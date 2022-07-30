Crystal Palace vs Montpellier

Palace 4 2
Match Summary
- After a quiet start the first chance falls to Wilfried Zaha, who has a close-range shot blocked on the line
- There’s no one stopping the Ivorian when he strikes low and hard from 20 yards to open the scoring
- Odsonne Edouard makes it two by heading in from close range, before earning his brace by fighting his way into the box and striking past Jonas Omlin
- Palace dominate the first-half, and enter the break 3-0 up
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Montpellier
- Almost immediately after the restart Marc Guéhi makes it 4-0 by heading in Eberechi Eze’s corner
- Montpellier pull one back through Stephy Mavididi, who strikes low from 10 yards
- Patrick Vieira makes five substitutions, playing Chris Richards for the first time and introducing Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange to the Selhurst crowd
- Mavididi nets his second from the right of the box
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-2 Montpellier
Selhurst Park lay empty for 68 days between Crystal Palace’s final 21/22 Premier League game and their pre-season closer, and in just six days’ time will again welcome crowds as the 2022/23 season begins.
Building up to that moment – when Arsenal travel south to open the league campaign – Palace faced Ligue 1 side Montpellier, winning 4-2 with a confident performance.
The home side boosted spirits heading into the new season with goals from Wilfried Zaha – his fifth from three – Odsonne Edouard (two) and Marc Guéhi.
The game began quietly but soon livened up when Zaha netted in style from the edge of the box, finishing an excellent personal pre-season on a high.
Edouard then managed to earn a brace, first by heading in from close range and then by forcing his way to goal and striking in.
Palace remained hungry coming out for the second-half, and Guéhi got involved by heading in from Eberechi Eze’s corner.
With four goals behind them the south Londoners relented somewhat, with Vieira making a host of changes and Montpellier nabbing two consolations through Stephy Mavididi.
The full-time whistle confirmed victory, however, closing pre-season and starting the countdown for the Premier League’s return.
