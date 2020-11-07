Skip navigation
West Ham United U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

West Ham United U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 2

West Ham United U181
Mubama73'
Crystal Palace U182
Omilabu52'
Mooney80'
Sat 07 Nov 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueLittle Heath Sports Centre

Full-Time

0103
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
24
18
2
4
78
25
+53
56
2
CRYCrystal Palace U18
24
18
2
4
67
32
+35
56
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
24
14
3
7
63
40
+23
45
4
ARSArsenal U18
24
12
4
8
52
45
+7
40
5
ASTAston Villa U18
24
11
5
8
45
52
-7
38
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
24
10
7
7
52
37
+15
37
7
CHEChelsea U18
24
11
3
10
57
43
+14
36
8
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
24
9
3
12
51
62
-11
30
9
NORNorwich City U18
24
9
2
13
58
58
0
29
10
WESWest Ham United U18
24
6
7
11
35
57
-22
25
11
REAReading U18
24
5
4
15
51
83
-32
19
12
LEILeicester City U18
24
4
6
14
38
73
-35
18
13
SOUSouthampton U18
24
3
4
17
35
75
-40
13

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
90'+6'

free kick won

Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
90'+6'

free kick won

Iyiola Adebayo (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

free kick won

Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'

free kick won

Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(11)
off
Kanye
Jobson(12)
on
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Archie Woods with a cross.
90'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'

free kick won

Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Divin Mubama.
84'

Yellow Card

Omilabu(11)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. Freddie Potts tries a through ball, but Divin Mubama is caught offside.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Cardo
Siddik(5)
off
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(15)
on
80'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Fionn
Mooney(10)
Goal! West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a fast break.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Divin Mubama.
78'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Sonny
Perkins(11)
off
Brandon
Thomas(16)
on
78'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

free kick won

Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
74'

free kick won

Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

West Ham United U18 Goal

West Ham United U18
Goal!
West Ham United U18
Divin
Mubama(12)
Goal! West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
72'

free kick won

Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Regan
Clayton(3)
off
George
Earthy(14)
on
71'

free kick won

Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
68'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Aidan Steele tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Kevin
Gonzalez(9)
off
Victor
Akinwale(16)
on
67'

free kick won

Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Corbett.
59'

free kick won

Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
54'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Omilabu(11)
Goal! West Ham United U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
52'

Yellow Card

Sanneh(1)
Serine Sanneh (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U18. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
50'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but Fionn Mooney is caught offside.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
45'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Gael
Kileba(9)
off
Divin
Mubama(12)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Ham United U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 0.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
43'

free kick won

Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
39'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aidan Steele with a cross following a corner.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Quick.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Iyiola Adebayo.
37'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
35'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gael Kileba.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Corbett.
34'

free kick won

Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Dylan Thiselton tries a through ball, but Kevin Gonzalez is caught offside.
32'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
31'

free kick won

Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

free kick won

Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. Jayden Fevrier tries a through ball, but Junior Robinson is caught offside.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Corbett.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Archie Woods.
22'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
19'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
11'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

free kick won

Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'

free kick won

Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Gael Kileba (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Fevrier.
1'

miss

Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
5
Cardo Siddik
DF
substitution icon81'
3
Daniel Quick
DF
6
Ryan Bartley
DF
7
Tayo Adaramola
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
2
Dylan Thiselton
MF
4
Aidan Steele
MF
9
Kevin Gonzalez
S
substitution icon67'
10
Fionn Mooney
S
80'
11
David Omilabu
S
52'
84'
substitution icon90'+4'

Substitutes

12
Kanye Jobson
substitution icon90'+4'
13
Joseph Whitworth
14
Lion Bello
15
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon81'
16
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon67'

Starting lineup

1
Serine Sanneh
GK
52'
4
Freddie Potts
DF
5
Michael Forbes
DF
6
Iyiola Adebayo
DF
2
Junior Robinson
MF
8
Archie Woods
MF
3
Regan Clayton
MF
substitution icon72'
11
Sonny Perkins
MF
substitution icon78'
7
Jayden Fevrier
S
9
Gael Kileba
S
substitution icon45'
10
Kai Corbett
S

Substitutes

12
Divin Mubama
substitution icon45'
73'
13
Jacob Knightbridge
14
George Earthy
substitution icon72'
15
Remy Coddington
16
Brandon Thomas
substitution icon78'
West Ham United U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
46%
54%
Shots on target
5
7
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
4
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
19
12
Offsides
0
0
DER
0-1
STO
BHA
2-1
WES
NOR
0-2
TOT
MAN
2-0
EVE
LEE
0-2
MAN
CHE
8-1
LEI
WOL
2-1
LIV
NEW
2-1
BUR
BLA
2-2
SUN
AST
3-3
SOU

0103
