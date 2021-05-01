Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 5.
90'+2'
free kick won
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marcus Ifill (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Marcus Ifill (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Zak Sturge.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Casper Nilsson.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
81'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 5. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
80'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(15)
on
80'
Substitution
Maliq
Cadogan(8)
off
David
Ozoh(14)
on
78'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Kayden
Rodney(2)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
77'
free kick won
Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
76'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Emmerson.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
67'
Yellow Card
Emmerson(9)
Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
Substitution
Nathan
Jenkins(2)
off
Casper
Nilsson(12)
on
62'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
56'
Substitution
Benjamin
Jackson(5)
off
Marcus
Ifill(15)
on
54'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
52'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Nathan Jenkins (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
post
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Toby
Collyer(8)
off
Zak
Sturge(14)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
44'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
Yellow Card
Cadogan(8)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Matt Everitt (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toby Collyer following a set piece situation.
40'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Fynn Talley.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Emmerson.
36'
free kick won
Toby Collyer (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a set piece situation.
31'
Yellow Card
Collyer(8)
Toby Collyer (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'
free kick won
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
Brighton and Hove Albion U18 Goal
Goal!
Ed
Turns(4)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran with a cross following a corner.
28'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
27'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
free kick won
Benjamin Jackson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Benjamin Jackson.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
18'
Yellow Card
Jackson(5)
Benjamin Jackson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
15'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Jenkins (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
12'
free kick won
Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Jenkins.
7'
free kick won
Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Odeluga Offiah.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
4'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zak Emmerson (Brighton and Hove Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
1'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
