The game starts slowly, with few chances over the first 15 minutes

Eberechi Eze opens the scoring with a well-hit effort from 20 yards

Half-time: QPR 0-1 Crystal Palace

After making three changes at the break Palace add a second when Wilfried Zaha whips one in from the edge of the box

The second-half is slightly livelier than the first, but neither side creates too strong a threat for the two ‘keepers

Zaha then bags his second brace of the weekend by converting a penalty earned by Christian Benteke

Full-time: QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace had just two tests left in their 2022/23 pre-season before travelling to Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, with the penultimate one coming against Championship opposition.

The Eagles made the short trip west to face Queens Park Rangers, where Eberechi Eze opened the scoring against his former side after a warm welcome.

Eze’s effort proved to be the first of two impressive 20-yard strikes, with Wilfried Zaha putting his side two ahead in similar fashion to his teammate.

The Ivorian then made it three by slotting in from 12 yards, sending Seny Dieng the wrong way and finding the very corner of the net. It was his second brace of the week after securing victory over Gillingham on Tuesday; not a bad rate for a winger.

The rest of the game was a relatively quiet affair, and didn’t get going in earnest until Eze’s effort. From there Palace seemed largely in control, restricting their hosts to tame chances and enjoying the most possession.

It made an encouraging scoreline to end an encouraging afternoon, with most of Palace’s first-team players featuring for 90 minutes before Montpellier close pre-season next week.