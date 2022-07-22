Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

      Palace 1 Leeds 1

      Palace1
      Mateta67'
      Leeds1
      Rodrigo56'
      Fri 22 Jul 10:05(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesOptus Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mateusz Klich.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.
      89'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Rasmus Kristensen is caught offside.
      88'

      free kick won

      Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Omotayo Adaramola.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Robert
      Street(67)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Omotayo Adaramola
      Omotayo
      Adaramola(41)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Killian Phillips
      Killian
      Phillips(55)
      on
      78'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a headed pass.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross following a set piece situation.
      74'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross following a set piece situation.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(77)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Greenwood(42)
      Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      63'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
      61'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Marc Roca
      Marc
      Roca(8)
      off
      Darko Gyabi
      Darko
      Gyabi(18)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Rodrigo
      Rodrigo(19)
      off
      Mateusz Klich
      Mateusz
      Klich(43)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.
      56'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Rodrigo(19)
      Rodrigo
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      55'

      penalty won

      Penalty Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville draws a foul in the penalty area.
      54'

      free kick won

      Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      50'

      free kick won

      Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      free kick won

      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Robin Koch
      Robin
      Koch(5)
      off
      Leo Fuhr Hjelde
      Leo Fuhr
      Hjelde(33)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Patrick Bamford
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      off
      Joe Gelhardt
      Joe
      Gelhardt(30)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Pascal Struijk
      Pascal
      Struijk(21)
      off
      Daniel James
      Daniel
      James(20)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Tyler Adams
      Tyler
      Adams(12)
      off
      Sam Greenwood
      Sam
      Greenwood(42)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Brenden Aaronson
      Brenden
      Aaronson(7)
      off
      Crysencio Summerville
      Crysencio
      Summerville(38)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Roca with a headed pass following a corner.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      42'

      free kick won

      Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Adam Forshaw
      Adam
      Forshaw(4)
      off
      Marc Roca
      Marc
      Roca(8)
      on
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      32'

      free kick won

      Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      Yellow Card

      Llorente(14)
      Diego Llorente (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      Ozoh(77)
      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      17'

      free kick won

      Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Luis Sinisterra
      Luis
      Sinisterra(23)
      off
      Rodrigo
      Rodrigo(19)
      on
      9'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Luis Sinisterra tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      4'

      free kick won

      Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      32'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      38'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      55'
      77
      David Ozoh
      MF
      17'
      substitution icon65'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon80'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      67'
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      19
      Remi Matthews
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon65'
      41
      Omotayo Adaramola
      substitution icon84'
      43
      Scott Banks
      46
      Malachi Boateng
      53
      Ademola Ola-Adebomi
      55
      Killian Phillips
      substitution icon80'
      56
      Daniel Quick
      57
      Cardo Siddik Afraciab
      60
      Victor Akinwale
      64
      Jadan Raymond
      67
      Robert Street
      substitution icon84'
      68
      Jake O'Brien
      78
      Kaden Rodney

      Starting lineup

      1
      Illan Meslier
      GK
      14
      Diego Llorente
      DF
      28'
      25
      Rasmus Kristensen
      DF
      21
      Pascal Struijk
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Robin Koch
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Brenden Aaronson
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Luis Sinisterra
      MF
      substitution icon14'
      4
      Adam Forshaw
      MF
      substitution icon33'
      12
      Tyler Adams
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Jack Harrison
      MF
      9
      Patrick Bamford
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      8
      Marc Roca
      substitution icon33'
      substitution icon61'
      13
      Kristoffer Klaesson
      18
      Darko Gyabi
      substitution icon61'
      19
      Rodrigo
      substitution icon14'
      56'
      substitution icon61'
      20
      Daniel James
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Leif Davis
      30
      Joe Gelhardt
      substitution icon45'
      33
      Leo Fuhr Hjelde
      substitution icon45'
      38
      Crysencio Summerville
      substitution icon45'
      42
      Sam Greenwood
      substitution icon45'
      63'
      43
      Mateusz Klich
      substitution icon61'
      55
      Harry Christy
      63
      Archie Gray
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leeds United
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      12
      7
      Shots on target
      2
      4
      Corners
      1
      7
      Passes completed
      327
      325
      Free kicks
      17
      17
      Offsides
      0
      5

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6176
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      88
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      2
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne Édouard

