Crystal Palace vs Montpellier

After a quiet start the first chance falls to Wilfried Zaha, who has a close-range shot blocked on the line

There’s no one stopping the Ivorian when he strikes low and hard from 20 yards to open the scoring

Odsonne Edouard makes it two by heading in from close range, before earning his brace by fighting his way into the box and striking past Jonas Omlin

Palace dominate the first-half, and enter the break 3-0 up

Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Montpellier

Almost immediately after the restart Marc Guéhi makes it 4-0 by heading in Eberechi Eze’s corner

Montpellier pull one back through Stephy Mavididi, who strikes low from 10 yards

Patrick Vieira makes five substitutions, playing Chris Richards for the first time and introducing Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange to the Selhurst crowd

Mavididi nets his second from the right of the box

Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-2 Montpellier

Selhurst Park lay empty for 68 days between Crystal Palace’s final 21/22 Premier League game and their pre-season closer, and in just six days’ time will again welcome crowds as the 2022/23 season begins.

Building up to that moment – when Arsenal travel south to open the league campaign – Palace faced Ligue 1 side Montpellier, winning 4-2 with a confident performance.

The home side boosted spirits heading into the new season with goals from Wilfried Zaha – his fifth from three – Odsonne Edouard (two) and Marc Guéhi.

The game began quietly but soon livened up when Zaha netted in style from the edge of the box, finishing an excellent personal pre-season on a high.

Edouard then managed to earn a brace, first by heading in from close range and then by forcing his way to goal and striking in.

Palace remained hungry coming out for the second-half, and Guéhi got involved by heading in from Eberechi Eze’s corner.

With four goals behind them the south Londoners relented somewhat, with Vieira making a host of changes and Montpellier nabbing two consolations through Stephy Mavididi.

The full-time whistle confirmed victory, however, closing pre-season and starting the countdown for the Premier League’s return.