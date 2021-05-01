Skip navigation
Brighton and Hove Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 5

Brighton and Hove Albion U181
Turns28'
Crystal Palace U185
Omilabu18'
Wells-Morrison32' 54'
Rodney78'
Rak-Sakyi81'
Sat 01 May 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueThe Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Full-Time

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 5.
90'+2'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marcus Ifill (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Marcus Ifill (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Zak Sturge.
87'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Casper Nilsson.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
81'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 5. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(15)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(8)
off
David
Ozoh(14)
on
78'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Kayden
Rodney(2)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
77'

free kick won

Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
76'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Emmerson.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
67'

Yellow Card

Emmerson(9)
Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Nathan
Jenkins(2)
off
Casper
Nilsson(12)
on
62'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
59'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
56'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Benjamin
Jackson(5)
off
Marcus
Ifill(15)
on
54'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
52'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Nathan Jenkins (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

post

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
47'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Toby
Collyer(8)
off
Zak
Sturge(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
44'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

Yellow Card

Cadogan(8)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'

free kick won

Matt Everitt (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toby Collyer following a set piece situation.
40'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'

free kick won

Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
39'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Emmerson.
36'

free kick won

Toby Collyer (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

free kick won

Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a set piece situation.
31'

Yellow Card

Collyer(8)
Toby Collyer (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Ed
Turns(4)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran with a cross following a corner.
28'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
27'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'

free kick won

Benjamin Jackson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Benjamin Jackson.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
18'

Yellow Card

Jackson(5)
Benjamin Jackson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U18. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
15'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathan Jenkins (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
12'

free kick won

Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Jenkins.
7'

free kick won

Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Odeluga Offiah.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
4'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
1'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Daniel Quick
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
2
Kayden Rodney
DF
78'
8
Maliq Cadogan
MF
42'
substitution icon80'
4
Aidan Steele
MF
10
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
32'
54'
7
David Omilabu
S
18'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
62'
substitution icon80'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
S
81'

12
Cameron Lewis-Brown
13
Owen Goodman
14
David Ozoh
substitution icon80'
15
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon80'
16
Ademola Ola-Adebomi

1
Fynn Talley
GK
4
Ed Turns
DF
28'
6
Odeluga Offiah
DF
5
Benjamin Jackson
DF
18'
substitution icon56'
2
Nathan Jenkins
MF
substitution icon63'
8
Toby Collyer
MF
31'
substitution icon45'
7
Samy Chouchane
MF
3
Matt Everitt
MF
11
Andrew Moran
S
9
Zak Emmerson
S
67'
10
Cameron Peupion
S

12
Casper Nilsson
substitution icon63'
13
Toby Bull
14
Zak Sturge
substitution icon45'
15
Marcus Ifill
substitution icon56'
16
Jaami Qureshi
Crystal Palace U18
Possession
55%
45%
Shots on target
6
13
Shots off target
3
5
Corners
2
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
17
9
Offsides
0
0
