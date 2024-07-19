Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic

Palace 1 Charlton 1
Palace1
Rak-Sakyi90'
Charlton1
Aneke38'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
90'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
88'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
83'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Player 2 (Charlton Athletic).
81'
offside
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Player 2 is caught offside.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Coventry with a cross following a set piece situation.
80'
free kick won
Player 2 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
free kick won
Greg Docherty (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Substitution
Rob
Holding(4)off
Omotayo
Adaramola(11)on
77'
free kick won
Player 2 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
post
Tyreece Campbell (Charlton Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Greg Docherty.
74'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
73'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)on
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coventry.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
62'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)on
62'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Cheick
Doucouré(28)on
62'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
David
Ozoh(52)on
62'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)on
61'
Substitution
Terry
Taylor(4)off
Greg
Docherty(16)on
61'
Substitution
Karoy
Anderson(8)off
Conor
Coventry(14)on
61'
Substitution
Kayne
Ramsay(5)off
Tennai
Watson(2)on
61'
Substitution
Macaulay
Gillesphey(3)off
Player
3(22)on
61'
Substitution
Player
1(10)off
Tayo
Edun(17)on
61'
Substitution
Alex
Mitchell(6)off
Lloyd
Jones(23)on
61'
Substitution
Daniel
Kanu(9)off
Tyreece
Campbell(20)on
61'
Substitution
Nathan
Asiimwe(19)off
Zach
Mitchell(15)on
61'
Substitution
Thierry
Small(7)off
Josh
Edwards(12)on
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Isted.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Player 1 (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Player 1 (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
57'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
56'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
free kick won
Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Player 2 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
free kick won
Terry Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Ashley
Maynard-Brewer(1)off
Harry
Isted(21)on
45'
Substitution
Chuks
Aneke(11)off
Player
2(18)on
45'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
Player
1(10)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kayne Ramsay.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
41'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
Charlton Athletic Goal
Goal!
Chuks
Aneke(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Kanu.
37'
free kick won
Terry Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
30'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
29'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Player 1 (Charlton Athletic).
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
27'
free kick won
Daniel Kanu (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
22'
offside
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Alex Mitchell is caught offside.
21'
free kick won
Player 1 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
offside
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Player 1 is caught offside.
19'
corner
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Rob Holding.
16'
offside
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Chuks Aneke is caught offside.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
6'
free kick won
Player 1 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
2'
offside
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Nathan Asiimwe is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
MF
62'
Substitutes
10
Player 1
45'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
62'
90'
52
David Ozoh
62'
Starting lineup
1
Ashley Maynard-Brewer
GK
45'
6
Alex Mitchell
DF
61'
3
Macaulay Gillesphey
DF
61'
5
Kayne Ramsay
DF
61'
4
Terry Taylor
MF
61'
10
Player 1
MF
61'
19
Nathan Asiimwe
MF
61'
7
Thierry Small
MF
61'
8
Karoy Anderson
MF
61'
9
Daniel Kanu
S
61'
11
Chuks Aneke
S
38'
45'
Substitutes
2
Tennai Watson
61'
12
Josh Edwards
61'
14
Conor Coventry
61'
15
Zach Mitchell
61'
16
Greg Docherty
61'
17
Tayo Edun
61'
18
Player 2
45'
20
Tyreece Campbell
61'
21
Harry Isted
45'
22
Player 3
61'
23
Lloyd Jones
61'
24
Matt Godden
26
Luke Berry
27
Scott Fraser
Team stats
Possession
65%
36%
Total shots
12
3
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
5
1
Passes completed
497
242
Free kicks
8
10
Offsides
0
5
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
7078Chadi Riad
Duels won
7Jordan Ayew
Crosses
5Jordan Ayew
Touches
89Rob Holding
Tackles
4Daichi Kamada
