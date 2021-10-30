Arsenal U18 Crystal Palace U18
Arsenal U18
Palace U18
U18 Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Form
NOR
0 - 3
(A)
W
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
BIR
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
3 - 3
(A)
D
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
BHA
2 - 2
(H)
D
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
WES
1 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
Season so far
2
Position
3
4
Won
4
2
Drawn
2
0
Lost
0
2.83
Average goals scored
2.33
1.50
Average goals conceded
1.50
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0