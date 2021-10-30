Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Arsenal U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Arsenal U18 Crystal Palace U18

Arsenal U18
Arsenal U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 30 Oct 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueArsenal Training Centre

Arsenal U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Arsenal U18
Crystal Palace U18
Arsenal U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Arsenal U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
NOR
NOR
0 - 3
(A)
W
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
REA
BIR
BIR
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
SOU
SOU
3 - 3
(A)
D
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
AST
BHA
BHA
2 - 2
(H)
D
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
WES
WES
WES
1 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
WES
Arsenal U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
2
Position
3
4
Won
4
2
Drawn
2
0
Lost
0
2.83
Average goals scored
2.33
1.50
Average goals conceded
1.50
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0