Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 4, Southampton U18 0.
89'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
87'
free kick won
Joshua Squires (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
84'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Maliq
Cadogan(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 4, Southampton U18 0. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Quick following a set piece situation.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross following a set piece situation.
83'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
David
Ozoh(14)
on
83'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
free kick won
Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
free kick won
Will Tizzard (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
free kick won
Joshua Squires (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matthew Carson (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
72'
free kick won
Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Smith.
70'
free kick won
Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Kazeem Olaigbe (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Kayden
Rodney(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Southampton U18 0. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
63'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Kevin
Gonzalez(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Southampton U18 0. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Jayden Smith (Southampton U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
58'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Maliq Cadogan tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
57'
Substitution
Ryan
Finnigan(4)
off
Joshua
Squires(14)
on
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Payne (Southampton U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
56'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Aidan Steele.
56'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
55'
free kick won
Ramello Mitchell (Southampton U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
51'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Maliq Cadogan.
48'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
45'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(10)
off
Kevin
Gonzalez(15)
on
45'
Substitution
Leon
Pambou(6)
off
Matthew
Carson(16)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Southampton U18 0.
44'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Maliq
Cadogan(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Southampton U18 0. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
41'
free kick won
Leon Pambou (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Finnigan.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kazeem Olaigbe (Southampton U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramello Mitchell.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jeremi Rodriguez.
30'
free kick won
Sam Bellis (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
28'
offside
Offside, Southampton U18. Lewis Payne tries a through ball, but Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo is caught offside.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu with a headed pass.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewis Payne.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Sheridan.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Leon Pambou.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ramello Mitchell.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewis Payne.
9'
corner
Corner, Southampton U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ramello Mitchell (Southampton U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Smith.
8'
post
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Will Tizzard.
7'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Will Tizzard.
3'
free kick won
Jeremi Rodriguez (Southampton U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
