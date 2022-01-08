Skip navigation
      Millwall vs Crystal Palace

      Millwall 1 Palace 2

      Millwall1
      Afobe17'
      Palace2
      Olise46'
      Mateta58'
      Sat 08 Jan 12:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupThe Den

      Full-Time
      Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Millwall (A) | ACCESS ALL OVER

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Millwall (A) | ACCESS ALL OVER

      13:03

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      George Long (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Butland(1)
      Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Benik
      Afobe(23)
      off
      Tyler
      Burey(32)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Tom
      Bradshaw(9)
      off
      Matt Smith(10)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Sheyi
      Ojo(14)
      off
      Nana
      Boateng(38)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mason Bennett (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
      76'

      free kick won

      Mason Bennett (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.
      70'

      free kick won

      Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan McNamara.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Alex
      Pearce(15)
      off
      Mason
      Bennett(20)
      on
      58'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(24)
      Billy Mitchell (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      56'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      51'

      post

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      50'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      George
      Saville(17)
      off
      Maikel
      Kieftenbeld(6)
      on
      46'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      Michael Olise
      Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Saville.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Millwall. Shaun Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Jake Cooper is caught offside.
      40'

      free kick won

      Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      29'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      25'

      free kick won

      Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      23'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      21'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      19'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      Millwall Goal

      Millwall
      Goal!
      Millwall
      Benik
      Afobe(23)
      Goal! Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 0. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw with a cross following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Will Hughes.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      82'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      26'
      substitution icon88'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      58'
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      substitution icon64'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      46'
      substitution icon88'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon81'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon88'
      19
      Remi Matthews
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon64'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon65'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon88'
      48
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      1
      George Long
      GK
      5
      Jake Cooper
      DF
      15
      Alex Pearce
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      4
      Shaun Hutchinson
      DF
      2
      Dan McNamara
      MF
      24
      Billy Mitchell
      MF
      56'
      11
      Scott Malone
      MF
      17
      George Saville
      MF
      substitution icon50'
      23
      Benik Afobe
      S
      17'
      substitution icon81'
      9
      Tom Bradshaw
      S
      substitution icon81'
      14
      Sheyi Ojo
      S
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      6
      Maikel Kieftenbeld
      substitution icon50'
      10
      Matt Smith
      substitution icon81'
      20
      Mason Bennett
      substitution icon62'
      28
      George Evans
      32
      Tyler Burey
      substitution icon81'
      33
      Bartosz Bialkowski
      38
      Nana Boateng
      substitution icon81'
      40
      Besart Topalloj
      49
      Zak Lovelace
      Millwall

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      9
      12
      Shots on target
      6
      4
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      267
      373
      Free kicks
      12
      10
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8193
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      13
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      100
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MAN
      2-3
      MID
      HAR
      2-1
      BLA
      COV
      1-0
      DER
      BUR
      1-2
      HUD
      BC
      0-1
      FUL
      WIG
      3-2
      BLA
      WBA
      1-2
      BHA
      BOR
      2-0
      AFC
      QPR
      1-1
      ROT
      POR
      1-4
      BRE
      PET
      2-1
      B ROV
      NEW
      0-1
      CAM
      LEI
      4-1
      WAT
      KID
      2-1
      REA
      BAR
      5-4
      BAR
      SWA
      2-3
      SOU
      HULL
      2-3
      EVE
      CHE
      5-1
      CC
      BIR
      0-1
      PLY
      YEO
      1-3
      BOU

