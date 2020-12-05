Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U18 vs Tottenham Hotspur U18

Crystal Palace U18 1 Tottenham Hotspur U18 5

Crystal Palace U181
Siddik40'
Tottenham Hotspur U185
Scarlett25' 34' 90'+3'
Cesay70'
Mathurin79'
Sat 05 Dec 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Academy

Full-Time
Spurs 0-3 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlights

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Spurs 0-3 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlights

03:33

Latest videos

View all videos
0102
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 5.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a set piece situation.
90'+4'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 5. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin with a cross.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Steele(4)
Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'

free kick won

Khalon Haysman (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

offside

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Nile John tries a through ball, but Dane Scarlett is caught offside.
86'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
85'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Michael
Craig(4)
off
Matthew
Craig(16)
on
84'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Yago Alonso(11)
off
Khalon
Haysman(15)
on
82'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 4. Roshaun Mathurin (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
77'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Roshaun Mathurin (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.
75'

Yellow Card

Quick(3)
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'

free kick won

Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Yellow Card

Cesay(2)
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) is shown the yellow card.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Fionn
Mooney(10)
off
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(12)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Jadan
Raymond(16)
on
70'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Kallum
Cesay(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 3. Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Romaine Mundle with a cross.
68'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Tarrelle
Whittaker(7)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
on
68'

free kick won

Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maksim Paskotsi following a corner.
65'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
65'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
63'

free kick won

Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Craig.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
59'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
59'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
56'

free kick won

Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'

free kick won

Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Kevin
Gonzalez(9)
off
Victor
Akinwale(15)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2.
45'+2'

free kick won

Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

free kick won

Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Marqes Muir.
40'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Cardo
Siddik(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jeremy Kyezu.
38'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'

free kick won

Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
33'

penalty won

Penalty Tottenham Hotspur U18. Dane Scarlett draws a foul in the penalty area.
32'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'

free kick won

Jeremy Kyezu (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

free kick won

Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Tottenham Hotspur U18 1. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Craig.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kallum Cesay.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kallum Cesay with a cross.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
18'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
10'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

post

Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeremy Kyezu with a cross.
4'

free kick won

Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Deonysus Woodman
DF
5
Cardo Siddik
DF
40'
3
Daniel Quick
DF
75'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon71'
7
Tayo Adaramola
MF
2
Dylan Thiselton
MF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
90'+2'
10
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon71'
11
David Omilabu
S
9
Kevin Gonzalez
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

12
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon71'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Kanye Jobson
15
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon45'
16
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon71'

Starting lineup

1
Timmy Lo-Tutala
GK
5
Marqes Muir
DF
3
Jeremy Kyezu
DF
2
Kallum Cesay
DF
70'
74'
6
Maksim Paskotsi
DF
11
Yago Alonso
MF
substitution icon84'
7
Tarrelle Whittaker
MF
substitution icon68'
8
Nile John
MF
4
Michael Craig
MF
substitution icon84'
10
Romaine Mundle
MF
9
Dane Scarlett
S
25'
34'
90'+3'

Substitutes

12
Eddie Carrington
13
Aaron Maguire
14
Roshaun Mathurin
substitution icon68'
79'
15
Khalon Haysman
substitution icon84'
16
Matthew Craig
substitution icon84'
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
1
7
Shots off target
3
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
18
Offsides
0
0
REA
5-2
NOR
ARS
2-1
LEI
MAN
4-3
LIV
EVE
2-3
WOL

Spurs 0-3 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlights

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Spurs 0-3 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlights

03:33

Latest videos

View all videos
0102
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Deonysus Woodman
DF
5
Cardo Siddik
DF
40'
3
Daniel Quick
DF
75'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon71'
7
Tayo Adaramola
MF
2
Dylan Thiselton
MF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
90'+2'
10
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon71'
11
David Omilabu
S
9
Kevin Gonzalez
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

12
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon71'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Kanye Jobson
15
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon45'
16
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon71'

Starting lineup

1
Timmy Lo-Tutala
GK
5
Marqes Muir
DF
3
Jeremy Kyezu
DF
2
Kallum Cesay
DF
70'
74'
6
Maksim Paskotsi
DF
11
Yago Alonso
MF
substitution icon84'
7
Tarrelle Whittaker
MF
substitution icon68'
8
Nile John
MF
4
Michael Craig
MF
substitution icon84'
10
Romaine Mundle
MF
9
Dane Scarlett
S
25'
34'
90'+3'

Substitutes

12
Eddie Carrington
13
Aaron Maguire
14
Roshaun Mathurin
substitution icon68'
79'
15
Khalon Haysman
substitution icon84'
16
Matthew Craig
substitution icon84'
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
1
7
Shots off target
3
6
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
18
Offsides
0
0
REA
5-2
NOR
ARS
2-1
LEI
MAN
4-3
LIV
EVE
2-3
WOL
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 5.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a set piece situation.
90'+4'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 5. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin with a cross.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Steele(4)
Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'

free kick won

Khalon Haysman (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

offside

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Nile John tries a through ball, but Dane Scarlett is caught offside.
86'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
85'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Michael
Craig(4)
off
Matthew
Craig(16)
on
84'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Yago Alonso(11)
off
Khalon
Haysman(15)
on
82'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 4. Roshaun Mathurin (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
77'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Roshaun Mathurin (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.
75'

Yellow Card

Quick(3)
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'

free kick won

Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Yellow Card

Cesay(2)
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) is shown the yellow card.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Fionn
Mooney(10)
off
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(12)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Jadan
Raymond(16)
on
70'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Kallum
Cesay(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 3. Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Romaine Mundle with a cross.
68'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Tarrelle
Whittaker(7)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
on
68'

free kick won

Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maksim Paskotsi following a corner.
65'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
65'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
63'

free kick won

Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Craig.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
59'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
59'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
56'

free kick won

Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'

free kick won

Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Kevin
Gonzalez(9)
off
Victor
Akinwale(15)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2.
45'+2'

free kick won

Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

free kick won

Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Marqes Muir.
40'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Cardo
Siddik(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jeremy Kyezu.
38'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'

free kick won

Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
33'

penalty won

Penalty Tottenham Hotspur U18. Dane Scarlett draws a foul in the penalty area.
32'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'

free kick won

Jeremy Kyezu (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

free kick won

Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Tottenham Hotspur U18 1. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Craig.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kallum Cesay.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kallum Cesay with a cross.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
18'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
10'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

post

Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeremy Kyezu with a cross.
4'

free kick won

Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.