Crystal Palace U18 vs Aston Villa U18

Crystal Palace U18 3 Aston Villa U18 1

Crystal Palace U183
Omilabu4' 29'
Wells-Morrison55'
Aston Villa U181
Abldeen-Goodridge33'
Sat 17 Apr 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Academy

Full-Time
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
90'+6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+5'

free kick won

Sebastian Revan (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
on
90'+1'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Taylor Jay-Hart.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross.
84'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(12)
on
83'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Tristan
Abldeen-Goodridge(7)
off
Kahrel
Reddin(15)
on
82'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Arjan
Raikhy(10)
off
Caolan
McBride(14)
on
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'

post

Arjan Raikhy (Aston Villa U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
80'

free kick won

Lamar Bogarde (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a fast break.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Revan with a cross.
78'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
75'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjan Raikhy.
74'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Appiah.
73'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lamar Bogarde.
67'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

free kick won

Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

Arjan Raikhy (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Mamadou
Dialla Sylla(6)
off
Lamar
Bogarde(16)
on
59'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Dylan Thiselton is caught offside.
57'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'

post

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Paul Appiah.
56'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
53'

Yellow Card

Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Paul Appiah.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton with a cross.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjan Raikhy.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 1.
45'+1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Daniel Quick tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
44'

post

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right.
43'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.
38'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

Aston Villa U18 Goal

Aston Villa U18
Goal!
Aston Villa U18
Tristan
Abldeen-Goodridge(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 1. Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dewain Sewell.
30'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 0. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
26'

Yellow Card

Swinkels(5)
Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
26'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sil Swinkels.
21'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
14'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa U18. Arjan Raikhy tries a through ball, but Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge is caught offside.
11'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge.
9'

free kick won

Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

Yellow Card

Sheridan(5)
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.
6'

free kick won

Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Aston Villa U18 0. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
3'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Tayo Adaramola draws a foul in the penalty area.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
53'
6
Daniel Quick
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
9'
2
Dylan Thiselton
DF
10
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
55'
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
4'
29'
substitution icon84'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
substitution icon90'+3'

Substitutes

12
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon84'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Joseph Ling
15
Kevin Gonzalez
16
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon90'+3'

Starting lineup

1
Oliwer Zych
GK
5
Sil Swinkels
DF
26'
2
Taylor Jay-Hart
DF
4
Paul Appiah
DF
3
Sebastian Revan
DF
6
Mamadou Dialla Sylla
MF
substitution icon61'
8
Tommi O'Reilly
MF
10
Arjan Raikhy
MF
substitution icon82'
9
Brad Young
S
7
Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge
S
33'
substitution icon83'
11
Dewain Sewell
S

Substitutes

12
Aaron O'Reilly
13
Filip Marschall
14
Caolan McBride
substitution icon82'
15
Kahrel Reddin
substitution icon83'
16
Lamar Bogarde
substitution icon61'
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Aston Villa U18
Possession
50%
50%
Shots on target
6
10
Shots off target
5
3
Corners
6
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
18
Offsides
0
0
