      Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

      QPR 0 Palace 3

      QPR0
      Palace3
      Eze28'
      Zaha51' 79'
      Sat 23 Jul 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesLoftus Road

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      • The game starts slowly, with few chances over the first 15 minutes
      • Eberechi Eze opens the scoring with a well-hit effort from 20 yards
      • Half-time: QPR 0-1 Crystal Palace
      • After making three changes at the break Palace add a second when Wilfried Zaha whips one in from the edge of the box
      • The second-half is slightly livelier than the first, but neither side creates too strong a threat for the two ‘keepers
      • Zaha then bags his second brace of the weekend by converting a penalty earned by Christian Benteke
      • Full-time: QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace

      Crystal Palace had just two tests left in their 2022/23 pre-season before travelling to Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, with the penultimate one coming against Championship opposition.

      The Eagles made the short trip west to face Queens Park Rangers, where Eberechi Eze opened the scoring against his former side after a warm welcome.

      Eze’s effort proved to be the first of two impressive 20-yard strikes, with Wilfried Zaha putting his side two ahead in similar fashion to his teammate.

      The Ivorian then made it three by slotting in from 12 yards, sending Seny Dieng the wrong way and finding the very corner of the net. It was his second brace of the week after securing victory over Gillingham on Tuesday; not a bad rate for a winger.

      The rest of the game was a relatively quiet affair, and didn’t get going in earnest until Eze’s effort. From there Palace seemed largely in control, restricting their hosts to tame chances and enjoying the most possession.

      It made an encouraging scoreline to end an encouraging afternoon, with most of Palace’s first-team players featuring for 90 minutes before Montpellier close pre-season next week.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Macauley Bonne with a cross.
      90'

      free kick won

      Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Field with a cross following a corner.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Noah Watson.
      88'

      free kick won

      Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Osman Kakay with a cross.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      Ryan Bartley
      Ryan
      Bartley(22)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Queens Park Rangers
      Lyndon
      Dykes(9)
      off
      Sinclair
      Armstrong(23)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      David Boateng (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      78'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
      78'

      Substitution

      Queens Park Rangers
      Stefan
      Johansen(6)
      off
      George
      Thomas(14)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stefan Johansen following a set piece situation.
      73'

      free kick won

      Macauley Bonne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Queens Park Rangers
      Ilias
      Chair(10)
      off
      Olamide
      Shodipo(25)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Queens Park Rangers
      Jake
      Clarke-Salter(5)
      off
      Jimmy
      Dunne(20)
      on
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Field.
      69'

      free kick won

      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Seny Dieng tries a through ball, but Macauley Bonne is caught offside.
      68'

      free kick won

      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Dozzell.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Noah Watson
      Noah
      Watson(3)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Queens Park Rangers
      Albert
      Adomah(21)
      off
      Macauley
      Bonne(7)
      on
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      59'

      free kick won

      Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jake Clarke-Salter (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Dickie with a headed pass.
      58'

      free kick won

      Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Field(15)
      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      56'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jake Clarke-Salter (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross following a corner.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenneth Paal.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Osman Kakay.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah tries a through ball, but Sam Field is caught offside.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jake Clarke-Salter (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross.
      46'

      free kick won

      Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      David Boateng
      David
      Boateng(2)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      43'

      free kick won

      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
      38'

      free kick won

      Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andre Dozzell.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Field.
      35'

      free kick won

      Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sam Field tries a through ball, but Albert Adomah is caught offside.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Field.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Osman Kakay.
      28'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a set piece situation.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal.
      20'

      free kick won

      Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      19'

      free kick won

      Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Joseph Whitworth
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon60'
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      28'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      51'
      79'
      48
      Luke Plange
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      David Boateng
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Noah Watson
      substitution icon60'
      4
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      8
      Matthew Vigor
      9
      John-Kymani Gordon
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Owen Goodman
      14
      Joshua Addae
      16
      Fionn Mooney
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Maliq Cadogan
      22
      Ryan Bartley
      substitution icon86'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Seny Dieng
      GK
      2
      Osman Kakay
      DF
      5
      Jake Clarke-Salter
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      4
      Robert Dickie
      DF
      22
      Kenneth Paal
      DF
      6
      Stefan Johansen
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      17
      Andre Dozzell
      MF
      15
      Sam Field
      MF
      56'
      21
      Albert Adomah
      S
      substitution icon60'
      9
      Lyndon Dykes
      S
      substitution icon85'
      10
      Ilias Chair
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      3
      Niko Hämäläinen
      7
      Macauley Bonne
      substitution icon60'
      13
      Joe Walsh
      14
      George Thomas
      substitution icon78'
      16
      Aaron Drewe
      20
      Jimmy Dunne
      substitution icon71'
      23
      Sinclair Armstrong
      substitution icon85'
      25
      Olamide Shodipo
      substitution icon72'
      Queens Park Rangers

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      42%
      58%
      Total shots
      18
      12
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      5
      4
      Passes completed
      321
      471
      Free kicks
      16
      16
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7582
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      11
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Crosses
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      98
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo Riedewald
      DER
      1-3
      LEI
      WOLF
      4-0
      BRE
      CEL
      2-0
      NOR
      PNE
      1-2
      LEI

      Starting lineup

      1
      Joseph Whitworth
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon60'
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      28'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      51'
      79'
      48
      Luke Plange
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      David Boateng
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Noah Watson
      substitution icon60'
      4
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      8
      Matthew Vigor
      9
      John-Kymani Gordon
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Owen Goodman
      14
      Joshua Addae
      16
      Fionn Mooney
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Maliq Cadogan
      22
      Ryan Bartley
      substitution icon86'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Seny Dieng
      GK
      2
      Osman Kakay
      DF
      5
      Jake Clarke-Salter
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      4
      Robert Dickie
      DF
      22
      Kenneth Paal
      DF
      6
      Stefan Johansen
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      17
      Andre Dozzell
      MF
      15
      Sam Field
      MF
      56'
      21
      Albert Adomah
      S
      substitution icon60'
      9
      Lyndon Dykes
      S
      substitution icon85'
      10
      Ilias Chair
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      3
      Niko Hämäläinen
      7
      Macauley Bonne
      substitution icon60'
      13
      Joe Walsh
      14
      George Thomas
      substitution icon78'
      16
      Aaron Drewe
      20
      Jimmy Dunne
      substitution icon71'
      23
      Sinclair Armstrong
      substitution icon85'
      25
      Olamide Shodipo
      substitution icon72'
      Queens Park Rangers

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      42%
      58%
      Total shots
      18
      12
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      5
      4
      Passes completed
      321
      471
      Free kicks
      16
      16
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7582
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      11
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Crosses
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      98
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo Riedewald
      DER
      1-3
      LEI
      WOLF
      4-0
      BRE
      CEL
      2-0
      NOR
      PNE
      1-2
      LEI

