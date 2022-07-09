Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Millwall

      Palace 5 Millwall 4

      Palace5
      Eze3'
      Ayew18'
      O'Brien64'
      Benteke67'
      Rak-Sakyi82'
      Millwall4
      Afobe6' 35'
      Cresswell76'
      Flemming81'
      Sat 09 Jul 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesCrystal Palace Academy

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 5, Millwall 4.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
      89'

      free kick won

      George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Millwall. George Long tries a through ball, but Isaac Olaofe is caught offside.
      87'

      free kick won

      Isaac Olaofe (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      86'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Saville.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
      82'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Goal! Crystal Palace 5, Millwall 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      81'

      Millwall Goal

      Millwall
      Goal!
      Millwall
      Zian
      Flemming(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 4. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dan McNamara.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      off
      Killian Phillips
      Killian
      Phillips(55)
      on
      76'

      Millwall Goal

      Millwall
      Goal!
      Millwall
      Charlie
      Cresswell(15)
      Charlie Cresswell
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 3. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Hutchinson with a headed pass following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Omotayo Adaramola.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Saville.
      75'

      free kick won

      Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
      69'

      free kick won

      Besart Topalloj (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
      65'

      free kick won

      Zian Flemming (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jake
      O'Brien(68)
      Jake O'Brien
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Millwall 2. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(78)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Omotayo Adaramola
      Omotayo
      Adaramola(41)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Long.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
      57'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      52'

      free kick won

      Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Besart Topalloj (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
      49'

      offside

      Offside, Millwall. Charlie Cresswell tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      46'

      free kick won

      Isaac Olaofe (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Scott
      Malone(11)
      off
      Besart
      Topalloj(40)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Ryan
      Leonard(18)
      off
      Charlie Cresswell
      Charlie
      Cresswell(15)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      George
      Evans(6)
      off
      George
      Saville(23)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Mason
      Bennett(20)
      off
      Zian
      Flemming(10)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Tyler
      Burey(14)
      off
      Isaac
      Olaofe(25)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      Jake O'Brien
      Jake
      O'Brien(68)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Benik
      Afobe(7)
      off
      Tom
      Bradshaw(9)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      George
      Honeyman(39)
      off
      Billy
      Mitchell(8)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Jake
      Cooper(5)
      off
      Shaun
      Hutchinson(4)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Alex
      Mitchell(34)
      off
      Murray
      Wallace(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Hayden
      Muller(35)
      off
      Dan
      McNamara(2)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Millwall
      Bartosz
      Bialkowski(33)
      off
      George Long
      George
      Long(1)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 2.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      42'

      free kick won

      (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. George Evans (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Honeyman.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      Millwall Goal

      Millwall
      Goal!
      Millwall
      Benik
      Afobe(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 2. Benik Afobe (Millwall) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Leonard with a cross.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
      33'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      30'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Malone.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Malone.
      18'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      George Evans (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      Millwall Goal

      Millwall
      Goal!
      Millwall
      Benik
      Afobe(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millwall 1. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) header from very close range is blocked.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      3'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millwall 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      2'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      3'
      substitution icon62'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      18'
      substitution icon45'
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Remi Matthews
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon62'
      67'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon45'
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon77'
      41
      Omotayo Adaramola
      substitution icon62'
      48
      Luke Plange
      substitution icon63'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon62'
      82'
      55
      Killian Phillips
      substitution icon77'
      68
      Jake O'Brien
      substitution icon45'
      64'
      78
      Kaden Rodney
      substitution icon62'

      Starting lineup

      33
      Bartosz Bialkowski
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Alex Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Jake Cooper
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Ryan Leonard
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      39
      George Honeyman
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Scott Malone
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      35
      Hayden Muller
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      George Evans
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Mason Bennett
      S
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Benik Afobe
      S
      6'
      35'
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Tyler Burey
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      1
      George Long
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Dan McNamara
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Murray Wallace
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Shaun Hutchinson
      substitution icon45'
      8
      Billy Mitchell
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Tom Bradshaw
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Zian Flemming
      substitution icon45'
      81'
      13
      Ryan Sandford
      15
      Charlie Cresswell
      substitution icon45'
      76'
      23
      George Saville
      substitution icon45'
      25
      Isaac Olaofe
      substitution icon45'
      36
      Alfie Allen
      38
      Nana Boateng
      40
      Besart Topalloj
      substitution icon45'
      44
      George Walker
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Millwall
      Possession
      61%
      40%
      Total shots
      16
      14
      Shots on target
      10
      6
      Corners
      9
      4
      Passes completed
      538
      299
      Free kicks
      10
      15
      Offsides
      0
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5562
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      10
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      78
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Tackles
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      LEI
      1-2
      NOTTS
      FCL
      1-3
      FCB

