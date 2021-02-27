Skip navigation
Leicester City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Leicester City U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 1

Leicester City U181
Butterfill58'
Crystal Palace U181
Quick16'
Sat 27 Feb 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueLCFC Training Ground

Full-Time
Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights

00:54

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1.
90'+3'

post

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
90'+2'

free kick won

Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+1'

free kick won

Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

free kick won

Daniel Obi (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
87'

free kick won

Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sammy Braybroke.
86'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
85'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

offside

Offside, Leicester City U18. Tawanda Maswanhise tries a through ball, but Kian Pennant is caught offside.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Kevin
Gonzalez(7)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
on
79'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Wilson-Brown.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Alves.
77'

Substitution

Leicester City U18
Jack
Butterfill(10)
off
Will
Alves(15)
on
76'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kian Pennant.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(11)
off
Zion
Atta(15)
on
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Freddie Cook.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Popov.
67'

free kick won

Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
65'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Daniel Obi.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Popov with a cross.
64'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
60'

Substitution

Leicester City U18
Jamari
Lindsay(3)
off
Thomas
Wilson-Brown(12)
on
58'

Leicester City U18 Goal

Leicester City U18
Goal!
Leicester City U18
Jack
Butterfill(10)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Jack Butterfill (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise with a cross.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Cover.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez with a cross.
54'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Daniel Quick tries a through ball, but Kevin Gonzalez is caught offside.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
53'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelechi Chibueze.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
49'

free kick won

Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
45'

Substitution

Leicester City U18
Joe
Wormleighton(11)
off
Chris
Popov(16)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamari Lindsay.
42'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

free kick won

Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
39'

free kick won

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

post

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
34'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelechi Chibueze.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brandon Cover.
30'

post

Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
29'

Yellow Card

Rodney(4)
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'

free kick won

Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

Yellow Card

Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
23'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Daniel Quick tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
23'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Wormleighton with a cross.
20'

free kick won

Jamari Lindsay (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
18'

free kick won

Jack Butterfill (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Daniel
Quick(6)
Goal! Leicester City U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelechi Chibueze.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
13'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
9'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamari Lindsay with a cross following a corner.
7'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
6'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Butterfill (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sammy Braybroke.
5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
2'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Ryan Bartley
DF
6
Daniel Quick
DF
16'
2
Dylan Thiselton
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
26'
4
Kayden Rodney
MF
29'
11
Maliq Cadogan
MF
substitution icon71'
7
Kevin Gonzalez
MF
substitution icon81'
10
Fionn Mooney
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
85'
9
Victor Akinwale
S

Substitutes

12
Joe Sheridan
13
Owen Goodman
14
David Ozoh
15
Zion Atta
substitution icon71'
16
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon81'

Starting lineup

1
Kelechi Chibueze
GK
2
Jasper Kutshitnza
DF
5
Freddie Cook
DF
3
Jamari Lindsay
DF
substitution icon60'
6
Daniel Obi
DF
4
Sammy Braybroke
MF
11
Joe Wormleighton
MF
substitution icon45'
10
Jack Butterfill
MF
58'
substitution icon77'
8
Brandon Cover
MF
7
Tawanda Maswanhise
MF
9
Kian Pennant
S

Substitutes

12
Thomas Wilson-Brown
substitution icon60'
13
Tyler Weeks
14
Henry Cartwright
15
Will Alves
substitution icon77'
16
Chris Popov
substitution icon45'
Leicester City U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
49%
51%
Shots on target
5
5
Shots off target
11
5
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
8
Offsides
0
0
WES
0-2
BHA
LIV
2-1
EVE
REA
2-2
TOT
NOR
1-2
CHE
MAN
1-3
DER
FUL
4-1
AST
ARS
0-3
WES
LEE
3-1
WOL
BUR
4-0
SUN
MAN
4-1
NEW

