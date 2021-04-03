Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Southampton U18

Crystal Palace U18 4 Southampton U18 0

Crystal Palace U184
Cadogan44' 84'
Gonzalez63'
Rodney64'
Southampton U180
Sat 03 Apr 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Academy

Full-Time
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 4, Southampton U18 0.
89'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
87'

free kick won

Joshua Squires (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
84'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 4, Southampton U18 0. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Quick following a set piece situation.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross following a set piece situation.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
David
Ozoh(14)
on
83'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'

free kick won

Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

free kick won

Will Tizzard (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

free kick won

Joshua Squires (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matthew Carson (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
72'

free kick won

Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Smith.
70'

free kick won

Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

free kick won

Kazeem Olaigbe (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Kayden
Rodney(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Southampton U18 0. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
63'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Kevin
Gonzalez(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Southampton U18 0. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Jayden Smith (Southampton U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
58'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Maliq Cadogan tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
57'

Substitution

Southampton U18
Ryan
Finnigan(4)
off
Joshua
Squires(14)
on
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Payne (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
56'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Aidan Steele.
56'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
55'

free kick won

Ramello Mitchell (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
51'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Maliq Cadogan.
48'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
off
Kevin
Gonzalez(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Southampton U18
Leon
Pambou(6)
off
Matthew
Carson(16)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Southampton U18 0.
44'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Southampton U18 0. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
41'

free kick won

Leon Pambou (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Finnigan.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kazeem Olaigbe (Southampton U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramello Mitchell.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jeremi Rodriguez.
30'

free kick won

Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
28'

offside

Offside, Southampton U18. Lewis Payne tries a through ball, but Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo is caught offside.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu with a headed pass.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewis Payne.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Sheridan.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Leon Pambou.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ramello Mitchell.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewis Payne.
9'

corner

Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ramello Mitchell (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Smith.
8'

post

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Will Tizzard.
7'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Will Tizzard.
3'

free kick won

Jeremi Rodriguez (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
2
Dylan Thiselton
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
6
Daniel Quick
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
11
Maliq Cadogan
MF
44'
84'
10
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon45'
7
David Omilabu
MF
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
64'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
substitution icon83'

Substitutes

12
Joseph Ling
13
Owen Goodman
14
David Ozoh
substitution icon83'
15
Kevin Gonzalez
substitution icon45'
63'
16
Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Wright
GK
3
Jeremi Rodriguez
DF
2
Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo
DF
6
Leon Pambou
DF
substitution icon45'
5
Will Tizzard
DF
10
Ramello Mitchell
MF
11
Kazeem Olaigbe
MF
8
Lewis Payne
MF
7
Jayden Smith
MF
4
Ryan Finnigan
MF
substitution icon57'
9
Sam Bellis
S

Substitutes

12
Fedel Ross-Lang
13
Gustav Lillienburg
14
Joshua Squires
substitution icon57'
15
Luke Pearce
16
Matthew Carson
substitution icon45'
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Southampton U18
Possession
40%
61%
Shots on target
7
2
Shots off target
7
2
Corners
8
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
4
10
Offsides
0
0
LEI
3-4
REA
AST
0-2
BHA

