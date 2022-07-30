Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Montpellier

      Palace 4 2

      Palace4
      Zaha23'
      Édouard32' 44'
      Guéhi49'
      Montpellier2
      Mavididi65' 82'
      Sat 30 Jul 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      • After a quiet start the first chance falls to Wilfried Zaha, who has a close-range shot blocked on the line
      • There’s no one stopping the Ivorian when he strikes low and hard from 20 yards to open the scoring
      • Odsonne Edouard makes it two by heading in from close range, before earning his brace by fighting his way into the box and striking past Jonas Omlin
      • Palace dominate the first-half, and enter the break 3-0 up
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Montpellier
      • Almost immediately after the restart Marc Guéhi makes it 4-0 by heading in Eberechi Eze’s corner
      • Montpellier pull one back through Stephy Mavididi, who strikes low from 10 yards
      • Patrick Vieira makes five substitutions, playing Chris Richards for the first time and introducing Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange to the Selhurst crowd
      • Mavididi nets his second from the right of the box
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-2 Montpellier

      Selhurst Park lay empty for 68 days between Crystal Palace’s final 21/22 Premier League game and their pre-season closer, and in just six days’ time will again welcome crowds as the 2022/23 season begins.

      Building up to that moment – when Arsenal travel south to open the league campaign – Palace faced Ligue 1 side Montpellier, winning 4-2 with a confident performance.

      The home side boosted spirits heading into the new season with goals from Wilfried Zaha – his fifth from three – Odsonne Edouard (two) and Marc Guéhi.

      The game began quietly but soon livened up when Zaha netted in style from the edge of the box, finishing an excellent personal pre-season on a high.

      Edouard then managed to earn a brace, first by heading in from close range and then by forcing his way to goal and striking in.

      Palace remained hungry coming out for the second-half, and Guéhi got involved by heading in from Eberechi Eze’s corner.

      With four goals behind them the south Londoners relented somewhat, with Vieira making a host of changes and Montpellier nabbing two consolations through Stephy Mavididi.

      The full-time whistle confirmed victory, however, closing pre-season and starting the countdown for the Premier League’s return.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Montpellier 2.
      87'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Faitout Maouassa (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      83'

      free kick won

      Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Montpellier Goal

      Montpellier
      Goal!
      Montpellier
      Stephy
      Mavididi(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Montpellier 2. Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxime Estève.
      81'

      free kick won

      Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Montpellier
      Joris
      Chotard(13)
      off
      Léo
      Leroy(18)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Montpellier
      Enzo
      Tchato Mbiayi(29)
      off
      Arnaud
      Souquet(2)
      on
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Faitout Maouassa (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Théo Sainte-Luce.
      68'

      free kick won

      Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Montpellier
      Béni
      Makouana(28)
      off
      Faitout
      Maouassa(27)
      on
      65'

      Montpellier Goal

      Montpellier
      Goal!
      Montpellier
      Stephy
      Mavididi(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Montpellier 1. Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      64'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jonas Omlin (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi.
      60'

      Substitution

      Montpellier
      Téji
      Savanier(11)
      off
      Jordan
      Ferri(12)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Téji Savanier with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi.
      51'

      free kick won

      Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a headed pass.
      49'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Montpellier 0. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Théo Sainte-Luce.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Montpellier 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Montpellier 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Béni Makouana (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Enzo Tchato Mbiayi.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Théo Sainte-Luce.
      34'

      free kick won

      Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Montpellier 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass following a corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Théo Sainte-Luce.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Montpellier. Joris Chotard tries a through ball, but Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.
      30'

      free kick won

      Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      Substitution

      Montpellier
      Arnaud
      Nordin(7)
      off
      Valère
      Germain(9)
      on
      25'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Montpellier 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      22'

      free kick won

      Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      16'

      free kick won

      Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arnaud Nordin.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon60'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      49'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      32'
      44'
      substitution icon60'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      23'
      substitution icon78'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon60'
      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon59'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon60'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon78'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon78'
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon78'
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      substitution icon78'
      42
      Joseph Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      48
      Luke Plange
      substitution icon78'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      63
      Owen Goodman

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jonas Omlin
      GK
      29
      Enzo Tchato Mbiayi
      DF
      substitution icon72'
      77
      Falaye Sacko
      DF
      14
      Maxime Estève
      DF
      17
      Théo Sainte-Luce
      DF
      7
      Arnaud Nordin
      MF
      substitution icon29'
      10
      Stephy Mavididi
      MF
      65'
      82'
      13
      Joris Chotard
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      11
      Téji Savanier
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      99
      Wahbi Khazri
      S
      28
      Béni Makouana
      S
      substitution icon67'

      Substitutes

      2
      Arnaud Souquet
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Valère Germain
      substitution icon29'
      12
      Jordan Ferri
      substitution icon60'
      16
      Dimitry Bertaud
      18
      Léo Leroy
      substitution icon72'
      27
      Faitout Maouassa
      substitution icon67'
      31
      Nicolas Cozza
      34
      Mattéo Loubatières
      37
      Téo Allix
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Montpellier
      Possession
      62%
      38%
      Total shots
      10
      7
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      519
      290
      Free kicks
      12
      14
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8793
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      6
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      102
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      BRE
      1-0
      REA
      NIC
      1-0
      TOR
      REN
      1-2
      AVL

