2 2
Liverpool U182
Jones72'
93'
Crystal Palace U182
35' 109'
Full-Time
Match ends, Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4).
129'
Penalty Shootout ends
Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4).
128'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
128'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Tariq Ossai (Crystal Palace U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
127'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(4), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
127'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(3), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Sam Woods (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
126'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
125'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Victor Fundi (Crystal Palace U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
125'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(3), Crystal Palace U18 2(3). George Johnston (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
124'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(2), Crystal Palace U18 2(3). Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
123'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(2), Crystal Palace U18 2(2). Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
122'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(1), Crystal Palace U18 2(2). Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
122'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(1), Crystal Palace U18 2(1). Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
121'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2(1). Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
120'+2'
end 4
Second Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
120'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
120'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
120'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
119'
free kick won
Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
118'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
117'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
117'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
116'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Fundi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tariq Ossai.
115'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Conor Masterson.
115'
miss
Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Eyenga Lokilo.
113'
Substitution
Bryce
Hossanah(7)off
(16)on
112'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
109'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
(10)
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
108'
free kick won
Adam Lewis (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
107'
Substitution
Rhian
Brewster(7)off
(12)on
106'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) for a bad foul.
106'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
105'+2'
end 3
First Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
105'+1'
free kick won
Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
104'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
104'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Glenn McAuley tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.
103'
Yellow Card
Coyle(6)
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) is shown the yellow card.
103'
free kick won
Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
102'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
100'
free kick won
Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
95'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
95'
free kick won
Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
93'
Liverpool U18 Goal
Goal!
(14)
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
92'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Rafael Camacho.
92'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bryce Hosanah with a cross.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Coyle.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Eyenga Lokilo.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Adam Lewis.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lewis.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Camacho.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
83'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Nikola Tavares.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Yan Dhanda tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
81'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.
79'
Substitution
(11)off
Jason
Eyenga Lokilo(15)on
79'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
76'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Tariq Ossai tries a through ball, but Bryce Hosanah is caught offside.
75'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
free kick won
Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
Liverpool U18 Goal
Goal!
Curtis
Jones(8)
Goal! Liverpool U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Masterson.
71'
Substitution
(2)off
Rafael
Camacho(16)on
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
69'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tariq Ossai.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Jones with a cross.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
64'
free kick won
Levi Lumeka (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Colm McAdden.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Masterson with a cross.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
57'
free kick won
Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
53'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Giovanni McGregor.
52'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tariq Ossai.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
49'
free kick won
Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross.
47'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Colm McAdden tries a through ball, but Francis Baptiste is caught offside.
46'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Oliver
Webber(1)off
0on
45'
Substitution
(11)off
(14)on
First Half ends, Liverpool U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn McAuley.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
41'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
35'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal
Goal!
(11)
Goal! Liverpool U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Levi Lumeka (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
34'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Levi Lumeka draws a foul in the penalty area.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
31'
free kick won
Andrew Demby (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn McAuley.
27'
free kick won
Bryce Hosanah (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Nikola Tavares.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Bryce Hosanah (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Levi Lumeka with a cross.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kamil Grabara.
19'
free kick won
Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
14'
free kick won
Adam Lewis (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
12'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Sam Woods.
11'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Adekanye with a cross.
10'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryce Hosanah.
7'
free kick won
Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Bobby Adekanye with a cross following a corner.
6'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Sam Woods.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
45'
5
DF
6
Nikola Tavares
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
95'
2
Tariq Ossai
DF
4
Andrew Demby
MF
11
MF
35'
79'
7
Bryce Hossanah
MF
113'
8
MF
10
S
109'
9
Francis Baptiste
S
Substitutes
14
Kyle Lynch
15
Jason Eyenga Lokilo
79'
16
113'
17
Joseph Hungbo
Starting lineup
1
Kamil Grabara
GK
3
Adam Lewis
DF
4
DF
5
DF
2
DF
71'
8
Curtis Jones
MF
72'
7
Rhian Brewster
MF
107'
11
MF
45'
6
Liam Coyle
MF
103'
10
Yan Dhanda
MF
9
Glenn McAuley
S
Substitutes
12
107'
13
Daniel Atherton
14
45'
93'
15
Jordan Hunter
16
Rafael Camacho
71'
Team stats
Possession
65%
36%
Shots on target
13
10
Shots off target
12
5
Corners
11
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
13
Offsides
0
0
Full-Time
Match ends, Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4).
129'
Penalty Shootout ends
Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4).
128'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
128'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Tariq Ossai (Crystal Palace U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
127'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(4), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
127'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(3), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Sam Woods (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
126'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
125'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Victor Fundi (Crystal Palace U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
125'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(3), Crystal Palace U18 2(3). George Johnston (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
124'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(2), Crystal Palace U18 2(3). Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
123'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(2), Crystal Palace U18 2(2). Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
122'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(1), Crystal Palace U18 2(2). Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
122'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2(1), Crystal Palace U18 2(1). Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
121'
goal
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2(1). Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
120'+2'
end 4
Second Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
120'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
120'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
120'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
119'
free kick won
Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
118'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
117'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
117'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
116'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Fundi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tariq Ossai.
115'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Conor Masterson.
115'
miss
Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Eyenga Lokilo.
113'
Substitution
Bryce
Hossanah(7)off
(16)on
112'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
109'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
(10)
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
108'
free kick won
Adam Lewis (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
107'
Substitution
Rhian
Brewster(7)off
(12)on
106'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) for a bad foul.
106'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
105'+2'
end 3
First Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
105'+1'
free kick won
Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
104'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
104'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Glenn McAuley tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.
103'
Yellow Card
Coyle(6)
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) is shown the yellow card.
103'
free kick won
Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
102'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
100'
free kick won
Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
95'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
95'
free kick won
Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
93'
Liverpool U18 Goal
Goal!
(14)
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
92'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Rafael Camacho.
92'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bryce Hosanah with a cross.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Coyle.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Eyenga Lokilo.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Adam Lewis.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lewis.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Camacho.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
83'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Nikola Tavares.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'
offside
Offside, Liverpool U18. Yan Dhanda tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
81'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.
79'
Substitution
(11)off
Jason
Eyenga Lokilo(15)on
79'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
76'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Tariq Ossai tries a through ball, but Bryce Hosanah is caught offside.
75'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
free kick won
Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
Liverpool U18 Goal
Goal!
Curtis
Jones(8)
Goal! Liverpool U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Masterson.
71'
Substitution
(2)off
Rafael
Camacho(16)on
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
69'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tariq Ossai.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Jones with a cross.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
64'
free kick won
Levi Lumeka (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Colm McAdden.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Masterson with a cross.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
57'
free kick won
Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
53'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Giovanni McGregor.
52'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tariq Ossai.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
49'
free kick won
Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross.
47'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Colm McAdden tries a through ball, but Francis Baptiste is caught offside.
46'
free kick won
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Oliver
Webber(1)off
0on
45'
Substitution
(11)off
(14)on
First Half ends, Liverpool U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn McAuley.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
41'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
35'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal
Goal!
(11)
Goal! Liverpool U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Levi Lumeka (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
34'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Levi Lumeka draws a foul in the penalty area.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
31'
free kick won
Andrew Demby (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn McAuley.
27'
free kick won
Bryce Hosanah (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Nikola Tavares.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Bryce Hosanah (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Levi Lumeka with a cross.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kamil Grabara.
19'
free kick won
Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
14'
free kick won
Adam Lewis (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
12'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Sam Woods.
11'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Adekanye with a cross.
10'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryce Hosanah.
7'
free kick won
Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Bobby Adekanye with a cross following a corner.
6'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Sam Woods.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
