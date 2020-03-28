Skip navigation
Hull City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Hull City U18 Crystal Palace U18

Hull City U18
Hull City U18
Crystal Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 28 Mar 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Professional Development LeagueBishop Burton College

Hull City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Professional Development League

Hull City U18
Crystal Palace U18
Hull City U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
2
0
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Hull City U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
IPS
IPS
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
2 - 3
WAT
SWA
2 - 2
(H)
D
W
(A)
0 - 2
CHA
CHA
QUE
QUE
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
MIL
CHA
CHA
1 - 4
(H)
L
W
(H)
5 - 2
QUE
QUE
BAR
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(A)
1 - 3
CAR
Hull City U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
0
Position
5
0
Won
10
0
Drawn
4
0
Lost
5
0
Average goals scored
2.37
0
Average goals conceded
1.32
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U18
19
14
1
4
61
23
+38
43
2
CHACharlton Athletic U18
20
11
6
3
42
21
+21
39
3
WATWatford U18
20
11
4
5
47
37
+10
37
4
BHABristol City U18
22
12
4
6
53
41
+12
40
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
19
10
4
5
45
25
+20
34
6
IPSIpswich Town U18
20
8
4
8
42
39
+3
28
7
CARCardiff City U18
21
5
7
9
43
45
-2
22
8
COLColchester United U18
18
4
4
10
33
55
-22
16
9
COVCoventry City U18
21
5
2
14
29
64
-35
17
10
QUEQueens Park Rangers U18
21
4
3
14
31
60
-29
15