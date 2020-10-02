Skip navigation
Chelsea U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Chelsea U18 0 Crystal Palace U18 1

Chelsea U180
Crystal Palace U181
Akinwale66'
Fri 02 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCobham Training Centre

Full-Time

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
90'+7'

miss

Attempt missed. Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Hall with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
90'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Benjamin Elliott with a cross.
90'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edwin Andersson with a cross.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
90'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Edwin Andersson (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Wiggett.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brooking with a cross.
87'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Hall.
85'

Yellow Card

Brooking(2)
Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Lion Bello (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

free kick won

Lion Bello (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

Substitution

Chelsea U18
Josh
Tobin(6)
off
Lewis
Hall(14)
on
83'

Substitution

Chelsea U18
Alex
Kpakpe(5)
off
Derek
Abu(12)
on
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu following a fast break.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
off
Lion
Bello(12)
on
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Bashir Humphreys.
78'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

Yellow Card

Thiselton(15)
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'

free kick won

Silko Thomas (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
76'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(16)
on
72'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Kpakpe.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
68'

Yellow Card

Siddik(5)
Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'

free kick won

Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cardo Siddik with a through ball.
61'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
55'

free kick won

Silko Thomas (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

Substitution

Chelsea U18
Jimi
Tauriainen(7)
off
Edwin
Andersson(15)
on
52'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Ryan Bartley.
50'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Charlie Wiggett (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

free kick won

Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 0.
45'+3'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

free kick won

Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'

free kick won

Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'

free kick won

Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton.
38'

free kick won

Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
37'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

free kick won

Jimi Tauriainen (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jimi Tauriainen (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
32'

free kick won

Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jimi Tauriainen with a cross.
27'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
26'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
26'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Rowan
Smith(7)
off
Dylan
Thiselton(15)
on
20'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Silko Thomas.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Silko Thomas.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
9'

free kick won

Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'

free kick won

Jimi Tauriainen (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jimi Tauriainen.
3'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'

free kick won

Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Cardo Siddik
DF
68'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
substitution icon82'
6
Ryan Bartley
DF
2
Noah Watson
DF
10
Fionn Mooney
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
11
David Omilabu
MF
7
Rowan Smith
MF
substitution icon24'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
66'
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

12
Lion Bello
substitution icon82'
14
Maliq Cadogan
15
Dylan Thiselton
substitution icon24'
77'
16
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon75'
17
Kevin Gonzalez

Starting lineup

1
Lucas Bergstrom
GK
4
Bashir Humphreys
DF
2
Josh Brooking
DF
85'
5
Alex Kpakpe
DF
substitution icon83'
3
Charlie Wiggett
DF
8
Charlie Webster
MF
6
Josh Tobin
MF
substitution icon83'
10
Benjamin Njongoue Elliot
MF
7
Jimi Tauriainen
S
substitution icon54'
9
Jude Soonsup-Bell
S
11
Silko Thomas
S

Substitutes

12
Derek Abu
substitution icon83'
13
Kelechi Chibueze
14
Lewis Hall
substitution icon83'
15
Edwin Andersson
substitution icon54'
16
Malik Mothersille
Chelsea U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
4
1
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
5
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
22
12
Offsides
0
0

