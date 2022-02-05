Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Hartlepool United 0.
90'+8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavan Holohan.
90'+7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+7'
Substitution
David
Ferguson(3)
off
Isaac
Fletcher(21)
on
90'+6'
Substitution
Omar
Bogle(7)
off
Mark
Cullen(9)
on
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Hartlepool United. Bryn Morris tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Holohan(14)
Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe White.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
86'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Tayo
Adaramola(45)
on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe White.
82'
Substitution
Tom
Crawford(22)
off
Gavan
Holohan(14)
on
80'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Killip.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
77'
corner
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
75'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
71'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
71'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Will
Hughes(12)
on
71'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
on
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
66'
corner
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jack Butland.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
64'
offside
Offside, Hartlepool United. Jamie Sterry tries a through ball, but Luke Molyneux is caught offside.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
62'
free kick won
Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
Substitution
Mark
Shelton(6)
off
Joe
White(30)
on
59'
Substitution
Gary
Liddle(4)
off
Joe
Grey(12)
on
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Killip.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
49'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
48'
post
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Hartlepool United 0.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Ferguson.
44'
corner
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Michael Olise.
43'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
30'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
23'
free kick won
Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Michael
Olise(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Hartlepool United 0. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a headed pass.
19'
free kick won
Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
17'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gary Liddle.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
13'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
corner
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jack Butland.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Sterry with a cross.
4'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Marc
Guéhi(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Hartlepool United 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
3'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
