      Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

      Palace 2 Hartlepool 0

      Palace2
      Guéhi4'
      Olise22'
      Hartlepool0
      Sat 05 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool | Access All Over

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool | Access All Over

      11:37

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Hartlepool United 0.
      90'+8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavan Holohan.
      90'+7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      90'+7'

      Substitution

      Hartlepool United
      David
      Ferguson(3)
      off
      Isaac
      Fletcher(21)
      on
      90'+6'

      Substitution

      Hartlepool United
      Omar
      Bogle(7)
      off
      Mark
      Cullen(9)
      on
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Hartlepool United. Bryn Morris tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Holohan(14)
      Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe White.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Tayo Adaramola
      Tayo
      Adaramola(45)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe White.
      82'

      Substitution

      Hartlepool United
      Tom
      Crawford(22)
      off
      Gavan
      Holohan(14)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Killip.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Hartlepool United. Jamie Sterry tries a through ball, but Luke Molyneux is caught offside.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      62'

      free kick won

      Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      Substitution

      Hartlepool United
      Mark
      Shelton(6)
      off
      Joe
      White(30)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Hartlepool United
      Gary
      Liddle(4)
      off
      Joe
      Grey(12)
      on
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Killip.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
      48'

      post

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Hartlepool United 0.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Ferguson.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Michael Olise.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      30'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      23'

      free kick won

      Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      Michael Olise
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Hartlepool United 0. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a headed pass.
      19'

      free kick won

      Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      17'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gary Liddle.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      13'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Sterry with a cross.
      4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Hartlepool United 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      3'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timi Odusina.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

