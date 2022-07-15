Palace start the better of the two sides, with Edouard and Rak-Sakyi threatening.

Andersen forces Guaita into a smart save.

Henderson gives Liverpool the lead, sweeping home from the edge of the area.

Guaita is forced into reaction saves from Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Palace

Salah doubles Liverpool's lead shortly after half-time.

Ayew's volley is blocked behind.

Both managers make sweeping changes, and give opportunities to youth players.

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Palace

It was an incredible atmosphere for Palace to feature, and more than 50,000 fans crammed into the National Stadium to see the Premier League arrive in Singapore.

There may have been more Liverpool fans but it was the Eagles who made the early impression, pressing well and venturing forwards. Joachim Andersen had the first real chance of the game, his header stopped by Adrian.

Liverpool took the lead, however, and it was a captain’s goal from Jordan Henderson, who arrived late on the edge of the area and swept home from 18-yards-out.

The opener gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the impetus, and they threatened as half-time approached. Guaita was called into action first by Harvey Elliott and then by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and two fine reaction saves kept the deficit at one before half-time.

Liverpool made nine changes at half-time, and it was a newly introduced substitute that doubled their lead. Mo Salah jinked inside and onto his left foot, before forcing a shot past Guaita and into the back of the net.

He was forced into a save shortly after, as Darwin Nunez latched onto Salah’s ball and struck at goal.

Palace had opportunities, and Jordan Ayew’s goalbound volley was blocked behind.

Fans were treated to the sight of Malcolm Ebiowei in a Palace shirt for only the second time. There was also a real positive in the opportunities afforded to Academy prospects in the second-half, with Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney among those to be introduced.

It finished in defeat for the Eagles, but a valuable run-out in front of a capacity crowd and a first 90 minutes completed on pre-season tour.

Get all the reaction or relive all the action below!