U18s Report: Dominant Palace share spoils with Villa
Aston Villa U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 2
Aston Villa U182
Sewell37'
Pierre66'
Palace U182
Adaramola69'
Cadogan73'
- 03:57
- 04:06Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlights04:06Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace | U18 Highlightsmatch highlights
- 01:48
- 04:57Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa | U18 Highlights
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2.
90'+4'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'
free kick won
Taylor-Jay Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Adler
Nascimento(15)on
90'
free kick won
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Chisom Afoka.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Luke Softley.
88'
free kick won
James Wright (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
85'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa U18. Chisom Afoka tries a through ball, but Kyrie Pierre is caught offside.
84'
free kick won
Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommi O'Reilly.
82'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh with a cross.
80'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Harvey Rhoades (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Rodney with a cross.
77'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa U18. Chisom Afoka tries a through ball, but Kobei Moore is caught offside.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Rodney with a cross.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
76'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
free kick won
Taylor-Jay Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Taylor-Jay Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
Goal! Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a cross.
71'
Yellow Card
McBride(8)
Caolan McBride (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
69'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
Goal! Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
67'
Substitution
Ajani
Burchall(7)off
Kobei
Moore(14)on
66'
Aston Villa U18 Goal
Goal!
Kyrie
Pierre(10)
Goal! Aston Villa U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 0. Kyrie Pierre (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ajani Burchall following a fast break.
66'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chisom Afoka.
60'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Substitution
Finley
Munroe(3)off
Tommi
O'Reilly(15)on
57'
post
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
57'
free kick won
Harvey Rhoades (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by James Wright.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caolan McBride with a headed pass.
53'
free kick won
Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
50'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Aston Villa U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Kyrie Pierre (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
44'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa U18. Kyrie Pierre tries a through ball, but Chisom Afoka is caught offside.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Luke Softley.
39'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
37'
Aston Villa U18 Goal
Goal!
Dewain
Sewell(9)
Goal! Aston Villa U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
36'
penalty won
Penalty Aston Villa U18. Ajani Burchall draws a foul in the penalty area.
35'
free kick won
Caolan McBride (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Softley.
31'
free kick won
Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Chisom Afoka.
28'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
27'
free kick won
Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Luke Softley.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chisom Afoka.
18'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
15'
free kick won
Ajani Burchall (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
13'
Substitution
Aaron
O'Reilly(4)off
Taylor-Jay
Hart(16)on
9'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa U18. Aaron O'Reilly tries a through ball, but Chisom Afoka is caught offside.
8'
free kick won
Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Harvey Rhoades (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Caolan McBride (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron O'Reilly following a corner.
1'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Todd Alcock.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
69'
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
64'
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
73'
4
David Ozoh
MF
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
90'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
Substitutes
12
Cameron Lewis-Brown
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
64'
15
Adler Nascimento
90'
16
Joseph Ling
Starting lineup
1
James Wright
GK
2
Harvey Rhoades
DF
5
Luke Softley
DF
3
Finley Munroe
DF
58'
4
Aaron O'Reilly
DF
13'
6
Todd Alcock
MF
8
Caolan McBride
MF
71'
10
Kyrie Pierre
MF
66'
7
Ajani Burchall
S
67'
11
Chisom Afoka
S
9
Dewain Sewell
S
37'
Substitutes
12
Charlie Lutz
13
Sam Lewis
14
Kobei Moore
67'
15
Tommi O'Reilly
58'
16
Taylor-Jay Hart
13'
Team stats
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
5
9
Shots off target
4
8
Corners
3
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
19
10
Offsides
0
0
STO
1-4
BLA
BHA
3-1
NOR
TOT
3-2
REA
SOU
3-3
ARS
WES
3-1
LEI
CHE
3-0
BIR
WOL
2-1
MAN
NOT
3-3
LIV
EVE
2-0
SUN
DER
0-3
NEW
BUR
0-1
LEE
WES
2-0
FUL
