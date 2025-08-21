Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad

Palace 1 0
Palace1
Mateta54'
Fredrikstad0
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Fredrikstad 0.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Henrik Skogvold (Fredrikstad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Johannes Nuñez following a fast break.
90'+1'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Sosa with a cross following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Børsheim.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sigurd Kvile.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
84'
free kick won
Johannes Nuñez (Fredrikstad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
Substitution
Leonard
Owusu(6)off
Rocco
Shein(19)on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
78'
post
Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
76'
Substitution
Oskar
Øhlenschlæger(20)off
Jóannes
Bjartalíd(14)on
76'
Substitution
Solomon
Owusu(28)off
Sigurd
Kvile(17)on
75'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
Yellow Card
Eid(16)
Daniel Eid (Fredrikstad) is shown the yellow card.
72'
free kick won
Ulrik Fredriksen (Fredrikstad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
Substitution
Justin
Devenny(55)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Henrik Skogvold (Fredrikstad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Eid with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, Fredrikstad. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
64'
Substitution
Sondre
Sørløkk(13)off
Henrik
Skogvold(23)on
64'
Substitution
Emil
Holten(9)off
Johannes
Nuñez(10)on
62'
Yellow Card
Fredriksen(12)
Ulrik Fredriksen (Fredrikstad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leonard Owusu.
54'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Fredrikstad 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Hughes.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
52'
offside
Offside, Fredrikstad. Emil Holten is caught offside.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a cross.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Justin Devenny.
47'
free kick won
Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fredrikstad 0.
45'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ulrik Fredriksen.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ulrik Fredriksen.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Patrick Metcalfe.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad). Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
41'
offside
Offside, Fredrikstad. Oskar Øhlenschlæger is caught offside.
39'
free kick won
Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Solomon Owusu.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Emil Holten (Fredrikstad) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sondre Sørløkk.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ulrik Fredriksen (Fredrikstad) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Metcalfe with a cross.
33'
corner
Corner, Fredrikstad. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad).
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
28'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
26'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Solomon Owusu (Fredrikstad).
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad). Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
21'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad). Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
12'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Emil Holten (Fredrikstad) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Metcalfe with a cross following a corner.
11'
corner
Corner, Fredrikstad. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
10'
free kick won
Emil Holten (Fredrikstad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
2'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
77
Martin Børsheim
GK
12
Ulrik Fredriksen
DF
62'
22
Maxwell Woledzi
DF
4
Stian Molde
DF
28
Solomon Owusu
DF
76'
16
Daniel Eid
DF
74'
11
Patrick Metcalfe
MF
13
Sondre Sørløkk
MF
64'
20
Oskar Øhlenschlæger
MF
76'
6
Leonard Owusu
MF
83'
9
Emil Holten
S
64'
Substitutes
1
Øystein Øvretveit
2
Kennedy Okpaleke
5
Simen Rafn
10
Johannes Nuñez
64'
14
Jóannes Bjartalíd
76'
17
Sigurd Kvile
76'
18
Ludvig Begby
19
Rocco Shein
83'
23
Henrik Skogvold
64'
25
Ole Langbråten
31
Elias Solberg
40
Eirik Granaas
Team stats
Possession
74%
26%
Total shots
25
5
Shots on target
5
0
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
495
113
Free kicks
10
3
Offsides
0
2
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
93103Marc Guéhi
Duels won
7Marc Guéhi
Crosses
13Borna Sosa
Touches
120Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3Daniel Muñoz
Live
No data found
ROS
2-1
1FS
RZP
2-1
OMO
HCK
7-2
CFR
GYR
2-1
SKR
HAM
1-0
RIG
IST
1-2
UNI
SHA
1-1
SER
CEL
1-0
BAN
DRI
2-1
DIF
OLI
1-4
NOA
SPA
2-0
RIG
LEV
0-2
ALK
BRE
2-1
VIR
AND
1-1
AEK
POL
0-3
FIO
NEM
0-1
RAY
STR
0-0
BRN
JAG
3-0
DIN
LAU
1-1
BES
SHE
3-1
LIN
SAN
1-2
SHA
HIB
1-2
LEG
RAK
1-0
ARD