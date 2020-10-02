Attempt missed. Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Hall with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Benjamin Elliott with a cross.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edwin Andersson with a cross.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Edwin Andersson (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Wiggett.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brooking with a cross.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Hall.
85'
Yellow Card
Brooking(2)
Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Lion Bello (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Lion Bello (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Substitution
Josh
Tobin(6)
off
Lewis
Hall(14)
on
83'
Substitution
Alex
Kpakpe(5)
off
Derek
Abu(12)
on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu following a fast break.
82'
Substitution
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
off
Lion
Bello(12)
on
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Bashir Humphreys.
78'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
Yellow Card
Thiselton(15)
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Silko Thomas (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
76'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(16)
on
72'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Kpakpe.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
68'
Yellow Card
Siddik(5)
Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cardo Siddik with a through ball.
61'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
55'
free kick won
Silko Thomas (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
Substitution
Jimi
Tauriainen(7)
off
Edwin
Andersson(15)
on
52'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Ryan Bartley.
50'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Charlie Wiggett (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
free kick won
Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
free kick won
Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton.
38'
free kick won
Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
37'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
Jimi Tauriainen (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jimi Tauriainen (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
32'
free kick won
Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jimi Tauriainen with a cross.
27'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
26'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
26'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
Substitution
Rowan
Smith(7)
off
Dylan
Thiselton(15)
on
20'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Benjamin Elliott (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Silko Thomas.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Silko Thomas.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
9'
free kick won
Charlie Webster (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
free kick won
Jimi Tauriainen (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Brooking (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jimi Tauriainen.
3'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
free kick won
Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
