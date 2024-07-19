Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic

      Palace 1 Charlton 1

      Palace1
      Rak-Sakyi90'
      Charlton1
      Aneke38'
      Fri 19 Jul 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesCrystal Palace Academy

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
      90'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      83'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Player 2 (Charlton Athletic).
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Charlton Athletic. Player 2 is caught offside.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Coventry with a cross following a set piece situation.
      80'

      free kick won

      Player 2 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Greg Docherty (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Rob Holding
      Rob
      Holding(4)
      off
      Omotayo Adaramola
      Omotayo
      Adaramola(11)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Player 2 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      post

      Tyreece Campbell (Charlton Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Greg Docherty.
      74'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      73'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coventry.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Terry
      Taylor(4)
      off
      Greg
      Docherty(16)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Karoy
      Anderson(8)
      off
      Conor
      Coventry(14)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Kayne
      Ramsay(5)
      off
      Tennai
      Watson(2)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Macaulay
      Gillesphey(3)
      off
      Player
      3(22)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Player
      1(10)
      off
      Tayo
      Edun(17)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Alex
      Mitchell(6)
      off
      Lloyd
      Jones(23)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Daniel
      Kanu(9)
      off
      Tyreece
      Campbell(20)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Nathan
      Asiimwe(19)
      off
      Zach
      Mitchell(15)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Thierry
      Small(7)
      off
      Josh
      Edwards(12)
      on
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Isted.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Player 1 (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Player 1 (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      57'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      56'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Player 2 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      free kick won

      Terry Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Ashley
      Maynard-Brewer(1)
      off
      Harry
      Isted(21)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Charlton Athletic
      Chuks
      Aneke(11)
      off
      Player
      2(18)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Player
      1(10)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kayne Ramsay.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      Charlton Athletic Goal

      Charlton Athletic
      Goal!
      Charlton Athletic
      Chuks
      Aneke(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Kanu.
      37'

      free kick won

      Terry Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
      30'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      29'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Player 1 (Charlton Athletic).
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
      27'

      free kick won

      Daniel Kanu (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
      22'

      offside

      Offside, Charlton Athletic. Alex Mitchell is caught offside.
      21'

      free kick won

      Player 1 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Charlton Athletic. Player 1 is caught offside.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Rob Holding.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Charlton Athletic. Chuks Aneke is caught offside.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      6'

      free kick won

      Player 1 (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Charlton Athletic. Nathan Asiimwe is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      4
      Rob Holding
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      14
      Chadi Riad
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      20
      Daichi Kamada
      MF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Joel Ward
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      S
      substitution icon62'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon73'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      10
      Player 1
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Omotayo Adaramola
      substitution icon79'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon73'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      substitution icon62'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon62'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon62'
      90'
      52
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon62'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ashley Maynard-Brewer
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Alex Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      3
      Macaulay Gillesphey
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      5
      Kayne Ramsay
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      4
      Terry Taylor
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      10
      Player 1
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      19
      Nathan Asiimwe
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      7
      Thierry Small
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      8
      Karoy Anderson
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      9
      Daniel Kanu
      S
      substitution icon61'
      11
      Chuks Aneke
      S
      38'
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      2
      Tennai Watson
      substitution icon61'
      12
      Josh Edwards
      substitution icon61'
      14
      Conor Coventry
      substitution icon61'
      15
      Zach Mitchell
      substitution icon61'
      16
      Greg Docherty
      substitution icon61'
      17
      Tayo Edun
      substitution icon61'
      18
      Player 2
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Tyreece Campbell
      substitution icon61'
      21
      Harry Isted
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Player 3
      substitution icon61'
      23
      Lloyd Jones
      substitution icon61'
      24
      Matt Godden
      26
      Luke Berry
      27
      Scott Fraser
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Charlton Athletic
      Possession
      65%
      36%
      Total shots
      12
      3
      Shots on target
      4
      1
      Corners
      5
      1
      Passes completed
      497
      242
      Free kicks
      8
      10
      Offsides
      0
      5

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7078
      Chadi Riad
      Chadi Riad
      Duels won
      7
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      5
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Touches
      89
      Rob Holding
      Rob Holding
      Tackles
      4
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi Kamada
