Match ends, West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 7.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Leon Machisa.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ryan Grant.
90'
Substitution
Mo
Faal(9)
off
Leon
Machisa(12)
on
87'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 7. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
West Bromwich Albion U18 Own Goal
Goal!
Reyes
Cleary(10)
Own Goal by Reyes Cleary, West Bromwich Albion U18. West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 6.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tom Fellows.
80'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
on
80'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion U18. Maksymilian Boruc tries a through ball, but Mo Faal is caught offside.
77'
free kick won
Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(15)
on
74'
Substitution
Jacob
Shepherd(11)
off
Fenton
Hoard(15)
on
74'
free kick won
Ryan Grant (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mat Richards.
73'
Substitution
Aidan
Steele(4)
off
Kayden
Rodney(14)
on
69'
free kick won
Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Lino Sousa (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola following a set piece situation.
63'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Caleb Taylor.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Reece Hall (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Grant.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross following a corner.
60'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
59'
free kick won
Reece Hall (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
57'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Aidan Steele.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
56'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
55'
free kick won
Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
Substitution
Zachary
Ashworth(8)
off
Mat
Richards(14)
on
53'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 5. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
51'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
48'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4.
45'+1'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Steele following a fast break.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross following a corner.
45'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zachary Ashworth.
40'
Yellow Card
Shepherd(11)
Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) is shown the yellow card.
40'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Fionn
Mooney(10)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
33'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
29'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton with a cross.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Reyes Cleary.
26'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton.
24'
West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal
Goal!
Mo
Faal(9)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Mo Faal (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Reyes Cleary.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mo Faal (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross.
21'
free kick won
Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
free kick won
Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Ryan Bartley.
16'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
12'
free kick won
Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
free kick won
Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
free kick won
Ryan Grant (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
