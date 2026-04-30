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      Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace

      Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Palace 3

      Shakhtar Donetsk1
      Ocheretko47'
      Palace3
      Sarr1'
      Kamada58'
      Strand Larsen84'
      Thu 30 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      UEFA Conference LeagueSynerise Arena Kraków

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jaydee Canvot with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi
      Kamada(18)
      off
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      on
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yehor Nazaryna with a cross following a set piece situation.
      88'

      free kick won

      Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jørgen
      Strand Larsen(22)
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 3. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada following a fast break.
      83'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Kauã Elias(19)
      off
      Lassina
      Traoré(2)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Oleh
      Ocheretko(27)
      off
      Yehor
      Nazaryna(29)
      on
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      78'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace).
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adam Wharton.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Newerton (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Isaque (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias with a cross.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      74'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Eguinaldo(7)
      off
      Newerton(11)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Pedrinho(10)
      off
      Artem
      Bondarenko(21)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yéremy Pino
      Yéremy
      Pino(10)
      off
      Brennan Johnson
      Brennan
      Johnson(11)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
      68'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      68'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias with a cross.
      65'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Marlon Gomes(6)
      off
      Isaque(14)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      Jørgen
      Strand Larsen(22)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Daichi
      Kamada(18)
      Daichi Kamada
      Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 2. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix.
      58'

      post

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix with a headed pass.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Canvot(23)
      Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      56'

      free kick won

      Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a through ball.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Pedrinho(13)
      Pedro Henrique (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mykola Matviienko.
      47'

      Shakhtar Donetsk Goal

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Goal!
      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Oleh
      Ocheretko(27)
      Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 1. Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kauã Elias with a headed pass following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adam Wharton.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Henrique (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Eguinaldo is caught offside.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Pino(10)
      Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      44'

      free kick won

      Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eguinaldo.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Vinícius Tobias(17)
      Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      free kick won

      Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Ocheretko(27)
      Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Henrique.
      16'

      free kick won

      Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Gomes.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alisson Santana with a cross.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
      10'

      free kick won

      Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eguinaldo.
      7'

      free kick won

      Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      1'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Crystal Palace 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a through ball.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      23
      Jaydee Canvot
      DF
      56'
      5
      Maxence Lacroix
      DF
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      18
      Daichi Kamada
      MF
      58'
      substitution icon90'
      2
      Daniel Muñoz
      MF
      20
      Adam Wharton
      MF
      10
      Yéremy Pino
      S
      44'
      substitution icon74'
      7
      Ismaïla Sarr
      S
      1'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      substitution icon90'
      11
      Brennan Johnson
      substitution icon74'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      19
      Will Hughes
      22
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      substitution icon65'
      84'
      24
      Borna Sosa
      31
      Remi Matthews
      34
      Chadi Riad
      44
      Walter Benítez
      55
      Justin Devenny
      59
      Rio Cardines

      Starting lineup

      31
      Dmytro Riznyk
      GK
      17
      Vinícius Tobias
      DF
      38'
      5
      Valerii Bondar
      DF
      13
      Pedrinho
      DF
      52'
      22
      Mykola Matvienko
      DF
      7
      Eguinaldo
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      27
      Oleh Ocheretko
      MF
      31'
      47'
      substitution icon83'
      6
      Marlon Gomes
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Pedrinho
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      30
      Alisson Santana
      MF
      19
      Kauã Elias
      S
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      2
      Lassina Traoré
      substitution icon83'
      4
      Marlon
      11
      Newerton
      substitution icon74'
      14
      Isaque
      substitution icon65'
      16
      Irakli Azarovi
      18
      Alaa Ghram
      21
      Artem Bondarenko
      substitution icon74'
      29
      Yehor Nazaryna
      substitution icon83'
      37
      Lucas Ferreira
      48
      Denys Tvardovskyi
      49
      Luca Meirelles
      68
      Prosper Obah
      Shakhtar Donetsk

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      71%
      29%
      Total shots
      16
      10
      Shots on target
      1
      7
      Corners
      13
      1
      Passes completed
      471
      157
      Free kicks
      12
      7
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2730
      Maxence Lacroix
      Maxence Lacroix
      Duels won
      12
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Crosses
      4
      Adam Wharton
      Adam Wharton
      Touches
      50
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      8
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Live
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      STRStrasbourg
      6
      5
      1
      0
      11
      5
      +6
      16
      2
      RAKRaków Czestochowa
      6
      4
      2
      0
      9
      2
      +7
      14
      3
      AEKAEK Athens
      6
      4
      1
      1
      14
      7
      +7
      13
      4
      SPASparta Prague
      6
      4
      1
      1
      10
      3
      +7
      13
      5
      RAYRayo Vallecano
      6
      4
      1
      1
      13
      7
      +6
      13
      6
      SHAShakhtar Donetsk
      6
      4
      1
      1
      10
      5
      +5
      13
      7
      1FS1. FSV Mainz 05
      6
      4
      1
      1
      7
      3
      +4
      13
      8
      AEKAEK Larnaca
      6
      3
      3
      0
      7
      1
      +6
      12
      9
      LAULausanne-Sport
      6
      3
      2
      1
      6
      3
      +3
      11
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      6
      3
      1
      2
      11
      6
      +5
      10
      11
      LECLech Poznan
      6
      3
      1
      2
      12
      8
      +4
      10
      12
      SAMSamsunspor
      6
      3
      1
      2
      10
      6
      +4
      10
      13
      CELCelje
      6
      3
      1
      2
      8
      7
      +1
      10
      14
      ALKAZ
      6
      3
      1
      2
      7
      7
      0
      10
      15
      FIOFiorentina
      6
      3
      0
      3
      8
      5
      +3
      9
      16
      RIJRijeka
      6
      2
      3
      1
      5
      2
      +3
      9
      17
      JAGJagiellonia Bialystok
      6
      2
      3
      1
      5
      4
      +1
      9
      18
      OMOOmonia Nicosia
      6
      2
      2
      2
      5
      4
      +1
      8
      19
      NOANoah
      6
      2
      2
      2
      6
      7
      -1
      8
      20
      DRIDrita
      6
      2
      2
      2
      4
      8
      -4
      8
      21
      KUPKuPS
      6
      1
      4
      1
      6
      5
      +1
      7
      22
      SHKShkendija
      6
      2
      1
      3
      4
      5
      -1
      7
      23
      ZRIZrinjski Mostar
      6
      2
      1
      3
      8
      10
      -2
      7
      24
      SIGSigma Olomouc
      6
      2
      1
      3
      7
      9
      -2
      7
      25
      UNIUniversitatea Craiova
      6
      2
      1
      3
      6
      8
      -2
      7
      26
      LINLincoln Red Imps
      6
      2
      1
      3
      7
      15
      -8
      7
      27
      KIEDynamo Kyiv
      6
      2
      0
      4
      9
      9
      0
      6
      28
      LEGLegia Warsaw
      6
      2
      0
      4
      8
      8
      0
      6
      29
      SKSSK Slovan Bratislava
      6
      2
      0
      4
      5
      9
      -4
      6
      30
      BREBreidablik
      6
      1
      2
      3
      6
      11
      -5
      5
      31
      SHAShamrock Rovers
      6
      1
      1
      4
      7
      13
      -6
      4
      32
      HCKHäcken
      6
      0
      3
      3
      5
      8
      -3
      3
      33
      HAMHamrun Spartans
      6
      1
      0
      5
      4
      11
      -7
      3
      34
      SHEShelbourne
      6
      0
      2
      4
      0
      7
      -7
      2
      35
      ABDNAberdeen
      6
      0
      2
      4
      3
      14
      -11
      2
      36
      SKRSK Rapid
      6
      0
      1
      5
      3
      14
      -11
      1
      RAY
      1-0
      STR