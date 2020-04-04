Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Bolton Wanderers U18

Crystal Palace U18 Bolton Wanderers U18

Crystal Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Bolton Wanderers U18
Bolton Wanderers U18
Sat 04 Apr 9:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U18 vs Bolton Wanderers U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Professional Development League

Crystal Palace U18
Bolton Wanderers U18
Crystal Palace U18

Head-To-Head

Bolton Wanderers U18
Games played
3
1
Total wins
1
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace U18

Form

Bolton Wanderers U18
WAT
2 - 3
(A)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
WIG
WIG
CHA
CHA
0 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
4 - 0
BIR
MIL
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
2 - 4
HUL
QUE
QUE
5 - 2
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
LEE
LEE
CAR
1 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
BUR
BUR
Crystal Palace U18

Season so far

Bolton Wanderers U18
5
Position
0
10
Won
0
4
Drawn
0
5
Lost
0
2.37
Average goals scored
0
1.32
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U18
19
14
1
4
61
23
+38
43
2
CHACharlton Athletic U18
20
11
6
3
42
21
+21
39
3
WATWatford U18
20
11
4
5
47
37
+10
37
4
BHABristol City U18
22
12
4
6
53
41
+12
40
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
19
10
4
5
45
25
+20
34
6
IPSIpswich Town U18
20
8
4
8
42
39
+3
28
7
CARCardiff City U18
21
5
7
9
43
45
-2
22
8
COLColchester United U18
18
4
4
10
33
55
-22
16
9
COVCoventry City U18
21
5
2
14
29
64
-35
17
10
QUEQueens Park Rangers U18
21
4
3
14
31
60
-29
15