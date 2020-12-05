Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 5.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a set piece situation.
90'+4'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal
Goal!
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 5. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin with a cross.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Steele(4)
Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'
free kick won
Khalon Haysman (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
free kick won
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
free kick won
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Nile John tries a through ball, but Dane Scarlett is caught offside.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
85'
free kick won
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Michael
Craig(4)
off
Matthew
Craig(16)
on
84'
Substitution
Yago Alonso(11)
off
Khalon
Haysman(15)
on
82'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal
Goal!
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 4. Roshaun Mathurin (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Romaine Mundle.
77'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Roshaun Mathurin (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.
75'
Yellow Card
Quick(3)
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'
free kick won
Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Yellow Card
Cesay(2)
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) is shown the yellow card.
71'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(10)
off
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(12)
on
71'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Jadan
Raymond(16)
on
70'
Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal
Goal!
Kallum
Cesay(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 3. Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Romaine Mundle with a cross.
68'
Substitution
Tarrelle
Whittaker(7)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
on
68'
free kick won
Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maksim Paskotsi following a corner.
65'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
65'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
63'
free kick won
Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U18. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Craig.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
59'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
56'
free kick won
Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
free kick won
Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
free kick won
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Kevin
Gonzalez(9)
off
Victor
Akinwale(15)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2.
45'+2'
free kick won
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Marqes Muir.
40'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Cardo
Siddik(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jeremy Kyezu.
38'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
free kick won
Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal
Goal!
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Tottenham Hotspur U18 2. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
33'
penalty won
Penalty Tottenham Hotspur U18. Dane Scarlett draws a foul in the penalty area.
32'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'
free kick won
Jeremy Kyezu (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
free kick won
Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
Tottenham Hotspur U18 Goal
Goal!
Dane
Scarlett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Tottenham Hotspur U18 1. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Craig.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kallum Cesay.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kallum Cesay with a cross.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
18'
free kick won
Michael Craig (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
10'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
post
Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur U18) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeremy Kyezu with a cross.
4'
free kick won
Romaine Mundle (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Tarrelle Whittaker (Tottenham Hotspur U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
