Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ideho.
88'
Substitution
Nathan
Butler-Oyedeji(9)
off
Joel
Ideho(15)
on
87'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
free kick won
Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'
free kick won
James Sweet (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Arsenal U18 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
75'
free kick won
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
Yellow Card
Francis(6)
Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
free kick won
Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Mauro
Bandeira(8)
off
Khayon
Edwards(14)
on
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kido Taylor-Hart.
63'
free kick won
Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Remy Mitchell.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.
56'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kido Taylor-Hart.
47'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Bandeira.
46'
free kick won
Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Arsenal U18 2.
42'
Arsenal U18 Goal
Goal!
Kido
Taylor-Hart(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Arsenal U18 2. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
42'
free kick won
Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
30'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Arsenal U18 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.
27'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
14'
Arsenal U18 Goal
Goal!
James
Sweet(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Arsenal U18 1. James Sweet (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kido Taylor-Hart.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'
free kick won
Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson with a cross following a set piece situation.
6'
free kick won
Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
3'
free kick won
Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Arsenal U18 0. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.
