'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
      79'

      post

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
      74'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Séamus
      Coleman(23)
      off
      Alexander
      Iwobi(17)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Michael Keane tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      André Gomes(21)
      André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      64'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Gordon(24)
      Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
      50'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.
      47'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Jonjoe
      Kenny(2)
      off
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0.
      45'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
      44'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      34'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Mason Holgate is caught offside.
      31'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
      25'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by André Gomes.
      22'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Holgate (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
      17'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Andros
      Townsend(14)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(11)
      on
      12'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      10'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André Gomes.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      1'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      25'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      79'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      41'
      substitution icon71'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon71'
      5
      James Tomkins
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon84'
      88'
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon83'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon71'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      4
      Mason Holgate
      DF
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      DF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      2
      Jonjoe Kenny
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      MF
      21
      André Gomes
      MF
      64'
      14
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon17'
      24
      Anthony Gordon
      S
      62'
      7
      Richarlison
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Nathan Patterson
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon17'
      17
      Alexander Iwobi
      substitution icon73'
      19
      Vitalii Mykolenko
      31
      Andy Lonergan
      32
      Jarrad Branthwaite
      53
      Harry Tyrer
      60
      Isaac Price
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      12
      11
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      5
      4
      Passes completed
      295
      264
      Free kicks
      12
      7
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4757
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      78
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      6
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      SOU
      1-4
      MCI
      FOR
      0-1
      LIV

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      25'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      79'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      41'
      substitution icon71'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon71'
      5
      James Tomkins
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon84'
      88'
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon83'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon71'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      4
      Mason Holgate
      DF
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      DF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      2
      Jonjoe Kenny
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      MF
      21
      André Gomes
      MF
      64'
      14
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon17'
      24
      Anthony Gordon
      S
      62'
      7
      Richarlison
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Nathan Patterson
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon17'
      17
      Alexander Iwobi
      substitution icon73'
      19
      Vitalii Mykolenko
      31
      Andy Lonergan
      32
      Jarrad Branthwaite
      53
      Harry Tyrer
      60
      Isaac Price
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      12
      11
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      5
      4
      Passes completed
      295
      264
      Free kicks
      12
      7
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4757
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      78
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      6
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      SOU
      1-4
      MCI
      FOR
      0-1
      LIV

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      Will Hughes
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Everton 0. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      80'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
      79'

      post

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
      74'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Séamus
      Coleman(23)
      off
      Alexander
      Iwobi(17)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Michael Keane tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      André Gomes(21)
      André Gomes (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      64'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Gordon(24)
      Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
      50'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.
      47'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Jonjoe
      Kenny(2)
      off
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0.
      45'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
      44'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      34'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Mason Holgate is caught offside.
      31'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
      25'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by André Gomes.
      22'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Holgate (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
      17'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Andros
      Townsend(14)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(11)
      on
      12'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      10'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André Gomes.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      1'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.