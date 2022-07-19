Palace and Gillingham open the clash fairly quietly, with the south Londoners looking most dominant

After crossing just behind Luke Plange through on goal, Wilfried Zaha strikes in from 20 yards off the right post

Christian Benteke then makes it 2-0 by slotting home from inside the box; Zaha bags the assist

The two goals give Palace confidence and the visitors keep Gillingham quiet

The hosts end the half by striking the side netting: Elkan Baggott volleying from a corner

Half-time: Gillingham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Gillingham pull a goal back through a clever Olly Lee back-heel

Lee makes it a brace with a penalty in the 67th-minute

Zaha restores Palace's lead from the spot and earns his brace

Full-time: Gillingham 2-3 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fought off a potential fight-back from Gillingham on Tuesday evening as Wilfried Zaha's brace either side of a Christian Benteke goal saw them earn another victory in pre-season.

The game started fairly slowly before Zaha started to test his markers along the left-wing. After threatening with a cross the winger soon found the net, striking hard from 20 yards and clipping the right post to take the lead.

Soon, goalscorer turned provider as Zaha laid the ball off to Benteke inside the box, setting the Belgian up for an easy, cool strike in from a handful of yards.

Palace looked confident with a two-goal lead and until the break were only unnerved when Elkan Baggott volleyed into the side netting. They could not rely on such a comfortable second-half, however,

The game changed composition just six minutes into the restart, when the hosts pulled a goal back through Olly Lee’s clever back-heel in the box. Then, following seven Palace changes, Gillingham earned a penalty which they duly converted.

The atmosphere stayed at an impressive level for a pre-season friendly all evening, but at no time more than the 67th-72nd minute, when Palace regained the lead through a Zaha penalty.

As full-time approached the south Londoners had a nearly entirely Academy team on the pitch, but the lads held firm to ensure victory; Zaha’s penalty proving enough to prevent a home fight-back.