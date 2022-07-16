Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town

Palace 4 Ipswich 2
- As it happened: Plange bags hat-trick as Palace trump Ipswich 4-2
- Team news: Palace start Doucouré for first time, with Eze and Zaha named v Ipswich
- 01:35Tyrick Mitchell post-match interview | Ipswich Town01:35Tyrick Mitchell post-match interview | Ipswich TownInterviews
- 02:41Jaïro Riedewald post-match interview | Ipswich Town02:41Jaïro Riedewald post-match interview | Ipswich TownInterviews
- 04:19Match Highlights: Ipswich Town 0-1 Crystal Palace04:19Match Highlights: Ipswich Town 0-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
Match Summary
- Palace look confident from the off, and soon take a clear lead through a Luke Plange brace inside 12 minutes
- Ipswich look bright for a spell in the middle of the second-half, but can’t capitalise on some half-chance
- Christian Benteke, who earned a pair of assists for Plange, gets a goal of his own shortly before half-time
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Ipswich Town
- The second-half starts slowly, but Wilfried Zaha injects it with some energy with an excellent chipped assist for Plange to claim his hat-trick
- At 4-0 up Palace still look hungry for more, but Ipswich react after a quadruple home sub and pull one back through Dominic Ball
- The visitors add a second when Sone Aluko strikes in from 20 yards
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-2 Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace looked confident as they hosted Ipswich Town at the Academy on Saturday morning, and their assurance only grew with every goal scored in a 4-2 win.
Luke Plange and Christian Benteke were razor sharp in the first-half and guided Palace to an early lead.
The pair combined to bag mirror-image goals: Benteke feeding Plange selflessly on both occasions for the young attacker to strike into a near-empty goal.
Throughout the opening exchanges Benteke looked for his teammates, but managed to claim a goal of his own shortly before half-time, striking impressively on the end of an excellent ball over the top.
At half-time Palace would have felt glad to be three-up in intense heat. Assistant manager Osian Roberts changed every member of the team at some point, but the second-half understandably started slowly.
Wilfried Zaha wasn’t switched off, however, and produced a sublime no-look chip to feed Plange in the box. Collecting the ball on his chest and spinning, Plange managed to lob goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky by thwacking his shot off the ground.
A four-goal cushion seemed to guarantee Palace victory, and though the home side still looked keen for more, Ipswich eventually broke through to claim two consolation goals: Dominic Ball heading in and Sone Aluko netting a strong 20-yard strike.
These efforts from the Suffolk side may have kept the pressure on Palace’s by-now-young XI, but the hosts had done enough to ensure a win, and the Eagles held firm for the final few minutes to record another entertaining home victory.
Match Blog
Full-Time
Substitution
corner
attempt saved
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
attempt blocked
miss
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
Ipswich Town Goal
Substitution
Substitution
free kick won
offside
corner
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Ipswich Town Goal
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
free kick won
corner
free kick won
miss
miss
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
Crystal Palace Goal!
corner
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
offside
attempt blocked
miss
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
First-Half Ends
free kick won
attempt saved
attempt saved
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
Crystal Palace Goal!
offside
free kick won
free kick won
miss
miss
free kick won
corner
corner
free kick won
free kick won
miss
free kick won
miss
miss
corner
corner
attempt blocked
attempt saved
offside
Crystal Palace Goal!
offside
free kick won
Crystal Palace Goal!
miss
free kick won
free kick won
corner
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
