Match ends, West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
90'+6'
free kick won
Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
90'+6'
free kick won
Iyiola Adebayo (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
free kick won
Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
free kick won
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(11)
off
Kanye
Jobson(12)
on
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Archie Woods with a cross.
90'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
free kick won
Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Divin Mubama.
84'
Yellow Card
Omilabu(11)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Freddie Potts tries a through ball, but Divin Mubama is caught offside.
81'
Substitution
Cardo
Siddik(5)
off
Jesuran
Rak-Sakyi(15)
on
80'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Fionn
Mooney(10)
Goal! West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale following a fast break.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Divin Mubama.
78'
Substitution
Sonny
Perkins(11)
off
Brandon
Thomas(16)
on
78'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
free kick won
Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
74'
free kick won
Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
West Ham United U18 Goal
Goal!
Divin
Mubama(12)
Goal! West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
72'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Substitution
Regan
Clayton(3)
off
George
Earthy(14)
on
71'
free kick won
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
68'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Aidan Steele tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
67'
Substitution
Kevin
Gonzalez(9)
off
Victor
Akinwale(16)
on
67'
free kick won
Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Corbett.
59'
free kick won
Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
54'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal
Goal!
David
Omilabu(11)
Goal! West Ham United U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
52'
Yellow Card
Sanneh(1)
Serine Sanneh (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
50'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but Fionn Mooney is caught offside.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
45'
Substitution
Gael
Kileba(9)
off
Divin
Mubama(12)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 0.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gonzalez.
43'
free kick won
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Dylan Thiselton.
39'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aidan Steele with a cross following a corner.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aidan Steele (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Quick.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Iyiola Adebayo.
37'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gael Kileba.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Corbett.
34'
free kick won
Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Dylan Thiselton tries a through ball, but Kevin Gonzalez is caught offside.
32'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
31'
free kick won
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Freddie Potts (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Jayden Fevrier tries a through ball, but Junior Robinson is caught offside.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Corbett.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kai Corbett (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Archie Woods.
22'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kevin Gonzalez tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
19'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dylan Thiselton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
11'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'
free kick won
Jayden Fevrier (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gael Kileba (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Fevrier.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
