Queens Park Rangers U18 4 Crystal Palace U18 3
Queens Park Rangers U184
Crystal Palace U183
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Cardiff City U18
28
17
3
8
61
31
+30
54
2
Ipswich Town U18
28
17
2
9
68
52
+16
53
3
Millwall U18
28
13
6
9
62
40
+22
45
4
Queens Park Rangers U18
28
13
3
12
53
51
+2
42
5
Crystal Palace U18
28
11
5
12
51
54
-3
38
6
Charlton Athletic U18
28
10
5
13
46
46
0
35
7
Bristol City U18
28
11
2
15
42
50
-8
35
8
Watford U18
28
8
7
13
50
63
-13
31
9
Coventry City U18
28
6
6
16
33
69
-36
24
10
Colchester United U18
28
1
5
22
34
102
-68
8
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
0-3
6-3
3-1
1-2
0-1
1-1
1-3
3-0
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
0-3
6-3
3-1
1-2
0-1
1-1
1-3
3-0
