U18s Report: Late Ola-Adebomi winner fires Palace into FA Youth Cup Fourth Round
1 2
Barnsley U181
Palace U182
- Team news: Wells-Morrison and Adaramola feature in FA Youth Cup
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:55
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
RUG
0-4
CHE
WOL
4-1
SAL
SUT
2-2
PRE
QUE
2-1
OLD
CAR
1-2
WAT
CAM
2-2
OXF
- U18s Report: Late Ola-Adebomi winner fires Palace into FA Youth Cup Fourth Round
- Team news: Wells-Morrison and Adaramola feature in FA Youth Cup
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:55
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
RUG
0-4
CHE
WOL
4-1
SAL
SUT
2-2
PRE
QUE
2-1
OLD
CAR
1-2
WAT
CAM
2-2
OXF