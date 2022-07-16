Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town

      Palace 4 Ipswich 2

      Palace4
      Plange9' 11' 57'
      Benteke42'
      Ipswich2
      Ball70'
      Aluko78'
      Sat 16 Jul 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesCrystal Palace Academy

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0103
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Summary

      • Palace look confident from the off, and soon take a clear lead through a Luke Plange brace inside 12 minutes
      • Ipswich look bright for a spell in the middle of the second-half, but can’t capitalise on some half-chance
      • Christian Benteke, who earned a pair of assists for Plange, gets a goal of his own shortly before half-time
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Ipswich Town
      • The second-half starts slowly, but Wilfried Zaha injects it with some energy with an excellent chipped assist for Plange to claim his hat-trick
      • At 4-0 up Palace still look hungry for more, but Ipswich react after a quadruple home sub and pull one back through Dominic Ball
      • The visitors add a second when Sone Aluko strikes in from 20 yards
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-2 Ipswich Town

      Crystal Palace looked confident as they hosted Ipswich Town at the Academy on Saturday morning, and their assurance only grew with every goal scored in a 4-2 win.

      Luke Plange and Christian Benteke were razor sharp in the first-half and guided Palace to an early lead.

      The pair combined to bag mirror-image goals: Benteke feeding Plange selflessly on both occasions for the young attacker to strike into a near-empty goal.

      Throughout the opening exchanges Benteke looked for his teammates, but managed to claim a goal of his own shortly before half-time, striking impressively on the end of an excellent ball over the top.

      At half-time Palace would have felt glad to be three-up in intense heat. Assistant manager Osian Roberts changed every member of the team at some point, but the second-half understandably started slowly.

      Wilfried Zaha wasn’t switched off, however, and produced a sublime no-look chip to feed Plange in the box. Collecting the ball on his chest and spinning, Plange managed to lob goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky by thwacking his shot off the ground.

      A four-goal cushion seemed to guarantee Palace victory, and though the home side still looked keen for more, Ipswich eventually broke through to claim two consolation goals: Dominic Ball heading in and Sone Aluko netting a strong 20-yard strike.

      These efforts from the Suffolk side may have kept the pressure on Palace’s by-now-young XI, but the hosts had done enough to ensure a win, and the Eagles held firm for the final few minutes to record another entertaining home victory.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 2.
      88'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      George
      Edmundson(5)
      off
      Fraser
      Alexander(20)
      on
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Hayes.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Matthew Vigor
      Matthew
      Vigor(8)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Fionn Mooney
      Fionn
      Mooney(16)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      Václav
      Hladky(1)
      off
      Nick
      Hayes(13)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      80'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Ipswich Town Goal

      Ipswich Town
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town
      Sone
      Aluko(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 2. Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      David Boateng
      David
      Boateng(2)
      off
      Joshua Addae
      Joshua
      Addae(14)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      offside

      Offside, Ipswich Town. George Edmundson tries a through ball, but Sone Aluko is caught offside.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      Ryan Bartley
      Ryan
      Bartley(18)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      off
      Maliq
      Cadogan(19)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Noah Watson
      Noah
      Watson(3)
      off
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack
      Wells-Morrison(4)
      on
      70'

      Ipswich Town Goal

      Ipswich Town
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town
      Dominic
      Ball(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 1. Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sone Aluko following a set piece situation.
      69'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      Kayden
      Jackson(19)
      off
      Gerard
      Buabo(11)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      Cameron
      Humphreys(22)
      off
      Tawanda
      Chirewa(12)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(9)
      on
      65'

      free kick won

      Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Edmundson.
      64'

      free kick won

      David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      61'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      Luke Plange
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 0. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by David Boateng.
      54'

      free kick won

      Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Noah Watson is caught offside.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron Humphreys with a cross.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      off
      Joe Sheridan
      Joe
      Sheridan(22)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Owen Goodman
      Owen
      Goodman(1)
      off
      Joseph Whitworth
      Joseph
      Whitworth(13)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Ipswich Town 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Janoi Donacien.
      45'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Ipswich Town 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a through ball.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rekeem Harper.
      35'

      free kick won

      Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Nathan Ferguson.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Nathan Ferguson.
      33'

      free kick won

      Corrie Ndaba (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      30'

      free kick won

      Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominic Ball.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sone Aluko with a cross following a corner.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Luke Plange.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Luke Plange.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Ball.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Ipswich Town. Corrie Ndaba tries a through ball, but Matt Penney is caught offside.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      Luke Plange
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Ipswich Town 0. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      10'

      free kick won

      Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      Luke Plange
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Ipswich Town 0. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.
      3'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Ball.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Owen Goodman
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Noah Watson
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      2
      David Boateng
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      48
      Luke Plange
      MF
      9'
      11'
      57'
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      42'
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      4
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      substitution icon70'
      8
      Matthew Vigor
      substitution icon88'
      9
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon66'
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Joseph Whitworth
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Joshua Addae
      substitution icon77'
      16
      Fionn Mooney
      substitution icon88'
      17
      David Omilabu
      18
      Ryan Bartley
      substitution icon70'
      19
      Maliq Cadogan
      substitution icon70'
      22
      Joe Sheridan
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon77'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Václav Hladky
      GK
      substitution icon88'
      2
      Janoi Donacien
      DF
      3
      Matt Penney
      DF
      5
      George Edmundson
      DF
      substitution icon88'
      15
      Corrie Ndaba
      DF
      22
      Cameron Humphreys
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      7
      Wes Burns
      MF
      4
      Dominic Ball
      MF
      70'
      18
      Rekeem Harper
      MF
      23
      Sone Aluko
      MF
      78'
      19
      Kayden Jackson
      S
      substitution icon69'

      Substitutes

      11
      Gerard Buabo
      substitution icon69'
      12
      Tawanda Chirewa
      substitution icon69'
      13
      Nick Hayes
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Fraser Alexander
      substitution icon88'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Ipswich Town
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      10
      14
      Shots on target
      6
      5
      Corners
      3
      7
      Passes completed
      443
      394
      Free kicks
      16
      10
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5559
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      6
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      2
      Luke Plange
      Luke Plange
      Touches
      72
      David Boateng
      David Boateng
      Tackles
      2
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      CEL
      2-2
      BLA
      OUD
      3-3
      LEI

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0103
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Owen Goodman
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Noah Watson
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      2
      David Boateng
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      48
      Luke Plange
      MF
      9'
      11'
      57'
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      42'
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      4
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      substitution icon70'
      8
      Matthew Vigor
      substitution icon88'
      9
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon66'
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Joseph Whitworth
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Joshua Addae
      substitution icon77'
      16
      Fionn Mooney
      substitution icon88'
      17
      David Omilabu
      18
      Ryan Bartley
      substitution icon70'
      19
      Maliq Cadogan
      substitution icon70'
      22
      Joe Sheridan
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon77'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Václav Hladky
      GK
      substitution icon88'
      2
      Janoi Donacien
      DF
      3
      Matt Penney
      DF
      5
      George Edmundson
      DF
      substitution icon88'
      15
      Corrie Ndaba
      DF
      22
      Cameron Humphreys
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      7
      Wes Burns
      MF
      4
      Dominic Ball
      MF
      70'
      18
      Rekeem Harper
      MF
      23
      Sone Aluko
      MF
      78'
      19
      Kayden Jackson
      S
      substitution icon69'

      Substitutes

      11
      Gerard Buabo
      substitution icon69'
      12
      Tawanda Chirewa
      substitution icon69'
      13
      Nick Hayes
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Fraser Alexander
      substitution icon88'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Ipswich Town
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      10
      14
      Shots on target
      6
      5
      Corners
      3
      7
      Passes completed
      443
      394
      Free kicks
      16
      10
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5559
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      6
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      2
      Luke Plange
      Luke Plange
      Touches
      72
      David Boateng
      David Boateng
      Tackles
      2
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      CEL
      2-2
      BLA
      OUD
      3-3
      LEI

      Match Summary

      • Palace look confident from the off, and soon take a clear lead through a Luke Plange brace inside 12 minutes
      • Ipswich look bright for a spell in the middle of the second-half, but can’t capitalise on some half-chance
      • Christian Benteke, who earned a pair of assists for Plange, gets a goal of his own shortly before half-time
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Ipswich Town
      • The second-half starts slowly, but Wilfried Zaha injects it with some energy with an excellent chipped assist for Plange to claim his hat-trick
      • At 4-0 up Palace still look hungry for more, but Ipswich react after a quadruple home sub and pull one back through Dominic Ball
      • The visitors add a second when Sone Aluko strikes in from 20 yards
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-2 Ipswich Town

      Crystal Palace looked confident as they hosted Ipswich Town at the Academy on Saturday morning, and their assurance only grew with every goal scored in a 4-2 win.

      Luke Plange and Christian Benteke were razor sharp in the first-half and guided Palace to an early lead.

      The pair combined to bag mirror-image goals: Benteke feeding Plange selflessly on both occasions for the young attacker to strike into a near-empty goal.

      Throughout the opening exchanges Benteke looked for his teammates, but managed to claim a goal of his own shortly before half-time, striking impressively on the end of an excellent ball over the top.

      At half-time Palace would have felt glad to be three-up in intense heat. Assistant manager Osian Roberts changed every member of the team at some point, but the second-half understandably started slowly.

      Wilfried Zaha wasn’t switched off, however, and produced a sublime no-look chip to feed Plange in the box. Collecting the ball on his chest and spinning, Plange managed to lob goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky by thwacking his shot off the ground.

      A four-goal cushion seemed to guarantee Palace victory, and though the home side still looked keen for more, Ipswich eventually broke through to claim two consolation goals: Dominic Ball heading in and Sone Aluko netting a strong 20-yard strike.

      These efforts from the Suffolk side may have kept the pressure on Palace’s by-now-young XI, but the hosts had done enough to ensure a win, and the Eagles held firm for the final few minutes to record another entertaining home victory.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 2.
      88'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      George
      Edmundson(5)
      off
      Fraser
      Alexander(20)
      on
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Hayes.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Matthew Vigor
      Matthew
      Vigor(8)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Fionn Mooney
      Fionn
      Mooney(16)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      Václav
      Hladky(1)
      off
      Nick
      Hayes(13)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      80'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Ipswich Town Goal

      Ipswich Town
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town
      Sone
      Aluko(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 2. Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      David Boateng
      David
      Boateng(2)
      off
      Joshua Addae
      Joshua
      Addae(14)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      offside

      Offside, Ipswich Town. George Edmundson tries a through ball, but Sone Aluko is caught offside.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      Ryan Bartley
      Ryan
      Bartley(18)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      off
      Maliq
      Cadogan(19)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Noah Watson
      Noah
      Watson(3)
      off
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack
      Wells-Morrison(4)
      on
      70'

      Ipswich Town Goal

      Ipswich Town
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town
      Dominic
      Ball(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 1. Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sone Aluko following a set piece situation.
      69'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      Kayden
      Jackson(19)
      off
      Gerard
      Buabo(11)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town
      Cameron
      Humphreys(22)
      off
      Tawanda
      Chirewa(12)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(9)
      on
      65'

      free kick won

      Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Edmundson.
      64'

      free kick won

      David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      61'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      Luke Plange
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Ipswich Town 0. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by David Boateng.
      54'

      free kick won

      Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Noah Watson is caught offside.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron Humphreys with a cross.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      off
      Joe Sheridan
      Joe
      Sheridan(22)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Owen Goodman
      Owen
      Goodman(1)
      off
      Joseph Whitworth
      Joseph
      Whitworth(13)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Ipswich Town 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Janoi Donacien.
      45'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Ipswich Town 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a through ball.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rekeem Harper.
      35'

      free kick won

      Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Nathan Ferguson.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Nathan Ferguson.
      33'

      free kick won

      Corrie Ndaba (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      30'

      free kick won

      Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominic Ball.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sone Aluko with a cross following a corner.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Luke Plange.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Luke Plange.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Ball.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Ipswich Town. Corrie Ndaba tries a through ball, but Matt Penney is caught offside.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      Luke Plange
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Ipswich Town 0. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      10'

      free kick won

      Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      Luke Plange
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Ipswich Town 0. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.
      3'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Ball.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.