Match ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1.
90'+3'
post
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
90'+2'
free kick won
Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+1'
free kick won
Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
free kick won
Daniel Obi (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
87'
free kick won
Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sammy Braybroke.
86'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
85'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
offside
Offside, Leicester City U18. Tawanda Maswanhise tries a through ball, but Kian Pennant is caught offside.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
81'
Substitution
Kevin
Gonzalez(7)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
on
79'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Wilson-Brown.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Alves.
77'
Substitution
Jack
Butterfill(10)
off
Will
Alves(15)
on
76'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kian Pennant.
71'
Substitution
Maliq
Cadogan(11)
off
Zion
Atta(15)
on
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Freddie Cook.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Popov.
67'
free kick won
Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Daniel Obi.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Popov with a cross.
64'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
60'
Substitution
Jamari
Lindsay(3)
off
Thomas
Wilson-Brown(12)
on
58'
Leicester City U18 Goal
Goal!
Jack
Butterfill(10)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Jack Butterfill (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise with a cross.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Cover.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez with a cross.
54'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Daniel Quick tries a through ball, but Kevin Gonzalez is caught offside.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelechi Chibueze.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
49'
free kick won
Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
45'
Substitution
Joe
Wormleighton(11)
off
Chris
Popov(16)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamari Lindsay.
42'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
free kick won
Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
39'
free kick won
Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
post
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelechi Chibueze.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brandon Cover.
30'
post
Sammy Braybroke (Leicester City U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
29'
Yellow Card
Rodney(4)
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'
free kick won
Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
Yellow Card
Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Daniel Quick tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
23'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Wormleighton with a cross.
20'
free kick won
Jamari Lindsay (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
18'
free kick won
Jack Butterfill (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Daniel
Quick(6)
Goal! Leicester City U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelechi Chibueze.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
13'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
9'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamari Lindsay with a cross following a corner.
7'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
6'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Butterfill (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sammy Braybroke.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
2'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Ryan Bartley
DF
6
Daniel Quick
DF
16'
2
Dylan Thiselton
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
26'
4
Kayden Rodney
MF
29'
11
Maliq Cadogan
MF
71'
7
Kevin Gonzalez
MF
81'
10
Fionn Mooney
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
85'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
Substitutes
12
Joe Sheridan
13
Owen Goodman
14
David Ozoh
15
Zion Atta
71'
16
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
81'
Starting lineup
1
Kelechi Chibueze
GK
2
Jasper Kutshitnza
DF
5
Freddie Cook
DF
3
Jamari Lindsay
DF
60'
6
Daniel Obi
DF
4
Sammy Braybroke
MF
11
Joe Wormleighton
MF
45'
10
Jack Butterfill
MF
58'
77'
8
Brandon Cover
MF
7
Tawanda Maswanhise
MF
9
Kian Pennant
S
Substitutes
12
Thomas Wilson-Brown
60'
13
Tyler Weeks
14
Henry Cartwright
15
Will Alves
77'
16
Chris Popov
45'
Team stats
Possession
49%
51%
Shots on target
5
5
Shots off target
11
5
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
8
Offsides
0
0
