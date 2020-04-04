Crystal Palace U18 Bolton Wanderers U18
Crystal Palace U18
Bolton Wanderers U18
U18 Professional Development League
Head-To-Head
Games played
3
1
Total wins
1
1
Draws
1
Form
WAT
2 - 3
(A)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
WIG
CHA
0 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
4 - 0
BIR
MIL
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
2 - 4
HUL
QUE
5 - 2
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
LEE
CAR
1 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
BUR
Season so far
5
Position
0
10
Won
0
4
Drawn
0
5
Lost
0
2.37
Average goals scored
0
1.32
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U18
19
14
1
4
61
23
+38
43
2
CHACharlton Athletic U18
20
11
6
3
42
21
+21
39
3
WATWatford U18
20
11
4
5
47
37
+10
37
4
BHABristol City U18
22
12
4
6
53
41
+12
40
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
19
10
4
5
45
25
+20
34
6
IPSIpswich Town U18
20
8
4
8
42
39
+3
28
7
CARCardiff City U18
21
5
7
9
43
45
-2
22
8
COLColchester United U18
18
4
4
10
33
55
-22
16
9
COVCoventry City U18
21
5
2
14
29
64
-35
17
10
QUEQueens Park Rangers U18
21
4
3
14
31
60
-29
15