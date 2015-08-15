1 0
Coventry City U181
Palace U180
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WATWatford U18
29
15
11
3
42
23
+19
56
2
CHACharlton Athletic U18
29
15
6
8
64
35
+29
51
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
29
12
9
8
54
43
+11
45
4
IPSIpswich Town U18
29
12
3
14
57
56
+1
39
5
CARCardiff City U18
29
11
4
14
48
52
-4
37
6
MILMillwall U18
29
10
7
12
30
41
-11
37
7
COLColchester United U18
29
9
8
12
48
53
-5
35
8
BREBrentford U18
29
7
5
17
49
71
-22
26
9
QUEQueens Park Rangers U18
29
7
3
19
41
82
-41
24
10
BHABristol City U18
29
5
7
17
38
57
-19
22
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
WAT
0-2
LEE
QUE
0-1
HUL
MIL
1-0
HUD
IPS
2-3
CRE
COL
2-4
BOL
CAR
3-1
BAR
BRE
3-1
SHE
CHA
0-2
BIR
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
WAT
0-2
LEE
QUE
0-1
HUL
MIL
1-0
HUD
IPS
2-3
CRE
COL
2-4
BOL
CAR
3-1
BAR
BRE
3-1
SHE
CHA
0-2
BIR
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WATWatford U18
29
15
11
3
42
23
+19
56
2
CHACharlton Athletic U18
29
15
6
8
64
35
+29
51
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
29
12
9
8
54
43
+11
45
4
IPSIpswich Town U18
29
12
3
14
57
56
+1
39
5
CARCardiff City U18
29
11
4
14
48
52
-4
37
6
MILMillwall U18
29
10
7
12
30
41
-11
37
7
COLColchester United U18
29
9
8
12
48
53
-5
35
8
BREBrentford U18
29
7
5
17
49
71
-22
26
9
QUEQueens Park Rangers U18
29
7
3
19
41
82
-41
24
10
BHABristol City U18
29
5
7
17
38
57
-19
22