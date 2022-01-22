Skip navigation
Birmingham City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Birmingham City U18 Crystal Palace U18

Birmingham City U18
Birmingham City U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 22 Jan 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier League
Trillion Trophy Training Centre

Birmingham City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

U18 Premier League

Birmingham City U18
Crystal Palace U18
Birmingham City U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Birmingham City U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
FUL
FUL
0 - 3
(H)
L
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
REA
ARS
ARS
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
CHE
CHE
3 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
AST
TOT
TOT
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
WES
SOU
SOU
7 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
WES
Birmingham City U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
13
Position
3
1
Won
4
0
Drawn
2
5
Lost
0
1.17
Average goals scored
2.33
3.17
Average goals conceded
1.50
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0