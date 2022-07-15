Skip navigation
      Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

      Liverpool 2 Palace 0

      Liverpool2
      Henderson12'
      Mohamed Salah46'
      Palace0
      Fri 15 Jul 12:35(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FriendlyNational Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      • Palace start the better of the two sides, with Edouard and Rak-Sakyi threatening.
      • Andersen forces Guaita into a smart save.
      • Henderson gives Liverpool the lead, sweeping home from the edge of the area.
      • Guaita is forced into reaction saves from Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      • HT: Liverpool 1-0 Palace
      • Salah doubles Liverpool's lead shortly after half-time.
      • Ayew's volley is blocked behind.
      • Both managers make sweeping changes, and give opportunities to youth players.
      • FT: Liverpool 2-0 Palace

      It was an incredible atmosphere for Palace to feature, and more than 50,000 fans crammed into the National Stadium to see the Premier League arrive in Singapore.

      There may have been more Liverpool fans but it was the Eagles who made the early impression, pressing well and venturing forwards. Joachim Andersen had the first real chance of the game, his header stopped by Adrian.

      Liverpool took the lead, however, and it was a captain’s goal from Jordan Henderson, who arrived late on the edge of the area and swept home from 18-yards-out.

      The opener gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the impetus, and they threatened as half-time approached. Guaita was called into action first by Harvey Elliott and then by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and two fine reaction saves kept the deficit at one before half-time.

      Liverpool made nine changes at half-time, and it was a newly introduced substitute that doubled their lead. Mo Salah jinked inside and onto his left foot, before forcing a shot past Guaita and into the back of the net.

      He was forced into a save shortly after, as Darwin Nunez latched onto Salah’s ball and struck at goal.

      Palace had opportunities, and Jordan Ayew’s goalbound volley was blocked behind.

      Fans were treated to the sight of Malcolm Ebiowei in a Palace shirt for only the second time. There was also a real positive in the opportunities afforded to Academy prospects in the second-half, with Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney among those to be introduced.

      It finished in defeat for the Eagles, but a valuable run-out in front of a capacity crowd and a first 90 minutes completed on pre-season tour.

      Get all the reaction or relive all the action below!

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Nathaniel Phillips tries a through ball, but James Norris is caught offside.
      80'

      free kick won

      Bobby Clark (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Darwin
      Núñez(27)
      off
      Rhys
      Williams(46)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Naby
      Keïta(8)
      off
      Luke
      Chambers(88)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Andrew
      Robertson(26)
      off
      James
      Norris(77)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Trent
      Alexander-Arnold(66)
      off
      Isaac
      Mabaya(52)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Sepp
      van den Berg(72)
      off
      Stefan
      Bajcetic(43)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Fabinho(3)
      off
      Bobby
      Clark(50)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Thiago(6)
      off
      Tyler
      Morton(80)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Harvey
      Davies(95)
      off
      Fabian
      Mrozek(93)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Virgil
      van Dijk(4)
      off
      Nathaniel
      Phillips(47)
      on
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Banks tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Robert
      Street(67)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      David
      Ozoh(77)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      off
      Scott
      Banks(43)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Cardo Kamaran
      Afraciab(57)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(78)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Killian Phillips
      Killian
      Phillips(55)
      off
      Jadan
      Raymond(64)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      Malachi
      Boateng(46)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Jake
      O'Brien(68)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Omotayo Adaramola
      Omotayo
      Adaramola(41)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Naby Keïta tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.
      64'

      free kick won

      Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabinho.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho.
      56'

      free kick won

      Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      53'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      46'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      Goal! Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Thiago (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Konstantinos
      Tsimikas(21)
      off
      Naby
      Keïta(8)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Leighton
      Clarkson(65)
      off
      Andrew
      Robertson(26)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      James
      Milner(7)
      off
      Trent
      Alexander-Arnold(66)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      off
      Darwin
      Núñez(27)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Luis
      Díaz(23)
      off
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Harvey
      Elliott(19)
      off
      Fábio Carvalho(28)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      off
      Fabinho(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Curtis
      Jones(17)
      off
      Thiago(6)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Joël
      Matip(32)
      off
      Virgil
      van Dijk(4)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Ibrahima
      Konaté(5)
      off
      Sepp
      van den Berg(72)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Adrián(13)
      off
      Harvey
      Davies(95)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      off
      Leighton
      Clarkson(65)
      on
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      36'

      free kick won

      Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      31'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Milner.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
      16'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harvey Elliott following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon74'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon74'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      55
      Killian Phillips
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon66'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon74'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      19
      Remi Matthews
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon66'
      41
      Omotayo Adaramola
      substitution icon66'
      43
      Scott Banks
      substitution icon74'
      46
      Malachi Boateng
      substitution icon66'
      53
      Ademola Ola-Adebomi
      56
      Daniel Quick
      57
      Cardo Kamaran Afraciab
      substitution icon74'
      60
      Victor Akinwale
      64
      Jadan Raymond
      substitution icon66'
      67
      Robert Street
      substitution icon74'
      68
      Jake O'Brien
      substitution icon66'
      77
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon74'
      78
      Kaden Rodney
      substitution icon74'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Adrián
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      32
      Joël Matip
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      James Milner
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Konstantinos Tsimikas
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Ibrahima Konaté
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Curtis Jones
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      12'
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Harvey Elliott
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Luis Díaz
      S
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      S
      substitution icon44'

      Substitutes

      3
      Fabinho
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      6
      Thiago
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      8
      Naby Keïta
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      substitution icon45'
      46'
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      27
      Darwin Núñez
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      28
      Fábio Carvalho
      substitution icon45'
      43
      Stefan Bajcetic
      substitution icon78'
      46
      Rhys Williams
      substitution icon78'
      47
      Nathaniel Phillips
      substitution icon78'
      50
      Bobby Clark
      substitution icon78'
      52
      Isaac Mabaya
      substitution icon78'
      65
      Leighton Clarkson
      substitution icon44'
      substitution icon45'
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      72
      Sepp van den Berg
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      77
      James Norris
      substitution icon78'
      80
      Tyler Morton
      substitution icon78'
      88
      Luke Chambers
      substitution icon78'
      93
      Fabian Mrozek
      substitution icon78'
      95
      Harvey Davies
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon78'
      Liverpool

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      68%
      32%
      Total shots
      14
      4
      Shots on target
      9
      1
      Corners
      3
      3
      Passes completed
      606
      237
      Free kicks
      12
      12
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3141
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      5
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Crosses
      3
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      53
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
