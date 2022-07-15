Liverpool 2 Palace 0
- 00:00The Full 90 | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+00:00The Full 90 | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 21:21Extended Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:21Extended Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:402 minute highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace02:402 minute highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 07:21Post-match press conference: Liverpool (A)07:21Post-match press conference: Liverpool (A)Press Conferences
- 02:57Dean Henderson watches back key Anfield saves02:57Dean Henderson watches back key Anfield savesInterviews
- 03:29
- 01:42Remi Matthews receives his Premier League debut Ball01:42Remi Matthews receives his Premier League debut BallInterviews
- 00:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool | Palace TV+00:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool | Palace TV+Match Action
- 109:11The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Palace TV+109:11The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:542 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool02:542 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 LiverpoolFirst-team
- 01:07Goalscorer Mateta speaks after narrow defeat01:07Goalscorer Mateta speaks after narrow defeatInterviews
- 03:54Roy Hodgson's reaction to battle with Liverpool at Selhurst03:54Roy Hodgson's reaction to battle with Liverpool at SelhurstInterviews
Match Summary
- Palace start the better of the two sides, with Edouard and Rak-Sakyi threatening.
- Andersen forces Guaita into a smart save.
- Henderson gives Liverpool the lead, sweeping home from the edge of the area.
- Guaita is forced into reaction saves from Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
- HT: Liverpool 1-0 Palace
- Salah doubles Liverpool's lead shortly after half-time.
- Ayew's volley is blocked behind.
- Both managers make sweeping changes, and give opportunities to youth players.
- FT: Liverpool 2-0 Palace
It was an incredible atmosphere for Palace to feature, and more than 50,000 fans crammed into the National Stadium to see the Premier League arrive in Singapore.
There may have been more Liverpool fans but it was the Eagles who made the early impression, pressing well and venturing forwards. Joachim Andersen had the first real chance of the game, his header stopped by Adrian.
Liverpool took the lead, however, and it was a captain’s goal from Jordan Henderson, who arrived late on the edge of the area and swept home from 18-yards-out.
The opener gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the impetus, and they threatened as half-time approached. Guaita was called into action first by Harvey Elliott and then by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and two fine reaction saves kept the deficit at one before half-time.
Liverpool made nine changes at half-time, and it was a newly introduced substitute that doubled their lead. Mo Salah jinked inside and onto his left foot, before forcing a shot past Guaita and into the back of the net.
He was forced into a save shortly after, as Darwin Nunez latched onto Salah’s ball and struck at goal.
Palace had opportunities, and Jordan Ayew’s goalbound volley was blocked behind.
Fans were treated to the sight of Malcolm Ebiowei in a Palace shirt for only the second time. There was also a real positive in the opportunities afforded to Academy prospects in the second-half, with Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney among those to be introduced.
It finished in defeat for the Eagles, but a valuable run-out in front of a capacity crowd and a first 90 minutes completed on pre-season tour.
Get all the reaction or relive all the action below!
Match Blog
Full-Time
miss
free kick won
offside
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
offside
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
free kick won
miss
attempt saved
corner
attempt saved
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
offside
free kick won
corner
attempt saved
attempt saved
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
attempt saved
Liverpool Goal
attempt blocked
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
First-Half Ends
free kick won
free kick won
Substitution
attempt saved
free kick won
free kick won
miss
miss
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
miss
corner
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
Liverpool Goal
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
attempt saved
free kick won
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
