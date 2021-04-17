Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+5'
free kick won
Sebastian Revan (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
on
90'+1'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Taylor Jay-Hart.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(12)
on
83'
Substitution
Tristan
Abldeen-Goodridge(7)
off
Kahrel
Reddin(15)
on
82'
Substitution
Arjan
Raikhy(10)
off
Caolan
McBride(14)
on
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'
post
Arjan Raikhy (Aston Villa U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
80'
free kick won
Lamar Bogarde (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a fast break.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Revan with a cross.
78'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
75'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjan Raikhy.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Appiah.
73'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lamar Bogarde.
67'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Arjan Raikhy (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
Substitution
Mamadou
Dialla Sylla(6)
off
Lamar
Bogarde(16)
on
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Dylan Thiselton is caught offside.
57'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
post
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Paul Appiah.
56'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
53'
Yellow Card
Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Paul Appiah.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton with a cross.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjan Raikhy.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 1.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Daniel Quick tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
44'
post
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right.
43'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.
38'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
Aston Villa U18 Goal
Goal!
Tristan
Abldeen-Goodridge(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 1. Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dewain Sewell.
30'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 0. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
26'
Yellow Card
Swinkels(5)
Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
26'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sil Swinkels.
21'
free kick won
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
14'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa U18. Arjan Raikhy tries a through ball, but Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge is caught offside.
11'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge.
9'
free kick won
Paul Appiah (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
Yellow Card
Sheridan(5)
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.
6'
free kick won
Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal
Goal!
David
Omilabu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Aston Villa U18 0. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
3'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Tayo Adaramola draws a foul in the penalty area.
