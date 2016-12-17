Skip navigation
Liverpool U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

2 2

Liverpool U182
Jones72'
93'
Crystal Palace U182
35' 109'
Sat 17 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA Youth CupLiverpool Academy

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4).
129'

Penalty Shootout ends

Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4).
128'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(5), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
128'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Tariq Ossai (Crystal Palace U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
127'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(4), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
127'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(3), Crystal Palace U18 2(4). Sam Woods (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
126'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
125'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Victor Fundi (Crystal Palace U18) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
125'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(3), Crystal Palace U18 2(3). George Johnston (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
124'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(2), Crystal Palace U18 2(3). Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
123'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(2), Crystal Palace U18 2(2). Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
122'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(1), Crystal Palace U18 2(2). Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
122'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2(1), Crystal Palace U18 2(1). Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
121'

goal

Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2(1). Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty-Shootout

Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
120'+2'

end 4

Second Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
120'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
120'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
120'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
119'

free kick won

Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
118'

offside

Offside, Liverpool U18. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
117'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
117'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
116'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Fundi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tariq Ossai.
115'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Conor Masterson.
115'

miss

Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Eyenga Lokilo.
113'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Bryce
Hossanah(7)
off
(16)
on
112'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
109'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
(10)
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
108'

free kick won

Adam Lewis (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
107'

Substitution

Liverpool U18
Rhian
Brewster(7)
off
(12)
on
106'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) for a bad foul.
106'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
105'+2'

end 3

First Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
105'+1'

free kick won

Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
104'

offside

Offside, Liverpool U18. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
104'

offside

Offside, Liverpool U18. Glenn McAuley tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.
103'

Yellow Card

Coyle(6)
Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) is shown the yellow card.
103'

free kick won

Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
102'

free kick won

Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
100'

free kick won

Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
95'

Yellow Card

Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
95'

free kick won

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
93'

Liverpool U18 Goal

Liverpool U18
Goal!
Liverpool U18
(14)
Goal! Liverpool U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
92'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Rafael Camacho.
92'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.

Kick-Off

90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Jason Eyenga Lokilo (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bryce Hosanah with a cross.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Coyle.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Giovanni McGregor (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Eyenga Lokilo.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Adam Lewis.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lewis.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Camacho.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
83'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Nikola Tavares.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'

offside

Offside, Liverpool U18. Yan Dhanda tries a through ball, but Glenn McAuley is caught offside.
81'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

free kick won

Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
(11)
off
Jason
Eyenga Lokilo(15)
on
79'

free kick won

Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
76'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Tariq Ossai tries a through ball, but Bryce Hosanah is caught offside.
75'

free kick won

Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

free kick won

Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'

free kick won

Rafael Camacho (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'

Liverpool U18 Goal

Liverpool U18
Goal!
Liverpool U18
Curtis
Jones(8)
Goal! Liverpool U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Masterson.
71'

Substitution

Liverpool U18
(2)
off
Rafael
Camacho(16)
on
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
69'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tariq Ossai.
69'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Jones with a cross.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
64'

free kick won

Levi Lumeka (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Colm McAdden.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Masterson with a cross.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
57'

free kick won

Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Correia Gomes.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
53'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Giovanni McGregor.
52'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tariq Ossai.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
49'

free kick won

Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Toni Correia Gomes (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross.
47'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Colm McAdden tries a through ball, but Francis Baptiste is caught offside.
46'

free kick won

Liam Coyle (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Oliver
Webber(1)
off
0
on
45'

Substitution

Liverpool U18
(11)
off
(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Liverpool U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn McAuley.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Baptiste.
41'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Lattie with a cross.
35'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
(11)
Goal! Liverpool U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Levi Lumeka (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
34'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Levi Lumeka draws a foul in the penalty area.
33'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni McGregor.
31'

free kick won

Andrew Demby (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn McAuley.
27'

free kick won

Bryce Hosanah (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Nikola Tavares.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
23'

miss

Attempt missed. Bryce Hosanah (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Levi Lumeka with a cross.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Bobby Adekanye (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kamil Grabara.
19'

free kick won

Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
14'

free kick won

Adam Lewis (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
12'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Sam Woods.
11'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
11'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Glenn McAuley (Liverpool U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Adekanye with a cross.
10'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryce Hosanah.
7'

free kick won

Francis Baptiste (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Masterson (Liverpool U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Bobby Adekanye with a cross following a corner.
6'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Sam Woods.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
substitution icon45'
5
DF
6
Nikola Tavares
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
95'
2
Tariq Ossai
DF
4
Andrew Demby
MF
11
MF
35'
substitution icon79'
7
Bryce Hossanah
MF
substitution icon113'
8
MF
10
S
109'
9
Francis Baptiste
S

Substitutes

14
Kyle Lynch
15
Jason Eyenga Lokilo
substitution icon79'
16
substitution icon113'
17
Joseph Hungbo

Starting lineup

1
Kamil Grabara
GK
3
Adam Lewis
DF
4
DF
5
DF
2
DF
substitution icon71'
8
Curtis Jones
MF
72'
7
Rhian Brewster
MF
substitution icon107'
11
MF
substitution icon45'
6
Liam Coyle
MF
103'
10
Yan Dhanda
MF
9
Glenn McAuley
S

Substitutes

12
substitution icon107'
13
Daniel Atherton
14
substitution icon45'
93'
15
Jordan Hunter
16
Rafael Camacho
substitution icon71'
Liverpool U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
65%
36%
Shots on target
13
10
Shots off target
12
5
Corners
11
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
13
Offsides
0
0
HUD
1-2
AFC

