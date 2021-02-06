Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
89'
Substitution
Kevin
Gonzalez(7)
off
Kanye
Jobson(12)
on
89'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
85'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
84'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez following a fast break.
81'
free kick won
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Jaylan Wildbore (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luciano D'Auria-Henry with a cross.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Idris Odutayo.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ibane Bowat (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
74'
Substitution
Kieron
Bowie(11)
off
Jaylan
Wildbore(16)
on
74'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
73'
Substitution
Michael
Olakigbe(14)
off
Jay
Williams(4)
on
71'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
68'
free kick won
Tyler Caton (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luciano D'Auria-Henry (Fulham U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieron Bowie.
65'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oliver O'Neill (Fulham U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
64'
free kick won
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
62'
free kick won
Ibane Bowat (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Aidan Steele with a cross.
59'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
free kick won
Xavier Benjamin (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kieron Bowie (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibane Bowat with a headed pass.
56'
Yellow Card
Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
55'
free kick won
Michael Olakigbe (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
51'
free kick won
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olakigbe with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Fulham U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ibane Bowat (Fulham U18) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver O'Neill with a cross.
42'
free kick won
Stefan Parkes (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
Yellow Card
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
36'
free kick won
Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Fulham U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Quick with a through ball.
34'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olakigbe (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibane Bowat.
30'
free kick won
Oliver O'Neill (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Xavier Benjamin.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Xavier Benjamin (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver O'Neill with a cross.
25'
corner
Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
23'
free kick won
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieron Bowie (Fulham U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver O'Neill.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Xavier Benjamin (Fulham U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olakigbe with a cross.
14'
free kick won
Michael Olakigbe (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Fulham U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Oliver O'Neill (Fulham U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olakigbe.
2'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Kieron Bowie (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
