Fulham U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Fulham U18 0 Crystal Palace U18 2

Fulham U180
Crystal Palace U182
Akinwale5'
Rak-Sakyi34'
Sat 06 Feb 10:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueLondon School of Economics

Full-Time
Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlights

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlights

01:14

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Fulham U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2.
90'+2'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(16)
on
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Kevin
Gonzalez(7)
off
Kanye
Jobson(12)
on
89'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
85'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
84'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez following a fast break.
81'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Jaylan Wildbore (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luciano D'Auria-Henry with a cross.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Idris Odutayo.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ibane Bowat (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
75'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
74'

Substitution

Fulham U18
Kieron
Bowie(11)
off
Jaylan
Wildbore(16)
on
74'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
73'

Substitution

Fulham U18
Michael
Olakigbe(14)
off
Jay
Williams(4)
on
71'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
68'

free kick won

Tyler Caton (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luciano D'Auria-Henry (Fulham U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieron Bowie.
65'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Oliver O'Neill (Fulham U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
64'

free kick won

Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
62'

free kick won

Ibane Bowat (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Aidan Steele with a cross.
59'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'

free kick won

Xavier Benjamin (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kieron Bowie (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibane Bowat with a headed pass.
56'

Yellow Card

Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
55'

free kick won

Michael Olakigbe (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
51'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olakigbe with a cross.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Fulham U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ibane Bowat (Fulham U18) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver O'Neill with a cross.
42'

free kick won

Stefan Parkes (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

Yellow Card

Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
36'

free kick won

Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Fulham U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Quick with a through ball.
34'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olakigbe (Fulham U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibane Bowat.
30'

free kick won

Oliver O'Neill (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Xavier Benjamin.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Xavier Benjamin (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver O'Neill with a cross.
25'

corner

Corner, Fulham U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
23'

free kick won

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kieron Bowie (Fulham U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver O'Neill.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Xavier Benjamin (Fulham U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'

miss

Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Fulham U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olakigbe with a cross.
14'

free kick won

Michael Olakigbe (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Fulham U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Oliver O'Neill (Fulham U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olakigbe.
2'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Kieron Bowie (Fulham U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Joe Sheridan
DF
5
Daniel Quick
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
56'
2
Dylan Thiselton
DF
11
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi
MF
34'
37'
substitution icon90'+2'
7
Kevin Gonzalez
MF
substitution icon89'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
9
Victor Akinwale
S
5'
10
Fionn Mooney
S

Substitutes

12
Kanye Jobson
substitution icon89'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Cameron Lewis-Brown
15
Zion Atta
16
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon90'+2'

Starting lineup

1
Trialist
GK
2
Luciano D'Auria-Henry
DF
6
Idris Odutayo
DF
3
Stefan Parkes
DF
5
Ibane Bowat
DF
7
Oliver O'Neill
MF
15
Tyler Caton
MF
14
Michael Olakigbe
MF
substitution icon73'
12
Xavier Benjamin
MF
11
Kieron Bowie
S
substitution icon74'
28
Jay Stansfield
S

Substitutes

4
Jay Williams
substitution icon73'
13
Trialist
16
Jaylan Wildbore
substitution icon74'
18
Oliver Sanderson
26
Thorsteinn Antonsson
Fulham U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
60%
40%
Shots on target
6
2
Shots off target
2
2
Corners
10
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
13
Offsides
0
0
LEE
1-2
BLA
WES
1-1
AST
WES
2-3
CHE
EVE
1-4
NEW
WOL
2-2
BUR

