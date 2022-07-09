Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Palace to take on Accrington Stanley and Millwall in pre-season
Palace 5 Millwall 4
Palace5
Eze3'
Ayew18'
O'Brien64'
Benteke67'
Rak-Sakyi82'
Millwall4
Afobe6' 35'
Cresswell76'
Flemming81'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 5, Millwall 4.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
89'
free kick won
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
offside
Offside, Millwall. George Long tries a through ball, but Isaac Olaofe is caught offside.
87'
free kick won
Isaac Olaofe (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
86'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Saville.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
82'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Goal! Crystal Palace 5, Millwall 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
81'
Millwall Goal
Goal!
Zian
Flemming(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 4. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dan McNamara.
77'
Substitution
Nathan
Ferguson(36)off
Killian
Phillips(55)on
76'
Millwall Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Cresswell(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 3. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Hutchinson with a headed pass following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Omotayo Adaramola.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Saville.
75'
free kick won
Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
69'
free kick won
Besart Topalloj (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(20)
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
65'
free kick won
Zian Flemming (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jake
O'Brien(68)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Millwall 2. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
63'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Luke
Plange(48)on
62'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)off
Kaden
Rodney(78)on
62'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
62'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
Omotayo
Adaramola(41)on
62'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)on
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Long.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
57'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
52'
free kick won
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Besart Topalloj (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
49'
offside
Offside, Millwall. Charlie Cresswell tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
46'
free kick won
Isaac Olaofe (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Scott
Malone(11)off
Besart
Topalloj(40)on
45'
Substitution
Ryan
Leonard(18)off
Charlie
Cresswell(15)on
45'
Substitution
George
Evans(6)off
George
Saville(23)on
45'
Substitution
Mason
Bennett(20)off
Zian
Flemming(10)on
45'
Substitution
Tyler
Burey(14)off
Isaac
Olaofe(25)on
45'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)on
45'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
45'
Substitution
Marc
Guéhi(6)off
Nathan
Ferguson(36)on
45'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
45'
Substitution
Joachim
Andersen(16)off
Jake
O'Brien(68)on
45'
Substitution
Benik
Afobe(7)off
Tom
Bradshaw(9)on
45'
Substitution
George
Honeyman(39)off
Billy
Mitchell(8)on
45'
Substitution
Jake
Cooper(5)off
Shaun
Hutchinson(4)on
45'
Substitution
Alex
Mitchell(34)off
Murray
Wallace(3)on
45'
Substitution
Hayden
Muller(35)off
Dan
McNamara(2)on
45'
Substitution
Bartosz
Bialkowski(33)off
George
Long(1)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 2.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
42'
free kick won
(Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. George Evans (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
41'
free kick won
Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Honeyman.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
37'
free kick won
Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Millwall Goal
Goal!
Benik
Afobe(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 2. Benik Afobe (Millwall) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Leonard with a cross.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
33'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
30'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Malone.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Malone.
18'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Millwall 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
16'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
George Evans (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'
Millwall Goal
Goal!
Benik
Afobe(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millwall 1. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) header from very close range is blocked.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
5'
corner
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
3'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millwall 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
2'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
3'
62'
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
18'
45'
Substitutes
20
Christian Benteke
62'
67'
36
Nathan Ferguson
45'
77'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
62'
82'
68
Jake O'Brien
45'
64'
Starting lineup
33
Bartosz Bialkowski
GK
45'
34
Alex Mitchell
DF
45'
5
Jake Cooper
DF
45'
18
Ryan Leonard
DF
45'
39
George Honeyman
MF
45'
11
Scott Malone
MF
45'
35
Hayden Muller
MF
45'
6
George Evans
MF
45'
20
Mason Bennett
S
45'
7
Benik Afobe
S
6'
35'
45'
14
Tyler Burey
S
45'
Substitutes
1
George Long
45'
2
Dan McNamara
45'
3
Murray Wallace
45'
4
Shaun Hutchinson
45'
8
Billy Mitchell
45'
9
Tom Bradshaw
45'
10
Zian Flemming
45'
81'
13
Ryan Sandford
15
Charlie Cresswell
45'
76'
23
George Saville
45'
25
Isaac Olaofe
45'
36
Alfie Allen
38
Nana Boateng
40
Besart Topalloj
45'
44
George Walker
Team stats
Possession
61%
40%
Total shots
16
14
Shots on target
10
6
Corners
9
4
Passes completed
538
299
Free kicks
10
15
Offsides
0
2
Top performing palace players
