Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
West Bromwich Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

West Bromwich Albion U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 7

West Bromwich Albion U181
Faal24'
Crystal Palace U187
Akinwale28'
Rak-Sakyi30' 45'+1'
Mooney33'
Wells-Morrison53'
Cleary84' (OG)
Ola-Adebomi87'
Sat 06 Mar 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueBirmingham County FA

Full-Time
West Brom 1-7 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

West Brom 1-7 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights

05:20

Latest videos

View all videos
0101
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 7.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Leon Machisa.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ryan Grant.
90'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U18
Mo
Faal(9)
off
Leon
Machisa(12)
on
87'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 7. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'

free kick won

Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

West Bromwich Albion U18 Own Goal

West Bromwich Albion U18
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U18
Reyes
Cleary(10)
Own Goal by Reyes Cleary, West Bromwich Albion U18. West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 6.
83'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tom Fellows.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
on
80'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion U18. Maksymilian Boruc tries a through ball, but Mo Faal is caught offside.
77'

free kick won

Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(15)
on
74'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U18
Jacob
Shepherd(11)
off
Fenton
Hoard(15)
on
74'

free kick won

Ryan Grant (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mat Richards.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Aidan
Steele(4)
off
Kayden
Rodney(14)
on
69'

free kick won

Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

free kick won

Lino Sousa (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola following a set piece situation.
63'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
61'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Caleb Taylor.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Reece Hall (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Grant.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross following a corner.
60'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
59'

free kick won

Reece Hall (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
57'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Aidan Steele.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
56'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
55'

free kick won

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U18
Zachary
Ashworth(8)
off
Mat
Richards(14)
on
53'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 5. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
51'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
48'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4.
45'+1'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Steele following a fast break.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross following a corner.
45'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zachary Ashworth.
40'

Yellow Card

Shepherd(11)
Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) is shown the yellow card.
40'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Fionn
Mooney(10)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
33'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
29'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton with a cross.
27'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Reyes Cleary.
26'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton.
24'

West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U18
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U18
Mo
Faal(9)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Mo Faal (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Reyes Cleary.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mo Faal (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross.
21'

free kick won

Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'

free kick won

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Ryan Bartley.
16'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
12'

free kick won

Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

free kick won

Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'

free kick won

Ryan Grant (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
2
Dylan Thiselton
DF
5
Ryan Bartley
DF
6
Daniel Quick
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
substitution icon73'
7
Kevin Gonzalez
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
53'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
28'
substitution icon80'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
S
30'
45'+1'
substitution icon76'
10
Fionn Mooney
S
33'

Substitutes

12
Joe Sheridan
13
Owen Goodman
14
Kayden Rodney
substitution icon73'
15
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon76'
16
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon80'
87'

Starting lineup

1
Maksymilian Boruc
GK
6
Ryan Grant
DF
2
Reece Hall
DF
5
Caleb Taylor
DF
3
Lino Sousa
DF
7
Tom Fellows
MF
8
Zachary Ashworth
MF
substitution icon54'
4
Aurio Teixeira
MF
11
Jacob Shepherd
MF
40'
substitution icon74'
9
Mo Faal
S
24'
substitution icon90'
10
Reyes Cleary
S
84'

Substitutes

12
Leon Machisa
substitution icon90'
13
Jamie Emery
14
Mat Richards
substitution icon54'
15
Fenton Hoard
substitution icon74'
West Bromwich Albion U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
3
7
Shots off target
3
3
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
11
Offsides
0
0
LIV
0-1
MAN
WOL
2-0
NEW
CHE
1-6
TOT
SOU
1-1
WES
DER
1-2
MID
SUN
0-1
EVE

West Brom 1-7 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

West Brom 1-7 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights

05:20

Latest videos

View all videos
0101
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
2
Dylan Thiselton
DF
5
Ryan Bartley
DF
6
Daniel Quick
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
substitution icon73'
7
Kevin Gonzalez
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
53'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
28'
substitution icon80'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
S
30'
45'+1'
substitution icon76'
10
Fionn Mooney
S
33'

Substitutes

12
Joe Sheridan
13
Owen Goodman
14
Kayden Rodney
substitution icon73'
15
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon76'
16
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon80'
87'

Starting lineup

1
Maksymilian Boruc
GK
6
Ryan Grant
DF
2
Reece Hall
DF
5
Caleb Taylor
DF
3
Lino Sousa
DF
7
Tom Fellows
MF
8
Zachary Ashworth
MF
substitution icon54'
4
Aurio Teixeira
MF
11
Jacob Shepherd
MF
40'
substitution icon74'
9
Mo Faal
S
24'
substitution icon90'
10
Reyes Cleary
S
84'

Substitutes

12
Leon Machisa
substitution icon90'
13
Jamie Emery
14
Mat Richards
substitution icon54'
15
Fenton Hoard
substitution icon74'
West Bromwich Albion U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
3
7
Shots off target
3
3
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
11
Offsides
0
0
LIV
0-1
MAN
WOL
2-0
NEW
CHE
1-6
TOT
SOU
1-1
WES
DER
1-2
MID
SUN
0-1
EVE
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 7.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Leon Machisa.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Ryan Grant.
90'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U18
Mo
Faal(9)
off
Leon
Machisa(12)
on
87'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 7. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'

free kick won

Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

West Bromwich Albion U18 Own Goal

West Bromwich Albion U18
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U18
Reyes
Cleary(10)
Own Goal by Reyes Cleary, West Bromwich Albion U18. West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 6.
83'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tom Fellows.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(16)
on
80'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion U18. Maksymilian Boruc tries a through ball, but Mo Faal is caught offside.
77'

free kick won

Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(15)
on
74'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U18
Jacob
Shepherd(11)
off
Fenton
Hoard(15)
on
74'

free kick won

Ryan Grant (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mat Richards.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Aidan
Steele(4)
off
Kayden
Rodney(14)
on
69'

free kick won

Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

free kick won

Lino Sousa (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola following a set piece situation.
63'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
61'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Caleb Taylor.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Reece Hall (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Grant.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross following a corner.
60'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
59'

free kick won

Reece Hall (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
57'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Aidan Steele.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
56'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
55'

free kick won

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U18
Zachary
Ashworth(8)
off
Mat
Richards(14)
on
53'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 5. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
51'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
48'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Kevin Gonzalez (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4.
45'+1'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Steele following a fast break.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Caleb Taylor (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross following a corner.
45'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zachary Ashworth.
40'

Yellow Card

Shepherd(11)
Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) is shown the yellow card.
40'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

free kick won

Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Fionn
Mooney(10)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
33'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
29'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton with a cross.
27'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Reyes Cleary.
26'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Thiselton.
24'

West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U18
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U18
Mo
Faal(9)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Mo Faal (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Reyes Cleary.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mo Faal (West Bromwich Albion U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lino Sousa with a cross.
21'

free kick won

Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'

free kick won

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Ryan Bartley.
16'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
12'

free kick won

Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

free kick won

Jacob Shepherd (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'

free kick won

Ryan Grant (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.