Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Palace 3 Villa 0
Palace3
Eze31'
Sarr58' 90'+4'
Villa0
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 0.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
90'+4'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 0. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
90'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
88'
Substitution
Adam
Wharton(20)off
Will
Hughes(19)on
88'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Donyell Malen.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.
84'
Yellow Card
Kamada(18)
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
Ben
Chilwell(25)on
83'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
83'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daichi Kamada.
82'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
81'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
79'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Eddie
Nketiah(9)on
79'
Substitution
Morgan
Rogers(27)off
Donyell
Malen(17)on
78'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
73'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
70'
Substitution
Boubacar
Kamara(44)off
Ross
Barkley(6)on
69'
Substitution
Marco
Asensio(21)off
Jacob
Ramsey(41)on
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
65'
Yellow Card
Richards(26)
Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'
free kick won
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara.
61'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
60'
Substitution
Lucas
Digne(12)off
Ian
Maatsen(22)on
60'
Substitution
John
McGinn(7)off
Leon
Bailey(31)on
58'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Aston Villa 0. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
53'
post
Penalty missed! Still Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot.
51'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze draws a foul in the penalty area.
50'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara with a headed pass.
49'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Cash with a cross.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0.
45'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Morgan Rogers.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
42'
free kick won
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
38'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross following a fast break.
35'
free kick won
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Pau Torres (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
31'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
30'
free kick won
Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
20'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Chris Richards.
19'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
19'
free kick won
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
Yellow Card
Kamara(44)
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
9'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
3
Tyrick Mitchell
MF
19'
84'
10
Eberechi Eze
S
31'
88'
7
Ismaïla Sarr
S
58'
90'+4'
Starting lineup
23
Emiliano Martínez
GK
2
Matty Cash
DF
14
Pau Torres
DF
12
Lucas Digne
DF
60'
4
Ezri Konsa
DF
27
Morgan Rogers
MF
79'
44
Boubacar Kamara
MF
17'
70'
21
Marco Asensio
MF
69'
7
John McGinn
MF
60'
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
11
Ollie Watkins
S
Substitutes
5
Tyrone Mings
6
Ross Barkley
70'
16
Andrés García
17
Donyell Malen
79'
22
Ian Maatsen
60'
24
Amadou Onana
25
Robin Olsen
31
Leon Bailey
60'
41
Jacob Ramsey
69'
Team stats
Possession
30%
70%
Total shots
9
16
Shots on target
4
5
Corners
1
12
Passes completed
172
474
Free kicks
5
9
Offsides
0
1
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
2832Marc Guéhi
Duels won
7Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crosses
3Daniel Muñoz
Touches
48Daichi Kamada
Tackles
5Adam Wharton
