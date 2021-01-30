Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Arsenal U18

Crystal Palace U18 3 Arsenal U18 2

Crystal Palace U183
Rak-Sakyi2'
Omilabu30' 77'
Arsenal U182
Sweet14'
Taylor-Hart42'
Sat 30 Jan 11:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Academy

Full-Time
Upcoming palace games

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Arsenal U18 2.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ideho.
88'

Substitution

Arsenal U18
Nathan
Butler-Oyedeji(9)
off
Joel
Ideho(15)
on
87'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'

free kick won

Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

free kick won

James Sweet (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Arsenal U18 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
75'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

Yellow Card

Francis(6)
Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'

free kick won

Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

Substitution

Arsenal U18
Mauro
Bandeira(8)
off
Khayon
Edwards(14)
on
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kido Taylor-Hart.
63'

free kick won

Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Remy Mitchell.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.
56'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kido Taylor-Hart.
47'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Bandeira.
46'

free kick won

Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Arsenal U18 2.
42'

Arsenal U18 Goal

Arsenal U18
Goal!
Arsenal U18
Kido
Taylor-Hart(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Arsenal U18 2. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
42'

free kick won

Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'

free kick won

Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
30'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Arsenal U18 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.
27'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
20'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
14'

Arsenal U18 Goal

Arsenal U18
Goal!
Arsenal U18
James
Sweet(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Arsenal U18 1. James Sweet (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kido Taylor-Hart.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mauro Bandeira (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'

free kick won

Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson with a cross following a set piece situation.
6'

free kick won

Jack Francis (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Kido Taylor-Hart (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.
3'

free kick won

Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Arsenal U18 0. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

