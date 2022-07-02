Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Accrington Stanley

      Palace 1 Accrington Stanley 1

      Palace1
      Mateta22'
      Accrington Stanley1
      Lowe49'
      Sat 02 Jul 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesCrystal Palace Academy

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      89'

      free kick won

      Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a cross following a set piece situation.
      87'

      free kick won

      Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Malachi
      Boateng(46)
      off
      Jadan Raymond
      Jadan
      Raymond(64)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Trialist
      A(3)
      off
      Shaun
      Whalley(7)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trialist A.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
      72'

      free kick won

      David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      69'

      free kick won

      Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Sean
      McConville(11)
      off
      Jack
      Nolan(23)
      on
      62'

      free kick won

      Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      59'

      free kick won

      Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo.
      56'

      post

      Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross following a set piece situation.
      56'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Jay
      Rich-Baghuelou(5)
      off
      Harry
      Perritt(21)
      on
      55'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Harvey
      Rodgers(6)
      off
      Archie
      Procter(15)
      on
      55'

      free kick won

      Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Lukas Jensen (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      50'

      free kick won

      Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      Accrington Stanley Goal

      Accrington Stanley
      Goal!
      Accrington Stanley
      Matt
      Lowe(16)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
      48'

      free kick won

      Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Tommy
      Leigh(18)
      off
      Liam
      Coyle(8)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Seamus
      Conneely(4)
      off
      Rosaire
      Longelo(14)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Shaun
      Whalley(7)
      off
      Mohammed
      Sangare(12)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Toby
      Savin(1)
      off
      Lukas
      Jensen(95)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Accrington Stanley
      Korede
      Adedoyin(9)
      off
      Matt
      Lowe(16)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Vicente Guaita
      Vicente
      Guaita(13)
      off
      Remi Matthews
      Remi
      Matthews(19)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Noah Watson
      Noah
      Watson(58)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Daniel Quick
      Daniel
      Quick(56)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      off
      Killian Phillips
      Killian
      Phillips(55)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      David Boateng
      David
      Boateng(47)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Malachi
      Boateng(46)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Robert
      Street(67)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross.
      42'

      free kick won

      Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Accrington Stanley. Shaun Whalley tries a through ball, but Tommy Leigh is caught offside.
      39'

      free kick won

      Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Noah Watson.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Korede Adedoyin.
      34'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      29'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Accrington Stanley 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McConville.
      19'

      free kick won

      Trialist A (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      16'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton.
      12'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      10'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      8'

      free kick won

      Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a set piece situation.
      7'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Accrington Stanley. Trialist A tries a through ball, but Seamus Conneely is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      58
      Noah Watson
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      22'
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon45'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Remi Matthews
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon45'
      43
      Scott Banks
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon45'
      46
      Malachi Boateng
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon85'
      47
      David Boateng
      substitution icon45'
      48
      Luke Plange
      substitution icon45'
      55
      Killian Phillips
      substitution icon45'
      56
      Daniel Quick
      substitution icon45'
      57
      Cardo Siddik Afraciab
      64
      Jadan Raymond
      substitution icon85'
      67
      Robert Street
      substitution icon45'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Toby Savin
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Jay Rich-Baghuelou
      DF
      substitution icon56'
      2
      Mitchell Clark
      DF
      6
      Harvey Rodgers
      DF
      substitution icon55'
      3
      Trialist A
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      18
      Tommy Leigh
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Seamus Conneely
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Ethan Hamilton
      MF
      11
      Sean McConville
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      7
      Shaun Whalley
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Korede Adedoyin
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      8
      Liam Coyle
      substitution icon45'
      12
      Mohammed Sangare
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Rosaire Longelo
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Archie Procter
      substitution icon55'
      16
      Matt Lowe
      substitution icon45'
      49'
      21
      Harry Perritt
      substitution icon56'
      23
      Jack Nolan
      substitution icon67'
      95
      Lukas Jensen
      substitution icon45'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Accrington Stanley
      Possession
      68%
      33%
      Total shots
      15
      13
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      3
      5
      Passes completed
      525
      208
      Free kicks
      11
      17
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4748
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Duels won
      6
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      52
      Daniel Quick
      Daniel Quick
      Tackles
      3
      David Boateng
      David Boateng
      SKP
      0-0
      FCL
      FCR
      3-1
      OLYM

