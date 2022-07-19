Skip navigation
      Gillingham vs Crystal Palace

      Gillingham 2 Palace 3

      Gillingham2
      Lee50' 67'
      Palace3
      Zaha13' 72'
      Benteke23'
      Tue 19 Jul 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesMEMS Priestfield Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      • Palace and Gillingham open the clash fairly quietly, with the south Londoners looking most dominant
      • After crossing just behind Luke Plange through on goal, Wilfried Zaha strikes in from 20 yards off the right post
      • Christian Benteke then makes it 2-0 by slotting home from inside the box; Zaha bags the assist
      • The two goals give Palace confidence and the visitors keep Gillingham quiet
      • The hosts end the half by striking the side netting: Elkan Baggott volleying from a corner
      • Half-time: Gillingham 0-2 Crystal Palace
      • Gillingham pull a goal back through a clever Olly Lee back-heel
      • Lee makes it a brace with a penalty in the 67th-minute
      • Zaha restores Palace's lead from the spot and earns his brace
      • Full-time: Gillingham 2-3 Crystal Palace

      Crystal Palace fought off a potential fight-back from Gillingham on Tuesday evening as Wilfried Zaha's brace either side of a Christian Benteke goal saw them earn another victory in pre-season.

      The game started fairly slowly before Zaha started to test his markers along the left-wing. After threatening with a cross the winger soon found the net, striking hard from 20 yards and clipping the right post to take the lead.

      Soon, goalscorer turned provider as Zaha laid the ball off to Benteke inside the box, setting the Belgian up for an easy, cool strike in from a handful of yards.

      Palace looked confident with a two-goal lead and until the break were only unnerved when Elkan Baggott volleyed into the side netting. They could not rely on such a comfortable second-half, however,

      The game changed composition just six minutes into the restart, when the hosts pulled a goal back through Olly Lee’s clever back-heel in the box. Then, following seven Palace changes, Gillingham earned a penalty which they duly converted.

      The atmosphere stayed at an impressive level for a pre-season friendly all evening, but at no time more than the 67th-72nd minute, when Palace regained the lead through a Zaha penalty.

      As full-time approached the south Londoners had a nearly entirely Academy team on the pitch, but the lads held firm to ensure victory; Zaha’s penalty proving enough to prevent a home fight-back.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Gillingham 2, Crystal Palace 3.
      84'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Noah Watson is caught offside.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bailey Akehurst.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      off
      Maliq
      Cadogan(19)
      on
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Wright (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      80'

      free kick won

      Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Fionn Mooney
      Fionn
      Mooney(16)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Will Wright (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      76'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Gillingham
      Jordan
      Green(17)
      off
      Bailey
      Akehurst(27)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Gillingham
      Shaun
      Williams(6)
      off
      Matthew
      MacArthur(21)
      on
      72'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Gillingham 2, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      71'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Green.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Gillingham Goal

      Gillingham
      Goal!
      Gillingham
      Olly
      Lee(20)
      Goal! Gillingham 2, Crystal Palace 2. Olly Lee (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      66'

      penalty won

      Penalty Gillingham. Jordan Green draws a foul in the penalty area.
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      Joshua Addae
      Joshua
      Addae(14)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack
      Wells-Morrison(4)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      David Boateng
      David
      Boateng(2)
      off
      Ryan Bartley
      Ryan
      Bartley(5)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(9)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Gillingham
      Scott
      Kashket(24)
      off
      Alexander
      MacDonald(7)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Gillingham
      Ryan
      Law(4)
      off
      David
      Tutonda(3)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Gillingham
      Elkan
      Baggott(22)
      off
      Will
      Wright(14)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Noah Watson
      Noah
      Watson(3)
      on
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Green (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dom Jefferies.
      57'

      free kick won

      Ryan Law (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Elkan Baggott.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng.
      50'

      Gillingham Goal

      Gillingham
      Goal!
      Gillingham
      Olly
      Lee(20)
      Goal! Gillingham 1, Crystal Palace 2. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joseph Gbode (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Green.
      45'

      Substitution

      Gillingham
      Mikael
      Mandron(9)
      off
      Joseph
      Gbode(25)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Gillingham 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Gillingham. Olly Lee tries a through ball, but Mikael Mandron is caught offside.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Elkan Baggott (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dom Jefferies (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
      23'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Gillingham 0, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      13'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Gillingham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Owen Goodman
      GK
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      22
      Joe Sheridan
      DF
      2
      David Boateng
      DF
      substitution icon64'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon64'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      48
      Luke Plange
      S
      substitution icon81'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      23'
      substitution icon64'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      13'
      72'
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      3
      Noah Watson
      substitution icon63'
      4
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      substitution icon64'
      5
      Ryan Bartley
      substitution icon64'
      8
      Matthew Vigor
      9
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon64'
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon64'
      13
      Joseph Whitworth
      14
      Joshua Addae
      substitution icon64'
      16
      Fionn Mooney
      substitution icon79'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon64'
      19
      Maliq Cadogan
      substitution icon81'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jake Turner
      GK
      5
      Max Ehmer
      DF
      2
      Cheye Alexander
      DF
      22
      Elkan Baggott
      DF
      substitution icon64'
      4
      Ryan Law
      DF
      substitution icon64'
      20
      Olly Lee
      MF
      50'
      67'
      24
      Scott Kashket
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      6
      Shaun Williams
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      16
      Dom Jefferies
      MF
      17
      Jordan Green
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      9
      Mikael Mandron
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      3
      David Tutonda
      substitution icon64'
      7
      Alexander MacDonald
      substitution icon64'
      12
      Kate Holtam
      14
      Will Wright
      substitution icon64'
      18
      Freddie Carter
      21
      Matthew MacArthur
      substitution icon73'
      23
      Elliott Moore
      25
      Joseph Gbode
      substitution icon45'
      27
      Bailey Akehurst
      substitution icon73'
      Gillingham

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      28%
      72%
      Total shots
      7
      13
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      1
      3
      Passes completed
      183
      604
      Free kicks
      8
      3
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      88100
      Joe Sheridan
      Joe Sheridan
      Duels won
      8
      David Boateng
      David Boateng
      Crosses
      2
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      110
      Joe Sheridan
      Joe Sheridan
      Tackles
      7
      David Boateng
      David Boateng

