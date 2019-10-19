Match reports

Report: Five on the scoresheet in emphatic win for U18s...

Palace U18s sealed an emphatic 5-0 victory over QPR on Saturday morning with five different goalscorers on target for the Eagles. Fionn Mooney put Paddy McCarthy’s side in front just before the break, while Tetteh-Quaye Addy, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, David Omilabu and John-Kymani Gordon all found the net in the second period.