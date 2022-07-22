Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

How to make the most of Palace TV+
Palace 1 Leeds 1
Palace1
Mateta67'
Leeds1
Rodrigo56'
- 11:33
- 102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended Highlights09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended HighlightsHighlights
- 04:42
- 00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conference00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 02:36
- 12:27
- 05:23
- 02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against Leeds02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against LeedsMatch Action
- 99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 16:56Best of PL: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | 202316:56Best of PL: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | 2023Match Action
- 00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mateusz Klich.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+2'
free kick won
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
89'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Rasmus Kristensen is caught offside.
88'
free kick won
Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Omotayo Adaramola.
84'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Robert
Street(67)on
84'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Omotayo
Adaramola(41)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
80'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Killian
Phillips(55)on
78'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.
77'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a headed pass.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross following a set piece situation.
74'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross following a set piece situation.
71'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
66'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.
65'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(77)off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
63'
Yellow Card
Greenwood(42)
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
61'
Substitution
Marc
Roca(8)off
Darko
Gyabi(18)on
61'
Substitution
Rodrigo(19)off
Mateusz
Klich(43)on
60'
free kick won
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.
56'
Leeds United Goal
Goal!
Rodrigo(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
55'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
55'
penalty won
Penalty Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville draws a foul in the penalty area.
54'
free kick won
Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
50'
free kick won
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Substitution
Robin
Koch(5)off
Leo Fuhr
Hjelde(33)on
45'
Substitution
Patrick
Bamford(9)off
Joe
Gelhardt(30)on
45'
Substitution
Pascal
Struijk(21)off
Daniel
James(20)on
45'
Substitution
Tyler
Adams(12)off
Sam
Greenwood(42)on
45'
Substitution
Brenden
Aaronson(7)off
Crysencio
Summerville(38)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 0.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Roca with a headed pass following a corner.
45'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.
44'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
43'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
42'
free kick won
Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
Substitution
Adam
Forshaw(4)off
Marc
Roca(8)on
32'
Yellow Card
Andersen(16)
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
Yellow Card
Llorente(14)
Diego Llorente (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
28'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
21'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
17'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(77)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
free kick won
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
Substitution
Luis
Sinisterra(23)off
Rodrigo(19)on
9'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
7'
free kick won
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Luis Sinisterra tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
4'
free kick won
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
77
David Ozoh
MF
17'
65'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
67'
84'
Starting lineup
1
Illan Meslier
GK
14
Diego Llorente
DF
28'
25
Rasmus Kristensen
DF
21
Pascal Struijk
DF
45'
5
Robin Koch
DF
45'
7
Brenden Aaronson
MF
45'
23
Luis Sinisterra
MF
14'
4
Adam Forshaw
MF
33'
12
Tyler Adams
MF
45'
22
Jack Harrison
MF
9
Patrick Bamford
S
45'
Substitutes
8
Marc Roca
33'
61'
13
Kristoffer Klaesson
18
Darko Gyabi
61'
19
Rodrigo
14'
56'
61'
20
Daniel James
45'
24
Leif Davis
30
Joe Gelhardt
45'
33
Leo Fuhr Hjelde
45'
38
Crysencio Summerville
45'
42
Sam Greenwood
45'
63'
43
Mateusz Klich
61'
55
Harry Christy
63
Archie Gray
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Total shots
12
7
Shots on target
2
4
Corners
1
7
Passes completed
327
325
Free kicks
17
17
Offsides
0
5
Top performing palace players
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- How to make the most of Palace TV+
