Aston Villa U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Aston Villa U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 2

Aston Villa U182
Sewell37'
Pierre66'
Palace U182
Adaramola69'
Cadogan73'
Sat 11 Sep 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueBodymoor Heath Training Ground

Full-Time
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
90'+4'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'

free kick won

Taylor-Jay Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(11)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(15)
on
90'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Chisom Afoka.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Luke Softley.
88'

free kick won

James Wright (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
85'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa U18. Chisom Afoka tries a through ball, but Kyrie Pierre is caught offside.
84'

free kick won

Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommi O'Reilly.
82'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh with a cross.
80'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

free kick won

Harvey Rhoades (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Rodney with a cross.
77'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa U18. Chisom Afoka tries a through ball, but Kobei Moore is caught offside.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Rodney with a cross.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
76'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

free kick won

Taylor-Jay Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

free kick won

Taylor-Jay Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
Goal! Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a cross.
71'

Yellow Card

McBride(8)
Caolan McBride (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
69'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola
Goal! Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
67'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Ajani
Burchall(7)
off
Kobei
Moore(14)
on
66'

Aston Villa U18 Goal

Aston Villa U18
Goal!
Aston Villa U18
Kyrie
Pierre(10)
Goal! Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 0. Kyrie Pierre (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ajani Burchall following a fast break.
66'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)
on
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chisom Afoka.
60'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Finley
Munroe(3)
off
Tommi
O'Reilly(15)
on
57'

post

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
57'

free kick won

Harvey Rhoades (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by James Wright.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caolan McBride with a headed pass.
53'

free kick won

Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
50'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Aston Villa U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0.
45'+2'

free kick won

Kyrie Pierre (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
44'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa U18. Kyrie Pierre tries a through ball, but Chisom Afoka is caught offside.
40'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Luke Softley.
39'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
37'

Aston Villa U18 Goal

Aston Villa U18
Goal!
Aston Villa U18
Dewain
Sewell(9)
Goal! Aston Villa U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
36'

penalty won

Penalty Aston Villa U18. Ajani Burchall draws a foul in the penalty area.
35'

free kick won

Caolan McBride (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Softley.
31'

free kick won

Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Chisom Afoka.
28'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
27'

free kick won

Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
23'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Luke Softley.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
19'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chisom Afoka.
18'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
17'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
15'

free kick won

Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
13'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Aaron
O'Reilly(4)
off
Taylor-Jay
Hart(16)
on
9'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa U18. Aaron O'Reilly tries a through ball, but Chisom Afoka is caught offside.
8'

free kick won

Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Harvey Rhoades (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Caolan McBride (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron O'Reilly following a corner.
1'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Todd Alcock.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
69'
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon64'
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
73'
4
David Ozoh
MF
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon90'
9
Victor Akinwale
S

Substitutes

12
Cameron Lewis-Brown
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon64'
15
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon90'
16
Joseph Ling

Starting lineup

1
James Wright
GK
2
Harvey Rhoades
DF
5
Luke Softley
DF
3
Finley Munroe
DF
substitution icon58'
4
Aaron O'Reilly
DF
substitution icon13'
6
Todd Alcock
MF
8
Caolan McBride
MF
71'
10
Kyrie Pierre
MF
66'
7
Ajani Burchall
S
substitution icon67'
11
Chisom Afoka
S
9
Dewain Sewell
S
37'

Substitutes

12
Charlie Lutz
13
Sam Lewis
14
Kobei Moore
substitution icon67'
15
Tommi O'Reilly
substitution icon58'
16
Taylor-Jay Hart
substitution icon13'
Aston Villa U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
5
9
Shots off target
4
8
Corners
3
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
19
10
Offsides
0
0
STO
1-4
BLA
BHA
3-1
NOR
TOT
3-2
REA
SOU
3-3
ARS
WES
3-1
LEI
CHE
3-0
BIR
WOL
2-1
MAN
NOT
3-3
LIV
EVE
2-0
SUN
DER
0-3
NEW
BUR
0-1
LEE
WES
2-0
FUL

