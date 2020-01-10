Crystal Palace U18 5 Queens Park Rangers U18 2
Crystal Palace U185
Queens Park Rangers U182
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U18
19
14
1
4
61
23
+38
43
2
CHACharlton Athletic U18
20
11
6
3
42
21
+21
39
3
WATWatford U18
20
11
4
5
47
37
+10
37
4
BHABristol City U18
22
12
4
6
53
41
+12
40
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
19
10
4
5
45
25
+20
34
6
IPSIpswich Town U18
20
8
4
8
42
39
+3
28
7
CARCardiff City U18
21
5
7
9
43
45
-2
22
8
COLColchester United U18
18
4
4
10
33
55
-22
16
9
COVCoventry City U18
21
5
2
14
29
64
-35
17
10
QUEQueens Park Rangers U18
21
4
3
14
31
60
-29
15
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U18
19
14
1
4
61
23
+38
43
2
CHACharlton Athletic U18
20
11
6
3
42
21
+21
39
3
WATWatford U18
20
11
4
5
47
37
+10
37
4
BHABristol City U18
22
12
4
6
53
41
+12
40
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
19
10
4
5
45
25
+20
34
6
IPSIpswich Town U18
20
8
4
8
42
39
+3
28
7
CARCardiff City U18
21
5
7
9
43
45
-2
22
8
COLColchester United U18
18
4
4
10
33
55
-22
16
9
COVCoventry City U18
21
5
2
14
29
64
-35
17
10
QUEQueens Park Rangers U18
21
4
3
14
31
60
-29
15